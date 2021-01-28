Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.5 million or $1.23 per diluted share compared to $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income increased by 43.2% and earnings per diluted share increased by 39.7% for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net income increased by 14.4% to $11.1 million from $9.7 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $3.90 from $3.46, an increase of 12.7% from the comparable period in 2019.



During the fourth quarter, Truxton received notice from the Small Business Administration (SBA) that 134 loans totaling $22.2 million had been forgiven under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Truxton recognized as income in the quarter the unamortized fees associated with these loans. In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Truxton recognized $670 thousand of income from PPP fees. As of December 31, 2020, Truxton had $24.5 million in PPP loans outstanding with $429 thousand in unamortized fees. In addition, Truxton made loans in the quarter which qualify for tax credits under the Community Investment Tax Credit (CITC) program of the State of Tennessee. These credits reduced Truxton’s state tax provision by $325 thousand in the final quarter of 2020.

Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb remarked, “Truxton appreciates the patience and loyalty of our clients and the courage and dedication of our remarkable team of employees during a trying year. We were able to deliver a 16.1% return on our average equity capital (ROAE) for the full year, the highest in our history because Truxton performed superbly for clients throughout the year. Whether it was working nights and weekends to master the intricacies of the PPP loan program, or assisting families in managing wealth during a period of economic and political uncertainty, the Truxton team enhanced business and personal relationships with wonderful families and the businesses they own.”

Key Highlights

Wealth management revenue rose 19.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Wealth management services constituted 95% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Loans rose by 15.4% to $420 million compared to December 31, 2019 and were up 1.3% compared to September 30, 2020.

We ended the fourth quarter with $24.5 million in loans outstanding pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provisions of the CARES Act. These loans assisted our small business clients in covering payrolls and other essential costs during the pandemic period.

Total deposits grew to $624 million or 39.3% since December 31, 2019, inclusive of deposits added as a result of funding PPP loans and new business growth. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are significantly less than many of our peers.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.95%. That represents an increase of 11 basis points from the 2.84% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a decline of 26 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Cost of funds increased to 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 0.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 but declined from 0.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the PPP loans, which carry a 1% interest rate.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2.0 million in non-performing assets at December 31, 2020, up from $0 at December 31, 2019. A single residential mortgage comprises over 95% of our non-performing loans.

Provision for loan losses was $228 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase from no provision in the same quarter in 2019 and down from $262 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses was $4.5 million, $4.3 million, and $3.4 million as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. For the three periods, the bank’s allowance was 1.07%, 1.03%, and 0.94%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively. There is no allowance associated with the $24.5 million of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2020.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.38% at December 31, 2020, 9.43% at September 30, 2020, and 11.30% at December 31, 2019. The reduction in Tier 1 leverage ratio for the year was principally the result of the significant asset growth experienced in the year. Book value per common share was $26.77, $25.27, and $22.84 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.12 per common share.

With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Truxton began providing borrowers interest and/or principal payment deferrals for up to 180 days in an amount eventually impacting $63.6 million in loans, or 17% of non-PPP total loan balances. As of December 31, 2020, those loans still receiving borrower payment deferrals totaled $5.8 million or 1.47% of non-PPP loans.



About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations Andrew May Tamara Schoeplein 615-515-1707 615-515-1714 andrew.may@truxtontrust.com tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com









Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) December 31,

2020* September 30,

2020* December 31,

2019* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 9,742 $ 12,772 $ 8,868 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 84,429 90,836 19,519 Federal funds sold 169 2,223 8,808 Cash and cash equivalents 94,340 105,831 37,195 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,687 2,938 5,157 Securities available for sale 206,318 156,558 116,032 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 395,106 367,689 363,784 PPP Loans 24,522 46,684 - Allowance for loan losses (4,490 ) (4,257 ) (3,409 ) Net loans 415,138 410,116 360,375 Mortgage loans held for sale, net - - 350 Bank owned life insurance 10,185 10,132 9,973 Restricted equity securities 3,214 3,206 2,599 Premises and equipment, net 507 538 273 Accrued interest receivable 2,653 2,850 1,842 Deferred tax asset, net - 106 520 Other assets 6,576 7,044 4,448 Total assets $ 741,618 $ 699,319 $ 538,764 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 170,251 $ 150,083 $ 119,999 Interest bearing 453,774 388,959 328,077 Total deposits 624,025 539,042 448,076 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,673 17,867 18,411 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances - 46,639 - Subordinated debt 14,529 14,574 - Deferred tax liability, net 479 - - Other liabilities 8,254 9,527 8,914 Total liabilities 664,960 627,649 475,401 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 31,651 30,832 29,770 Retained earnings 41,433 38,696 33,511 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,574 2,142 82 Total shareholders' equity 76,658 71,670 63,363 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 741,618 $ 699,319 $ 538,764 *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020* September 30,

2020* December 31,

2019* December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 3,101 $ 2,832 $ 2,596 $ 11,469 $ 10,746 Service charges on deposit accounts 59 59 82 256 303 Securities gains, net - - - - 131 Bank owned life insurance income 53 53 54 212 218 Other 65 15 57 262 271 Total non-interest income 3,278 2,959 2,789 12,199 11,669 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 0 PPP Loans $ 4,616 $ 4,126 $ 4,062 $ 17,201 $ 16,083 Taxable securities 646 472 584 2,137 2,060 Tax-exempt securities 347 299 196 1,088 887 Interest bearing deposits 79 90 125 332 744 Federal funds sold 1 2 8 19 34 Other interest income 35 13 45 94 153 Total interest income 5,724 5,002 5,020 20,871 19,961 Interest expense Deposits 451 389 984 1,941 4,120 Short-term borrowings - - 1 - 17 Subordinated debentures 194 - - 194 - Long-term borrowings 115 134 90 468 412 Total interest expense 760 523 1,075 2,603 4,549 Net interest income 4,964 4,479 3,945 18,268 15,412 Provision for loan losses 228 262 0 1,093 55 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,736 4,217 3,945 17,175 15,357 Total Revenue, net 8,014 7,176 6,734 29,374 27,026 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,872 2,781 2,671 11,380 10,699 Occupancy 219 228 200 868 808 Furniture and equipment 46 46 27 153 108 Data processing 319 296 342 1,169 1,209 Wealth management processing fees 163 102 126 520 462 Advertising and public relations 66 30 121 163 198 Professional services 112 190 211 626 596 FDIC insurance assessments 52 45 (73 ) 150 32 Other 168 238 195 887 879 Total non interest expense 4,017 3,956 3,820 15,916 14,991 Income before income taxes 3,997 3,220 2,914 13,458 12,035 Income tax expense 457 693 441 2,309 2,293 Net income $ 3,540 $ 2,527 $ 2,473 $ 11,149 $ 9,742 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.89 $ 3.94 $ 3.53 Diluted $ 1.23 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 3.90 $ 3.46 *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data at or for the Three Months Ended (000's) December 31, 2020* September 30, 2020* December 31, 2019* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.25 $0.89 $0.89 Diluted $1.23 $0.88 $0.88 Book value per common share $26.77 $25.27 $22.84 Tangible book value per common share $26.77 $25.27 $22.84 Basic weighted average common shares 2,768,270 2,758,375 2,699,777 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 2,794,461 2,789,562 2,754,101 PPP Loans 2,863,671 2,836,451 2,774,655 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 10.34% 10.32% 11.76% Average loans $420,106 $413,716 $348,635 Average earning assets (1) $683,594 $642,326 $492,829 Average total assets $719,206 $677,985 $518,902 Average stockholders' equity $73,764 $71,183 $65,457 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $2,017 $2,044 0 90+ days past due still accruing $11 $0 0 Total nonperforming loans $2,017 $2,044 0 Total nonperforming assets $2,017 $2,044 0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $12 $0 $1 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.27% 0.29% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.27% 0.29% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.48% 0.49% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.07% 1.03% 0.94% Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 9.38% 9.43% 11.30% Common equity tier 1 14.10% 14.60% 13.70% Total risk-based capital 15.05% 15.58% 14.51% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 46.95% 53.01% 55.67% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.96% 1.48% 1.89% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 19.09% 14.12% 15.77% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 19.09% 14.12% 15.77% Net interest margin 2.95% 2.84% 3.21% *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.







Truxton Corporation Yield Tables for the Periods Indicated (000's) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020* September 30, 2020* December 31, 2019* Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Earning assets Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans $420,106 3.75 $3,957 $413,716 3.74 $3,891 $348,635 4.60 $4,044 PPP Loans $0 0.63 $665 $0 0.23 $240 $0 0.03 $24 Loans with fees $420,106 4.38 $4,622 $413,716 3.97 $4,131 $348,635 4.63 $4,068 Mortgage loans held for sale $78 3.33 $1 $0 0.00 $0 $13 3.55 $0 Federal funds sold $2,581 0.14 $1 $4,340 0.17 $2 $1,944 1.66 $8 Deposits with banks $77,539 0.41 $79 $83,360 0.43 $90 $25,747 1.93 $125 Investment securities - taxable $127,864 2.02 $646 $96,081 1.96 $471 $89,614 2.61 $584 Investment securities - tax-exempt $55,425 3.39 $347 $44,829 3.61 $299 $26,876 3.93 $196 Total earning assets $683,593 3.39 $5,696 $642,326 3.16 $4,993 $492,829 4.07 $4,981 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (4,359 ) (4,122 ) (3,411 ) Cash and due from banks $11,611 $11,256 $8,263 Premises and equipment $500 $484 $1,623 Accrued interest receivable $2,573 $2,502 $1,600 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $20,416 $20,485 $16,343 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 4,871 5,053 1,656 Total assets $719,205 $677,984 $518,903 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $30,668 (0.08 ) ($ 6 ) $31,416 (0.03 ) ($ 3 ) $28,241 0.41 $29 Savings and money market $487,041 0.34 $415 $454,105 0.31 $351 $349,734 0.84 $737 Time deposits - retail $8,538 1.13 $24 $9,796 1.20 $30 $14,023 1.83 $65 Time deposits - wholesale $22,451 0.31 $18 $15,285 0.27 $11 $8,695 6.99 $153 Total interest bearing deposits $548,698 0.33 $451 $510,603 0.30 $389 $400,693 0.97 $984 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $17,738 1.92 $87 $25,435 1.43 $93 $18,490 1.89 $90 Subordinated debt $14,629 5.19 $194 $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 Other borrowings $31,730 1.10 $28 $48,454 0.33 $41 $1,417 0.21 $1 Total borrowed funds $64,097 1.88 $309 $73,889 0.71 $134 $19,907 1.77 $91 Total interest bearing liabilities $612,795 0.49 $760 $584,492 0.35 $523 $420,600 1.01 $1,074 Net interest rate spread 2.90 $4,936 2.81 $4,470 3.06 $3,907 Non-interest bearing deposits $24,645 $14,564 $27,422 Other liabilities $7,787 $7,745 $5,423 Shareholder's equity $73,764 $71,183 $65,457 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $718,991 $677,984 $518,902 Cost of funds 0.47 0.35 0.95 Net interest margin 2.95 2.84 3.21 *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid.







Truxton Corporation Yield Tables for the Periods Indicated (000's) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Earning assets Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans $405,363 3.97 $16,099 $338,675 4.74 $16,038 PPP Loans $0 0.28 $1,132 $0 0.03 $87 Loans with fees $405,363 4.25 $17,231 $338,675 4.76 $16,125 Mortgage loans held for sale $72 3.86 $3 $55 3.29 $2 Federal funds sold $3,857 0.05 $18 $1,570 2.16 $34 Deposits with banks $59,043 0.56 $332 $30,857 2.41 $744 Investment securities - taxable $100,529 2.13 $2,138 $79,071 2.61 $2,060 Investment securities - tax-exempt $40,452 3.63 $1,088 $30,856 3.89 $887 Total earning assets $609,316 3.48 $20,810 $481,084 4.19 $19,852 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (3,900 ) (3,393 ) Cash and due from banks $10,074 $7,290 Premises and equipment $423 $1,537 Accrued interest receivable $2,181 $1,597 Other real estate $0 $0 Other assets $19,973 $16,111 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 3,579 607 Total assets $641,646 $504,833 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $32,004 0.20 $65 $27,131 0.69 $187 Savings and money market $429,755 0.39 $1,671 $342,244 1.05 $3,584 Time deposits - retail $9,948 1.26 $126 $12,203 1.49 $181 Time deposits - wholesale $11,369 0.69 $79 $7,131 2.35 $167 Total interest bearing deposits $483,076 0.40 $1,941 $388,709 1.06 $4,119 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $24,942 1.47 $372 $20,957 1.94 $412 Subordinated debt $3,816 5.00 $194 $0 0.00 $0 Other borrowings $28,566 1.50 $96 $1,817 0.93 $17 Total borrowed funds $57,324 1.14 $662 $22,774 1.86 $429 Total interest bearing liabilities $540,400 0.48 $2,603 $411,483 1.10 $4,548 Net interest rate spread 3.00 $18,207 3.09 $15,304 Non-interest bearing deposits $24,472 $27,400 Other liabilities $7,302 $4,141 Shareholder's equity $69,413 $61,783 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $641,587 $504,807 Cost of funds 0.46 1.04 Net interest margin 3.05 3.25 Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid.







