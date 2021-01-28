BOON Engages DiOx+ Broad-Spectrum Applications While Finalizing $52M Contract

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces while the company is finalizing the distribution details for their contract worth $52M per year in revenue, it prepares to receive purchase orders for hospital based applications for an additional projected $12M annual revenue.



Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “Our proprietary DiOx+ product offers an activated Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) broad spectrum disinfectant that kills harmful organisms within seconds with no residual toxicity. DiOx+ has applications in the food safety, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and water treatment industries. Chlorine dioxide (ClO2) technology protects the environment and human health from dangerous bacteria and harmful by-products formed by other disinfection methods. For example, in the pulp and paper industry, the use of ClO2 has virtually eliminated dioxin in mill wastewater and has led to significant improvements in surrounding ecosystems. As a result, the Federal government is phasing out the use of chlorine in pulp mills over the next few years.”

Mr. Gonzalez further stated, “Our sales team is engaged with several hospital contracts and we anticipate immediate additional revenue streams of $12M per year. Boon will be part of the $6.5B healthcare disinfectant market. DiOx+ is a water-based formula and not an alcohol based product. Although the alcohol-based segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of over 12% during 2020–2026 as ethanol, IPA alcohols can be highly effective for killing microbes, viruses, and bacteria in the short term, this market is highly saturated. Our DiOx+ product is five hundred thousand times more oxidative than alcohol and more suitable to effectively manage the most resistant of germs. The liquid-based segment for our DiOx+ is projected to reach a revenue figure of close to $8 billion by 2026 as most commercial medical-grade disinfectants are in the liquid form. The U.S. disinfectant market is expected to reach over $5 billion by 2026 due to the prevalence of HAIs and the rise in acute and chronic diseases.”

