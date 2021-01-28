Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.5 million or $1.23 per diluted share compared to $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income increased by 43.2% and earnings per diluted share increased by 39.7% for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net income increased by 14.4% to $11.1 million from $9.7 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $3.90 from $3.46, an increase of 12.7% from the comparable period in 2019.

During the fourth quarter, Truxton received notice from the Small Business Administration (SBA) that 134 loans totaling $22.2 million had been forgiven under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Truxton recognized as income in the quarter the unamortized fees associated with these loans. In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Truxton recognized $670 thousand of income from PPP fees. As of December 31, 2020, Truxton had $24.5 million in PPP loans outstanding with $429 thousand in unamortized fees. In addition, Truxton made loans in the quarter which qualify for tax credits under the Community Investment Tax Credit (CITC) program of the State of Tennessee. These credits reduced Truxton’s state tax provision by $325 thousand in the final quarter of 2020.

Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb remarked, “Truxton appreciates the patience and loyalty of our clients and the courage and dedication of our remarkable team of employees during a trying year. We were able to deliver a 16.1% return on our average equity capital (ROAE) for the full year, the highest in our history because Truxton performed superbly for clients throughout the year. Whether it was working nights and weekends to master the intricacies of the PPP loan program, or assisting families in managing wealth during a period of economic and political uncertainty, the Truxton team enhanced business and personal relationships with wonderful families and the businesses they own.”

Key Highlights

  • Wealth management revenue rose 19.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Wealth management services constituted 95% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  • Loans rose by 15.4% to $420 million compared to December 31, 2019 and were up 1.3% compared to September 30, 2020.
  • We ended the fourth quarter with $24.5 million in loans outstanding pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provisions of the CARES Act. These loans assisted our small business clients in covering payrolls and other essential costs during the pandemic period.
  • Total deposits grew to $624 million or 39.3% since December 31, 2019, inclusive of deposits added as a result of funding PPP loans and new business growth. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are significantly less than many of our peers.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.95%. That represents an increase of 11 basis points from the 2.84% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a decline of 26 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Cost of funds increased to 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 0.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 but declined from 0.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the PPP loans, which carry a 1% interest rate.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2.0 million in non-performing assets at December 31, 2020, up from $0 at December 31, 2019. A single residential mortgage comprises over 95% of our non-performing loans.
  • Provision for loan losses was $228 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase from no provision in the same quarter in 2019 and down from $262 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses was $4.5 million, $4.3 million, and $3.4 million as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. For the three periods, the bank’s allowance was 1.07%, 1.03%, and 0.94%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively. There is no allowance associated with the $24.5 million of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2020.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.38% at December 31, 2020, 9.43% at September 30, 2020, and 11.30% at December 31, 2019. The reduction in Tier 1 leverage ratio for the year was principally the result of the significant asset growth experienced in the year. Book value per common share was $26.77, $25.27, and $22.84 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.12 per common share.
  • With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Truxton began providing borrowers interest and/or principal payment deferrals for up to 180 days in an amount eventually impacting $63.6 million in loans, or 17% of non-PPP total loan balances.  As of December 31, 2020, those loans still receiving borrower payment deferrals totaled $5.8 million or 1.47% of non-PPP loans.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations                  Media Relations
Andrew May                  Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707                           615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com   tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com



Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
       
  December 31,
2020*		 September 30,
2020*		 December 31,
2019*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 9,742   $ 12,772   $ 8,868  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   84,429     90,836     19,519  
Federal funds sold   169     2,223     8,808  
Cash and cash equivalents   94,340     105,831     37,195  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   2,687     2,938     5,157  
Securities available for sale   206,318     156,558     116,032  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans   395,106     367,689     363,784  
PPP Loans   24,522     46,684     -  
Allowance for loan losses   (4,490 )   (4,257 )   (3,409 )
Net loans   415,138     410,116     360,375  
       
Mortgage loans held for sale, net   -     -     350  
Bank owned life insurance   10,185     10,132     9,973  
Restricted equity securities   3,214     3,206     2,599  
Premises and equipment, net   507     538     273  
Accrued interest receivable   2,653     2,850     1,842  
Deferred tax asset, net   -     106     520  
Other assets   6,576     7,044     4,448  
       
Total assets $ 741,618   $ 699,319   $ 538,764  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 170,251   $ 150,083   $ 119,999  
Interest bearing   453,774     388,959     328,077  
Total deposits   624,025     539,042     448,076  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   17,673     17,867     18,411  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances   -     46,639     -  
       
Subordinated debt   14,529     14,574     -  
Deferred tax liability, net   479     -     -  
Other liabilities   8,254     9,527     8,914  
Total liabilities   664,960     627,649     475,401  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Additional paid-in capital   31,651     30,832     29,770  
Retained earnings   41,433     38,696     33,511  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,574     2,142     82  
       
Total shareholders' equity   76,658     71,670     63,363  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 741,618   $ 699,319   $ 538,764  
       
       
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
       



Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,
2020*		   September 30,
2020*		   December 31,
2019*		   December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 3,101   $ 2,832   $ 2,596     $ 11,469   $ 10,746
Service charges on deposit accounts   59     59     82       256     303
Securities gains, net   -     -     -       -     131
Bank owned life insurance income   53     53     54       212     218
Other   65     15     57       262     271
Total non-interest income   3,278     2,959     2,789       12,199     11,669
                   
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans           0      
PPP Loans $ 4,616   $ 4,126   $ 4,062     $ 17,201   $ 16,083
Taxable securities   646     472     584       2,137     2,060
Tax-exempt securities   347     299     196       1,088     887
Interest bearing deposits   79     90     125       332     744
Federal funds sold   1     2     8       19     34
 Other interest income   35     13     45       94     153
Total interest income   5,724     5,002     5,020       20,871     19,961
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   451     389     984       1,941     4,120
Short-term borrowings   -     -     1       -     17
Subordinated debentures   194     -     -       194     -
Long-term borrowings   115     134     90       468       412
Total interest expense   760     523     1,075       2,603     4,549
                   
Net interest income   4,964     4,479     3,945       18,268     15,412
                   
Provision for loan losses   228     262     0       1,093     55
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,736     4,217     3,945       17,175     15,357
                   
Total Revenue, net   8,014     7,176     6,734       29,374     27,026
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   2,872     2,781     2,671       11,380     10,699
Occupancy   219     228     200       868     808
Furniture and equipment   46     46     27       153     108
Data processing   319     296     342       1,169     1,209
Wealth management processing fees   163     102     126       520     462
Advertising and public relations   66     30     121       163     198
Professional services   112     190     211       626     596
FDIC insurance assessments   52     45     (73 )     150     32
Other   168     238     195       887     879
Total non interest expense   4,017     3,956     3,820       15,916     14,991
                   
Income before income taxes   3,997     3,220     2,914       13,458     12,035
                   
Income tax expense   457     693     441       2,309     2,293
                   
Net income $ 3,540   $ 2,527   $ 2,473     $ 11,149   $ 9,742
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.25   $ 0.89   $ 0.89     $ 3.94   $ 3.53
Diluted $ 1.23   $ 0.88   $ 0.88     $ 3.90   $ 3.46
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.      
       



Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
at or for the Three Months Ended
(000's)
       
  December 31, 2020* September 30, 2020* December 31, 2019*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $1.25   $0.89   $0.89  
Diluted $1.23   $0.88   $0.88  
Book value per common share $26.77   $25.27   $22.84  
Tangible book value per common share $26.77   $25.27   $22.84  
Basic weighted average common shares   2,768,270     2,758,375     2,699,777  
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans   2,794,461     2,789,562     2,754,101  
PPP Loans   2,863,671     2,836,451     2,774,655  
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio   10.34%     10.32%     11.76%  
Average loans $420,106   $413,716   $348,635  
Average earning assets (1) $683,594   $642,326   $492,829  
Average total assets $719,206   $677,985   $518,902  
Average stockholders' equity $73,764   $71,183   $65,457  
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $2,017   $2,044     0  
90+ days past due still accruing $11   $0     0  
Total nonperforming loans $2,017   $2,044     0  
Total nonperforming assets $2,017   $2,044     0  
Net charge offs (recoveries) $12   $0   $1  
Nonperforming loans to assets   0.27%     0.29%     0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.27%     0.29%     0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate   0.48%     0.49%     0.00%  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   1.07%     1.03%     0.94%  
Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage   9.38%     9.43%     11.30%  
Common equity tier 1   14.10%     14.60%     13.70%  
Total risk-based capital   15.05%     15.58%     14.51%  
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio   46.95%     53.01%     55.67%  
Return on average assets (ROA)   1.96%     1.48%     1.89%  
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)   19.09%     14.12%     15.77%  
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)   19.09%     14.12%     15.77%  
Net interest margin   2.95%     2.84%     3.21%  
       
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
       
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.
 



Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
for the Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
                       
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
 
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2020*   September 30, 2020* December 31, 2019*  
                       
  Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense   Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense  
                       
Earning assets                      
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans $420,106   3.75   $3,957     $413,716   3.74   $3,891   $348,635   4.60 $4,044  
PPP Loans $0   0.63   $665     $0   0.23   $240   $0   0.03 $24  
      Loans with fees $420,106   4.38   $4,622     $413,716   3.97   $4,131   $348,635   4.63 $4,068  
   Mortgage loans held for sale $78   3.33   $1     $0   0.00   $0   $13   3.55 $0  
   Federal funds sold $2,581   0.14   $1     $4,340   0.17   $2   $1,944   1.66 $8  
   Deposits with banks $77,539   0.41   $79     $83,360   0.43   $90   $25,747   1.93 $125  
   Investment securities - taxable $127,864   2.02   $646     $96,081   1.96   $471   $89,614   2.61 $584  
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $55,425   3.39   $347     $44,829   3.61   $299   $26,876   3.93 $196  
      Total earning assets $683,593   3.39   $5,696     $642,326   3.16   $4,993   $492,829   4.07 $4,981  
Non interest earning assets                      
   Allowance for loan losses   (4,359 )         (4,122 )       (3,411 )      
   Cash and due from banks $11,611         $11,256       $8,263        
   Premises and equipment $500         $484       $1,623        
   Accrued interest receivable $2,573         $2,502       $1,600        
   Other real estate $0         $0       $0        
   Other assets $20,416         $20,485       $16,343        
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   4,871           5,053         1,656        
      Total assets $719,205         $677,984       $518,903        
Interest bearing liabilities                      
   Interest bearing demand $30,668   (0.08 ) ($ 6 )   $31,416   (0.03 ) ($ 3 ) $28,241   0.41 $29  
   Savings and money market $487,041   0.34   $415     $454,105   0.31   $351   $349,734   0.84 $737  
   Time deposits - retail $8,538   1.13   $24     $9,796   1.20   $30   $14,023   1.83 $65  
   Time deposits - wholesale $22,451   0.31   $18     $15,285   0.27   $11   $8,695   6.99 $153  
      Total interest bearing deposits $548,698   0.33   $451     $510,603   0.30   $389   $400,693   0.97 $984  
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $17,738   1.92   $87     $25,435   1.43   $93   $18,490   1.89 $90  
   Subordinated debt $14,629   5.19   $194     $0   0.00   $0   $0   0.00 $0  
   Other borrowings $31,730   1.10   $28     $48,454   0.33   $41   $1,417   0.21 $1  
      Total borrowed funds $64,097   1.88   $309     $73,889   0.71   $134   $19,907   1.77 $91  
      Total interest bearing liabilities $612,795   0.49   $760     $584,492   0.35   $523   $420,600   1.01 $1,074  
Net interest rate spread   2.90   $4,936       2.81   $4,470     3.06 $3,907  
   Non-interest bearing deposits $24,645         $14,564       $27,422        
   Other liabilities $7,787         $7,745       $5,423        
   Shareholder's equity $73,764         $71,183       $65,457        
      Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $718,991         $677,984       $518,902        
Cost of funds   0.47         0.35       0.95    
Net interest margin   2.95         2.84       3.21    
                       
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.                
                       
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid.  
 
 
 
                       



Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
for the Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
                   
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
 
 
  Twelve Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
                   
  Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense     Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense  
                   
Earning assets                  
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans $405,363   3.97 $16,099     $338,675   4.74 $16,038  
PPP Loans $0   0.28 $1,132     $0   0.03 $87  
      Loans with fees $405,363   4.25 $17,231     $338,675   4.76 $16,125  
   Mortgage loans held for sale $72   3.86 $3     $55   3.29 $2  
   Federal funds sold $3,857   0.05 $18     $1,570   2.16 $34  
   Deposits with banks $59,043   0.56 $332     $30,857   2.41 $744  
   Investment securities - taxable $100,529   2.13 $2,138     $79,071   2.61 $2,060  
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $40,452   3.63 $1,088     $30,856   3.89 $887  
      Total earning assets $609,316   3.48 $20,810     $481,084   4.19 $19,852  
Non interest earning assets                  
   Allowance for loan losses   (3,900 )           (3,393 )      
   Cash and due from banks $10,074           $7,290        
   Premises and equipment $423           $1,537        
   Accrued interest receivable $2,181           $1,597        
   Other real estate $0           $0        
   Other assets $19,973           $16,111        
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   3,579             607        
      Total assets $641,646           $504,833        
Interest bearing liabilities                  
   Interest bearing demand $32,004   0.20 $65     $27,131   0.69 $187  
   Savings and money market $429,755   0.39 $1,671     $342,244   1.05 $3,584  
   Time deposits - retail $9,948   1.26 $126     $12,203   1.49 $181  
   Time deposits - wholesale $11,369   0.69 $79     $7,131   2.35 $167  
      Total interest bearing deposits $483,076   0.40 $1,941     $388,709   1.06 $4,119  
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $24,942   1.47 $372     $20,957   1.94 $412  
   Subordinated debt $3,816   5.00 $194     $0   0.00 $0  
   Other borrowings $28,566   1.50 $96     $1,817   0.93 $17  
      Total borrowed funds $57,324   1.14 $662     $22,774   1.86 $429  
      Total interest bearing liabilities $540,400   0.48 $2,603     $411,483   1.10 $4,548  
Net interest rate spread   3.00 $18,207       3.09 $15,304  
   Non-interest bearing deposits $24,472           $27,400        
   Other liabilities $7,302           $4,141        
   Shareholder's equity $69,413           $61,783        
      Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $641,587           $504,807        
Cost of funds   0.46         1.04    
Net interest margin   3.05         3.25    
                   
                   
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid.           


 


