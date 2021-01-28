WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING YEAR

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wesley Financial Group, LLC, a leader in timeshare cancellations, was able to help thousands of families rid themselves of millions in crippling timeshare debt in 2020. The company experienced year-over-year increases of 195% in timeshares canceled and 234% in the amount of debt relief.

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, was able to help thousands of families rid themselves of millions in crippling timeshare debt in 2020. The company experienced year-over-year increases of 195% in timeshares canceled and 234% in the amount of debt relief. The company also shattered internal records for the number of inbound inquiries and new clients.

“I could not be more proud of our team for remaining focused on our mission of assisting those who have been lied to or misrepresented in the timeshare sales process while our country was dealing with COVID-19, social injustice movements and other issues,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder and CEO. “It is a testament to our resolve and to the ongoing and growing consumer needs that we were able to excel under these conditions.”

In addition to the timeshare cancellations the company was able to resolve, other 2020 highlights included:

• Transitioning every single employee in both its Franklin, Tenn. and Las Vegas offices to work remotely in March – and continuing today - in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Successfully launching Wesley Mutual, a new insurance company, in September.

• Debuting at No. 203 in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list.

• Being named as a Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ for 2020.

“This past year has reinforced our business model,” added McDowell. “We had more families than ever begging us to help them get out of timeshares. The hardships brought about because of COVID only further heightened the unnecessary financial stress that timeshare companies have placed on unsuspecting consumers through shady sales practices and, unless the timeshare industry changes the way it does business, we don’t see this decreasing any time soon.”

Since its founding in 2011, WFG has helped more than 15,000 families free themselves of more than $216 million in timeshare mortgage debt. The company has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements within a mutually-agreed upon timeline, generally between 18 and 36 months.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company constantly receives.

The company’s approach and its employee-first attitude work. During the past four years, the company has grown from 20 employees to 450 in Franklin and Las Vegas. In addition to the awards outlined above, WFG has received numerous accolades for its workplace acumen, despite having to shift every employee to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include ranking first in the large business category on the Nashville Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work, 2020 Certified Great Place to Work by Great Places to Work and Business Intelligence Group’s 2020 Best Places to Work. The company has also been recognized by InHerSight, a female-centered job board review site, in several of its awards categories.

