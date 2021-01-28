VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, to Deliver the Deepest Big Game Coverage Ever Available to Sports Betting Fans

Network’s Offering Represents the Most In-Depth Coverage of the Expanding Betting Markets for What is Expected to Be the Most Bet U.S. Sporting Event in History

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, today announced the most in-depth coverage of this year’s Big Game available to sports bettors. This marks the fifth year of VSiN covering the biggest sports betting event of the year, and the network will assemble dozens of sports betting experts including, VSiN analysts and personalities, NFL insiders, bookmakers and professional bettors to deliver the news and insights sports bettors need to inform their wagering decisions. In addition to wall-to-wall coverage in the week leading up to Super Sunday, VSiN will provide bettors of all experience levels an unmatched view into sports betting markets throughout the U.S.



“Sports betting in the U.S. has exploded since we hosted our first Super Bowl special in 2017,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “Four years later, VSiN has assembled our strongest lineup and a team with unmatched sports betting expertise to cover sports betting markets across the country and around the world.”

VSiN’s comprehensive Big Game offering includes:

VSiN’s Super Dashboard tracks some of the most compelling stats associated with this year’s Big Game betting markets. In addition to tracking the biggest bets and comparing the action to previous years, visitors will find the latest line movements and an instant snapshot of where the money is flowing for a sporting event expected to break all past handle records.

tracks some of the most compelling stats associated with this year’s Big Game betting markets. In addition to tracking the biggest bets and comparing the action to previous years, visitors will find the latest line movements and an instant snapshot of where the money is flowing for a sporting event expected to break all past handle records. Available now, VSiN’s free Big Game Betting Guide delivers the best advice available for betting first-timers, those who only bet this game each year, and enthusiasts who could use a refresher ahead of this year’s match up. A copy can be downloaded on the VSiN site at VSiN.com/SuperBowl. Get everything from the basics of betting terms and picking squares to more advanced Super Bowl trends, props and strategies, including not to bet on the coin flip.

delivers the best advice available for betting first-timers, those who only bet this game each year, and enthusiasts who could use a refresher ahead of this year’s match up. A copy can be downloaded on the VSiN site at VSiN.com/SuperBowl. Get everything from the basics of betting terms and picking squares to more advanced Super Bowl trends, props and strategies, including not to bet on the coin flip. Betting The Big Game with Brent Musburger is a one-hour show starring the sports broadcasting legend and some of his “guys in the desert.” The crew will tap decades of sports betting experience - from both behind and in front of the sportsbook counter - to give sports bettors the exclusive insights and analysis needed to bet the Big Game. In addition to airing throughout the week, video will be available on demand starting Tuesday, Feb. 2 at VSiN.com/ SuperBowl .

is a one-hour show starring the sports broadcasting legend and some of his “guys in the desert.” The crew will tap decades of sports betting experience - from both behind and in front of the sportsbook counter - to give sports bettors the exclusive insights and analysis needed to bet the Big Game. In addition to airing throughout the week, video will be available on demand starting Tuesday, Feb. 2 at . From Feb. 1 through post game coverage on Feb. 7, VSiN will leverage its network of sports betting experts from throughout the ecosystem to deliver the most timely, credible and actionable and wall-to-wall Big Game information from multiple sports betting markets. From studios on casino floors and gaming properties across the country, VSiN will assemble sports and betting experts to report the latest news and insights. Content will be available across various distribution channels, including VSiN.com, the VSiN mobile app, iHeartRa dio , Comcast Xfinity, Sling TV, fuboTV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, TuneIn , YouTube , Twitch, Twitter , and Facebook ,

from multiple sports betting markets. From studios on casino floors and gaming properties across the country, VSiN will assemble sports and betting experts to report the latest news and insights. Content will be VSiN.com, the VSiN mobile app, , Comcast Xfinity, Sling TV, fuboTV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, , , Twitch, , and , Feb. 7, day of coverage will include 15 live linear hours featuring sports betting experts from sportsbooks throughout the U.S. Expanded coverage will include input from VSiN’s entire line up with insights from former athletes and league executives, pro bettors and those setting the lines.

featuring sports betting experts from sportsbooks throughout the U.S. Expanded coverage will include input from VSiN’s entire line up with insights from former athletes and league executives, pro bettors and those setting the lines. In a format not available anywhere else, VSiN’s crew of in-game betting experts will host a live BetCast throughout the entire game to analyze it through a sports betting lens as it happens. The team will break down rapidly changing betting lines and odds to give viewers the actionable data they need to inform wagering decisions in real-time.

throughout the entire game to analyze it through a sports betting lens as it happens. The team will break down rapidly changing betting lines and odds to give viewers the actionable data they need to inform wagering decisions in real-time. Live from casinos across the country including the South Point Hotel & Casino, Circa Resort, and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, MGM Grand in Detroit, BetRivers in suburban Chicago, and the Borgata in Atlantic City, our experts will be in the live action from VSiN’s halftime show , featuring the hosts of the newest addition to the broadcast line up, The Nutz. Hosts and special guests will join the raucous crowds from Stadium Swim at the Circa Casino for a mid-game check of the betting markets.

including the South Point Hotel & Casino, Circa Resort, and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, MGM Grand in Detroit, BetRivers in suburban Chicago, and the Borgata in Atlantic City, our experts will be in the live action from , featuring the hosts of the newest addition to the broadcast line up, The Nutz. Hosts and special guests will join the raucous crowds from Stadium Swim at the Circa Casino for a mid-game check of the betting markets. Immediately following game coverage, a special edition of VSiN’s popular morning show, Follow The Money air with a full wrap-up of every big play, bigger bets and all the props that cashed.

For more information on VSiN’s Big Game special coverage visit www.vsin.com/superbowl . To secure VSiN sports betting experts and personalities as resources for related coverage, please contact Michelle Musburger 773.230.0629; michelle@vsin.com .

About VSiN

VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated iHeartRadio channel, Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, TuneIn, VSiN.com, and the VSiN app .

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country.