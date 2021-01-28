WireWheel Offers New Free CCPA Compliance Training

Free training course focuses on California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) data privacy requirements and responsibilities for employees

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireWheel, a leading data privacy management software provider, today announced the release of a free course focused on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and is geared toward employees at any size organization who are responsible for complying with privacy legislation. It is a 30-min online video course that covers the general compliance obligations under CCPA and the upcoming compliance obligations of CPRA. Upon completion of the course and passing a quiz, employees will receive a CCPA Training Certificate from WireWheel. In addition, employees can earn IAPP Continuing Privacy Education (CPE) credit.

“One of WireWheel’s main goals as a company is to democratize data privacy education and access to privacy resources and tools,” said Justin Antonipillai, co-founder and CEO of WireWheel. “Today, privacy is so important, and laws are changing so rapidly, that it is critical for employees to develop the skills necessary to protect private information.”

CCPA and CPRA are laws that impact the entire organization. Any group within the company that collects or uses personal data will need to understand not only the law itself but also how CCPA and CPRA specifically apply to their activities. WireWheel’s free training course is specifically designed for employees who work in the following departments:

Privacy – Organizations’ privacy policies must inform consumers about how data is being used and shared.

Legal – Legal can understand the requirements and how they will impact the organization.

Compliance and Risk – Compliance and risk departments draft internal policies for the organization that reflect the organization’s privacy obligations and how to implement them with defined responsibilities.

IT and Security – IT or security teams will be involved with designing products with privacy controls, building apps that collect data, data mapping exercises to comply with consumer rights requests, and incident management.

HR – The HR team will be involved in ensuring all employee data handled meets compliance.

Support and Customer Service – These teams may be involved in responding to “verifiable consumer requests.”

Sales and Marketing – Sales and marketing teams will be involved with privacy compliance due to building websites that collect data, retargeting advertising with the use of cookies, marketing to database contacts, and especially for organizations that are in the business of selling personal information.

For more information about the CCPA course, visit wirewheel.io/resources/free-ccpa-compliance-training/.

About WireWheel

Based in Arlington, Virginia, WireWheel’s intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including collaboration and vendor risk management – and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the new California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Learn more at wirewheel.io.

###

Judy Gordon WireWheel (847) 858-7812 pr@wirewheel.io