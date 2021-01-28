Ingredion’s Commitment to DEI Recognized by Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Company named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year;

Company earns near-perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced it has earned recognition further demonstrating its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The Company is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and it earned a near-perfect score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“Supporting and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is at the heart of our purpose-driven culture,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “We take pride in creating an inclusive and equitable work environment where diverse teams collaborate to deliver consumer-preferred innovation on behalf of our customers. We are pleased with the recent progress we have made, and we remain committed to continuously fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace that fulfills our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.”

“Being named in the Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year and achieving high marks on the Corporate Equality Index are important indicators of our progress,” said Elizabeth Adefioye, Ingredion's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “One of our core values is everyone belongs — we want our employees to know that Ingredion is a company where they can contribute, grow, feel respected and valued."

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI)

The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. Companies represented are from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail. The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI)



The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

In addition, the Company has received the following corporate and regional awards in 2020 and 2021:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (Ingredion Mexico and Ingredion, Inc.)

WayUp Top 100 U.S. Internship Program

Top Employer (Ingredion Singapore and Ingredion Thailand)

Best Companies to Work for in Asia (Ingredion China and Ingredion South Korea)

Human Resources Director (HRD) Employer of Choice (Asia)

Expansión 2020 Top Companies (Mexico)

Brazil Innovation Value

100 Most Important Manufacturing Companies (Mexico)



ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

