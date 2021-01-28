Kelso Technologies Inc.: KXI Suspension Development Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) wishes to provide a progress report on the KXI Suspension Development Project (the “KXI project”) given the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general business development ambitions and resources.



Kelso operates the KXI project through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary KIQ X Industries (“KIQ”). As part of a scheduled management succession plan in 2021 the Company has appointed Mr. Chris Stewart to act as the President of KIQ. As part of an orderly transition, Mr. Stewart replaces James R. Bond, who will remain as Chief Executive Officer of KIQ. Mr. Stewart will assume executive authority and responsibility for all aspects of the KXI project. Mr. Stewart has served as the General Manager of KIQ for several years and has been a key developer of the strategic business model for the KXI project.

The focus of KIQ is to develop advanced transportation technologies that provide for safer, more efficient and environmentally responsible wilderness operations. KXI is a new pioneer brand (WILDERTEC™) initiated by Kelso to service the niche industry of wilderness transportation technologies. The Company’s goal is to utilize well established automotive engineering practices to solve the challenges of extreme wilderness terrain travel and create opportunities and efficiencies for both industry and public service customers.

The Company’s Phase-One “proof-of-concept” KXI (prototype) included inventor’s innovations, engineered production component parts, their fabrication tooling and installation of the mechanical KXI components on a light duty “host” vehicle. The prototype has been mostly completed, tested and performance requirements determined with design specifications still to be dimensioned in the areas of user interface and automation functions. Once completed these design advancements should ensure that KXI attains complete compliance with the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the United States enabling initial commercial fleet sales viability.

Third party wilderness experts have confirmed that the Company’s “proof-of-concept” KXI is unique with a good market potential. They confirm that a new non-serviced market exists and is worth pursuing. KXI performs well off road and should allow users to get to wilderness terrain safely with less human fatigue. It demonstrates better wilderness performance than any other known vehicle and has low environmental impact on the ground.

KIQ can now begin to scale KXI to a heavy duty host vehicle which represents a larger more accessible commercial market opportunity. This strategic direction is expected to have lower R&D costs because of better transmissions, diesel options, better payload and tougher durability. The Company’s KXI engineering group includes professional automotive engineers, software and regulatory experts who will push toward final design specifications. The Company’s goal is to ensure the KXI vehicle provides complete compliance to all federal standards and regional regulations including warranty support from KIQ and host vehicle OEMs. The Companys experts confirm that there are regulatory advantages to pursue the development of a heavy duty vehicle and that development is underway.

James R. Bond, CEO of the Company states that; “The Company’s original plans in 2020, before the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic became reality, were to take KXI to the final commercial design specifications, regulatory approvals and revenue generation. Due to many challenging variables and R&D discoveries the Company was unable to complete the regulatory approved commercial “blueprint” for the first product offerings as originally scheduled. Given that current COVID-19 uncertainties continue to be problematic and unpredictable, the Company is carefully revising its R&D objectives and schedules. The Company remains optimistic about the long term prospects for KXI but the Company has had to delay “pilot” production operations and marketing initiatives for the time being.”

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. Our reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

