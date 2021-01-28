Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

  • Record quarterly net income of $13.6 million, or $0.81 diluted EPS
  • Received regulatory approval on pending acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc. (“LINCO”)
  • Assisted customers on the forgiveness of $93.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans
  • Announced branch optimization plan with completion now anticipated by mid-year 2021
  • Wealth Management assets under management increased 7% for the year to $4.5 billion
  • Announcing change to quarterly dividend from semi-annual dividend beginning in 2021

“2020 was an incredible year with a combination of significant challenges and tremendous opportunities,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The First Mid team stepped up for our customers and shareholders, and I am proud of all that we accomplished. We ended the year with a record quarter of financial results, including working with our customers in the PPP forgiveness process, while completing a very successful subordinated debt offering and receiving regulatory approval for the pending acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc.”

“We are excited about the new year with the second round of PPP underway, the branch optimization plan to be completed by mid-year, and the expected close of the LINCO acquisition in February. The deepened presence in the St. Louis metro market and geographic diversity into mid-Missouri and Texas increases our growth prospects, strengthens our balance sheet, and is estimated to provide over 20% earnings accretion. The customers and employees are excited about the expanded product set and are ready to move forward with a combined company that we believe will be better and stronger,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $0.9 million, or 2.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Interest income increased by $1.3 million and interest expense increased $0.4 million from the previous quarter. The increase in interest income was partially driven by fee income from the PPP loans. The PPP fee income was $3.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.   At year end, the Company had $3.5 million of unrealized fee income on the first round of PPP loans remaining.   Total accretion income was $0.3 million, which was a decline of $0.1 million from the previous quarter. Interest expense was impacted by an additional $0.9 million of interest on the $96 million of subordinated debt that was raised in connection with the pending LINCO acquisition and for general corporate purposes. Excluding this, interest expense declined by $0.5 million in the quarter.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $2.5 million, or 7.9%. The increase was primarily the result of higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense outpacing the decline in investment income. Interest expense decreased by $1.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year, despite the additional $0.9 million of interest expense on the new subordinated debt.           

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was flat compared to the prior quarter. Both earning asset yields and cost of funds increased by two basis points.   Earning asset yields were impacted by PPP fee income and cost of funds were impacted by the new subordinated debt interest expense. Excluding the subordinated debt interest, the net interest margin would have been 8 basis points higher.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019, the net interest margin decreased 40 basis points with accretion income representing $1.5 million, or 17 basis points of the decline. Earning asset yields were down 66 basis points and average cost of funds declined by 26 basis points compared to the same period.  

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $3.14 billion, representing a decrease of $97.8 million compared to the prior quarter. The decline included $93.4 million of forgiven PPP loans. At year end, the Company had $168.3 million of PPP loans remaining on the balance sheet. For the year, and excluding PPP and acquired loans, loan balances increased $91.8 million, or 3.4%.  

The Company continues to see its loan deferrals trending lower. As of January 19, 2021, outstanding deferrals totaled $49.4 million, or 1.6% of the loan portfolio. Hotels represent the largest deferral category at 84% of the total outstanding deferrals. Most remaining deferrals are paying interest with only principal deferred.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality measures continue to reflect a strong credit culture.   As of December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses, excluding $168.3 million of PPP loans, was 1.41% of total loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.90%, and the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 149.0%.   Non-performing loans increased $5.7 million to $28.1 million at quarter end.   Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.65% at quarter end. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million during the fourth quarter compared to $0.3 million in the prior quarter. During the quarter, the Company completed a review of all its internally identified COVID watch list loans, including those remaining on or coming off deferrals. The review, along with other changes to classifications unrelated to COVID, resulted in an increase to special mention loans by $31.9 million to $137.8 million and an increase to substandard loans by $4.4 million to $59.5 million. The increases were primarily in the hotel and restaurant sectors. The Company does not currently expect material losses from those specific downgrades that occurred in the quarter. The Company’s total past dues improved to 0.44% at year-end 2020 versus 0.55% at the end of the third quarter.

Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter, in line with net charge-offs. The reserve was flat compared to the prior quarter on a slightly lower loan balance, excluding PPP. The economic outlook has significantly improved for the Agriculture sector, while the COVID driven restrictions continue to provide macro-economic uncertainty in certain sectors.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $3.69 billion, which represented an increase of $72.9 million from the prior quarter.   Noninterest bearing deposits increased $99.3 million, while interest bearing deposits declined by $26.4 million. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.41% for the quarter compared to 0.39% in the prior quarter and 0.67% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the interest on the subordinated debt raised during the quarter in connection with the pending LINCO acquisition, the average cost of funds would have been 0.33%.            

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.5 million compared to $13.6 million in the third quarter.   The increase compared to the prior quarter was due to the strong performance in the farm management and real estate areas of the wealth management division and higher insurance and mortgage banking revenues. The strength of First Mid’s noninterest income continues to be a strategic differentiator providing significant diversification for the Company.     

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased $0.7 million, or 4.5%. The year-over-year increase was driven by wealth management, insurance, debit card fees and mortgage banking income, partially offset by lower service charges, less securities gains and a decline in the other non-interest income category.        

Noninterest Expenses     

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $30.3 million compared to $26.9 million in the third quarter. The current quarter included $0.4 million, or approximately $0.02 EPS, of acquisition related costs. Consistent with the prior year, incentive compensation increased with the seasonal growth for the farm real estate sales within the wealth management business as well as the strong overall financial performance for the quarter.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expenses increased $2.7 million. The increase was primarily due to acquisition costs and higher incentive costs from increased revenues and net income.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis and inclusive of acquisition costs, for the fourth quarter 2020 was 59.0% compared to 54.9% in the prior quarter and 57.2% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

   
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.82%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.63%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  14.03%
Leverage ratio 10.22%
   

The Company’s Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to change from its historical semi-annual dividend to a quarterly dividend beginning in 2021. Therefore, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.205 payable on March 1, 2021 for shareholders of record on February 19, 2021. The dividend amount is exactly half of the most recent semi-annual dividend that was paid in December.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $4.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements:
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) and LINCO Bancshares, Inc., a Missouri corporation (“LINCO”), such as discussions of First Mid’s and LINCO’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid and LINCO intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid and LINCO, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions between First Mid and LINCO will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of LINCO with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to the failure to obtain the required stockholder approval; the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed transactions; the failure of the proposed transactions to close for any other reason; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on customer relationships and operating results; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid and LINCO; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s and LINCO’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid and LINCO; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of COVID-19 pandemic, the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the government, commercial customers' businesses, the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid’s and LINCO’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid’s and LINCO’s borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s and LINCO’s financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

             
             
             
             
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
    As of
   
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
      2020       2020       2019  
             
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 417,281     $ 232,385     $ 85,080  
Investment securities     887,169       750,122       760,215  
Loans (including loans held for sale)   3,138,419       3,236,247       2,695,347  
Less allowance for loan losses     (41,910 )     (41,915 )     (26,911 )
Net loans     3,096,509       3,194,332       2,668,436  
Premises and equipment, net     58,206       59,356       59,491  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     128,120       129,287       133,257  
Bank owned life insurance     68,955       68,519       67,225  
Other assets     70,108       75,127       65,722  
Total assets   $ 4,726,348     $ 4,509,128     $ 3,839,426  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing   $ 936,926     $ 837,602     $ 633,331  
Interest bearing     2,755,858       2,782,234       2,284,035  
Total deposits     3,692,784       3,619,836       2,917,366  
Repurchase agreement with customers   206,937       170,345       208,109  
Other borrowings     93,969       93,954       118,895  
Junior subordinated debentures   19,027       18,985       18,858  
Subordinated debt     94,253       -       -  
Other liabilities     51,150       44,999       49,589  
Total liabilities     4,158,120       3,948,119       3,312,817  
             
Total stockholders' equity     568,228       561,009       526,609  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,726,348     $ 4,509,128     $ 3,839,426  
             


                 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                 
  Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,     December 31,
    2020       2019         2020     2019
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans $ 33,254     $ 31,206       $ 126,814   $ 126,825
Interest on investment securities   4,226       5,101         16,966     21,043
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   90       214         361     1,853
Total interest income   37,570       36,521         144,141     149,721
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits   2,617       4,447         12,751     18,939
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   68       240         488     911
Interest on other borrowings   371       610         1,877     2,721
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   143       240         682     1,476
Interest on subordinated debt   931       0         931     0
Total interest expense   4,130       5,537         16,729     24,047
Net interest income   33,440       30,984         127,412     125,674
Provision for loan losses   603       2,737         16,103     6,433
Net interest income after provision for loan   32,837       28,247         111,309     119,241
Non-interest income:                
Wealth management revenues   5,232       5,027         16,153     15,570
Insurance commissions   3,477       3,361         17,477     16,029
Service charges   1,527       1,985         5,862     7,837
Securities gains, net   193       479         1,106     802
Mortgage banking revenues   1,870       579         5,075     1,746
ATM/debit card revenue   2,369       2,100         8,962     8,491
Other   879       1,342         4,885     5,542
Total non-interest income   15,547       14,873         59,520     56,017
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   19,151       15,942         66,452     62,578
Net occupancy and equipment expense   3,962       4,305         16,708     17,680
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   (20 )     30         42     443
FDIC insurance   458       (170 )       1,309     219
Amortization of intangible assets   1,200       1,296         5,062     5,848
Stationary and supplies   275       269         1,080     1,104
Legal and professional expense   1,220       1,451         5,427     5,164
Marketing and donations   434       573         1,616     2,031
Other   3,651       3,905         13,391     16,925
Total non-interest expense   30,331       27,601         111,087     111,992
Income before income taxes   18,053       15,519         59,742     63,266
Income taxes   4,484       3,543         14,472     15,323
Net income $ 13,569     $ 11,976       $ 45,270   $ 47,943
                 
Per Share Information                
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.81     $ 0.72       $ 2.71   $ 2.88
Diluted earnings per common share   0.81       0.72         2.70     2.87
Dividends per common share   0.41       0.40         0.81     0.76
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding   16,735,926       16,667,370         16,716,880     16,675,269
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   16,779,129       16,699,876         16,762,856     16,709,476
                 


                   
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                   
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2020       2020     2020       2020       2019  
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 33,254     $ 32,151   $ 31,382     $ 30,027     $ 31,206  
Interest on investment securities   4,226       4,074     4,077       4,589       5,101  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   90       70     76       125       214  
Total interest income   37,570       36,295     35,535       34,741       36,521  
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   2,617       3,168     3,105       3,861       4,447  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   68       68     158       194       240  
Interest on other borrowings   371       395     516       595       610  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   143       147     174       218       240  
Interest on subordinated debt   931       -     -       -       -  
Total interest expense   4,130       3,778     3,953       4,868       5,537  
Net interest income   33,440       32,517     31,582       29,873       30,984  
Provision for loan losses   603       3,883     6,136       5,481       2,737  
Net interest income after provision for loan   32,837       28,634     25,446       24,392       28,247  
Non-interest income:                  
Wealth management revenues   5,232       3,468     3,827       3,626       5,027  
Insurance commissions   3,477       3,291     4,088       6,621       3,361  
Service charges   1,527       1,446     1,111       1,778       1,985  
Securities gains, net   193       95     287       531       479  
Mortgage banking revenues   1,870       1,661     1,236       308       579  
ATM/debit card revenue   2,369       2,367     2,239       1,987       2,100  
Other   879       1,250     1,097       1,659       1,342  
Total non-interest income   15,547       13,578     13,885       16,510       14,873  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   19,151       15,346     15,455       16,500       15,942  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   3,962       4,363     4,141       4,242       4,305  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   (20 )     110     (2 )     (46 )     30  
FDIC insurance   458       469     289       93       (170 )
Amortization of intangible assets   1,200       1,277     1,290       1,295       1,296  
Stationary and supplies   275       262     275       268       269  
Legal and professional expense   1,220       1,320     1,489       1,398       1,451  
Marketing and donations   434       387     314       481       573  
Other   3,651       3,393     2,847       3,500       3,905  
Total non-interest expense   30,331       26,927     26,098       27,731       27,601  
Income before income taxes   18,053       15,285     13,233       13,171       15,519  
Income taxes   4,484       3,720     3,096       3,172       3,543  
Net income $ 13,569     $ 11,565   $ 10,137     $ 9,999     $ 11,976  
                   


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Construction and land development   $ 122,479     $ 167,515     $ 180,934     $ 123,326     $ 94,142  
Farm real estate loans     254,341       256,230       251,382       242,891       240,241  
1-4 Family residential properties     325,762       339,172       342,036       325,128       336,427  
Multifamily residential properties     189,632       139,255       141,015       139,734       153,948  
Commercial real estate     1,174,300       1,177,571       1,123,540       1,002,868       995,702  
Loans secured by real estate     2,066,514       2,079,743       2,038,907       1,833,947       1,820,460  
Agricultural operating loans     137,352       141,074       149,043       139,136       136,124  
Commercial and industrial loans     738,313       807,668       811,169       565,789       528,973  
Consumer loans     78,002       80,348       82,084       82,104       83,183  
All other loans     118,238       127,414       124,059       123,322       126,607  
Total loans     3,138,419       3,236,247       3,205,262       2,744,298       2,695,347  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 936,926     $ 837,602     $ 817,623     $ 642,384     $ 633,331  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,031,183       1,053,691       938,710       827,387       850,956  
Savings deposits     499,427       485,241       474,545       441,998       428,778  
Money Market     748,179       736,262       625,361       441,381       419,801  
Time deposits     477,069       507,040       529,588       555,477       584,500  
Total deposits     3,692,784       3,619,836       3,385,827       2,908,627       2,917,366  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 28,123     $ 22,439     $ 23,096     $ 24,463     $ 27,818  
Non-performing assets     30,616       24,712       25,397       27,306       31,538  
Net charge-offs     608       349       631       1,188       2,567  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   149.02 %     186.80 %     166.18 %     134.39 %     96.74 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.41%1   1.41%1   1.30%1     1.20 %     1.00 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.90 %     0.69 %     0.72 %     0.89 %     1.03 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.65 %     0.55 %     0.57 %     0.71 %     0.82 %
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     16,741,208       16,731,684       16,728,190       16,702,484       16,673,480  
Book value per common share   $ 33.94     $ 33.53     $ 32.84     $ 31.91     $ 31.58  
Tangible book value per common share     26.29       25.80       25.02       24.00       23.59  
Market price of stock     33.66       24.95       26.23       23.74       35.25  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 4,367,717     $ 4,130,186     $ 4,093,511     $ 3,492,271     $ 3,464,144  
Average earning assets     4,238,388       4,113,846       3,942,832       3,451,123       3,464,200  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)   3.58 %     3.56 %     3.68 %     4.11 %     4.24 %
Average rate on cost of funds     0.41 %     0.39 %     0.43 %     0.60 %     0.67 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.17 %     3.17 %     3.25 %     3.51 %     3.57 %
Return on average assets     1.18 %     1.03 %     0.94 %     1.05 %     1.25 %
Return on average common equity     9.66 %     8.31 %     7.47 %     7.48 %     9.17 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 2     59.02 %     54.85 %     54.27 %     57.14 %     57.23 %
Full-time equivalent employees     824       816       828       835       827  
                     
                     
1 Excludes Payment Protection Program loans.                  
2 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles. Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities.
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended December 2020
  QTD Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits $ 236,894     $ 75   0.13 %
Federal funds sold   1,304       -   0.00 %
Certificates of deposits investments   2,695       15   2.21 %
Investment Securities:          
Taxable (total less municipals)   581,245       2,647   1.82 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   240,398       1,997   3.32 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   3,175,852       33,436   4.19 %
           
Total interest earning assets   4,238,388       38,170   3.58 %
           
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks   86,239          
Premises and equipment   58,740          
Other nonearning assets   258,129          
Allowance for loan losses   (43,026 )        
           
Total assets $ 4,598,470          
           
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 1,743,053     $ 900   0.21 %
Savings deposits   494,802       107   0.09 %
Time deposits   491,046       1,610   1.30 %
Total interest bearing deposits   2,728,901       2,617   0.38 %
Repurchase agreements   189,686       68   0.14 %
FHLB advances   93,959       371   1.57 %
Federal funds purchased   0       0   0.00 %
Subordinated debt   89,128       931   4.16 %
Jr. subordinated debentures   18,999       143   2.99 %
Other borrowings   0       0   0.00 %
Total borrowings   391,772       1,513   1.54 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,120,673       4,130   0.53 %
           
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   867,035     Average cost of funds 0.41 %
Other liabilities   48,684          
Stockholders' equity   562,078          
           
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 4,598,470          
           
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 34,040   3.05 %
           
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.12 %
           
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets       3.17 %
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
                     
Net interest income as reported   $ 33,440     $ 32,517     $ 31,582     $ 29,873     $ 30,984  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)     34,040       33,084       32,118       30,393       31,517  
Average earning assets     4,238,388       4,113,846       3,942,832       3,451,123       3,464,200  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1     3.17 %     3.17 %     3.25 %     3.51 %     3.57 %
                     
                     
Common stockholder's equity   $ 568,228     $ 561,009     $ 549,273     $ 533,051     $ 526,609  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     128,120       129,287       130,656       132,199       133,257  
Common shares outstanding     16,741       16,732       16,728       16,702       16,673  
Tangible Book Value per common share   $ 26.29     $ 25.80     $ 25.02     $ 24.00     $ 23.59  
                     
                     
Common equity tier 1 capital   $ 439,299     $ 431,342     $ 417,326     $ 410,565     $ 398,536  
Risk weighted assets     3,132,049       3,101,591       3,101,449       2,854,102       2,822,648  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 2   14.03 %     13.91 %     13.46 %     14.39 %     14.12 %
                     
                     
1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds.
                     
2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end.        

