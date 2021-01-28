Rubicon’s Ryan Cooper Appointed to US Composting Council Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon, a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, is proud to announce that the company’s Waste Diversion Manager and Organics Recycling Lead, Ryan Cooper, has been appointed to the US Composting Council Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ryan has been with Rubicon for over five years, and is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing the company’s organics recycling programs for small and large customers across North America.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the US Composting Council Board of Directors,” said Ryan. “The work that the Council advances, namely that of organics recycling, compost manufacturing, and compost utilization, is a passion of mine, and I look forward to continuing my staunch advocacy of the benefits of composting in this new role.”

Ryan earned his BA in Globalization from Hampshire College and his Master of Science in Regenerative Studies at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where his thesis focused on municipal anaerobic digestion and composting. Ryan started a state-permitted composting facility in North Carolina and has spoken at numerous conferences and events around the country and virtually, having led sessions at WasteExpo, GreenBiz, Climate Week NYC, BioCycle, the Southeast Recycling Conference & Trade Show (SERC), the Waste Conversion Technology Conference & Trade Show (WCTC), and the US Composting Council’s annual COMPOST event. He has written on the topic of composting and organics recycling for publications including Sustainable Brands, Supermarket News, Waste Dive, Waste Advantage, and the US Composting Council.

“I could not be prouder to welcome Ryan to the US Composting Council Board of Directors,” said Frank Franciosi, Executive Director of the US Composting Council. “I have known Ryan for over a decade now, and I look forward to serving with him in this capacity for many years to come.”

At Rubicon, Ryan was the winner of the 2019 George Washington Carver Innovation Award, indicating that he exemplifies incredible creativity and leadership at the company, after being nominated by his peers and being selected as the winner by a joint committee made up of Rubicon employees and senior leaders.

“There are very few individuals who deserve this honor more than Ryan Cooper,” said Rubicon Founder, Chairman, and CEO Nate Morris. “The US Composting Council has gained an extremely talented, dedicated, and hardworking new board member, and on behalf of everyone at Rubicon I applaud Ryan’s appointment, and all of his success thus far. I know the best is yet to come.”

About the US Composting Council

Established in 1992, the US Composting Council (USCC) is the only national organization in the United States dedicated to the development, expansion and promotion of the compost manufacturing industry. The USCC achieves this mission by encouraging, supporting and performing compost-related research, promoting best management practices, establishing standards, educating professionals and the public about the benefits of compost and compost utilization, enhancing compost product quality, and developing training materials for composter manufacturers and markets for compost products. USCC members include compost manufacturers, marketers, equipment manufacturers, product suppliers, academic institutions, public agencies, nonprofit groups and consulting/engineering firms. Learn more at compostingcouncil.org.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/ESG-Report/.

