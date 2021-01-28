Starkey’s Livio AI Hearing Aids Outperform Other Step-Counting Devices in New Study

American Journal of Audiology releases data showing efficacy of Livio AI in tracking step count

/EIN News/ -- Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent study published by the American Journal of Audiology (Rahme, Folkeard, & Scollie, 2020), Starkey’s Livio AI hearing aids recorded the most accurate steps compared to actual physical steps taken, outperforming a Sportline pedometer and a Fitbit Charge 3. Livio AI’s fall detection feature was also tested in the study, during which it detected the majority of engaged falling maneuvers. The study’s conclusion found Livio AI to be consistent and sensitive in detecting steps and falls.

“We are very pleased with the findings of this study and hope it brings new awareness to the important benefits our technology can offer to patients,” said Chief Innovation Officer Dave Fabry, Ph.D. “We’ve known for many years that the ear is the best place to accurately track health and fitness data. This research further illustrates that point and demonstrates Starkey’s success in developing a hearing aid that can accurately harness that information.”

Livio AI is the world’s first Healthable hearing aid enabling users to take a proactive approach to their hearing and wellness with brain and body activity tracking. It tracks daily steps, measures movement and monitors vigorous physical activity. It also monitors the brain-health benefits of wearing hearing aids by tracking active listening.

“When we set out to reinvent the hearing aid, Healthable technology was a top priority,” said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “We know that the ear is a valuable gateway to understanding someone’s overall health and wellness, so it only makes sense that our hearing aids should help connect the dots. This is how we help people not only hear better, but live better lives.”

To read the study, please click here.

###

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 28 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

Attachments

Karen Spaeth Starkey Hearing Technologies 952-947-4522 media_contact@starkey.com