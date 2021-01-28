Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report, 2020-2027

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Electric Breast Pumps Market Research Report Are Ameda, Inc., Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon, Dr. Trust, Ardo medical AG, Angelcare USA LLC, Hygeia Health and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric breast pumps market size is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as the increasing rate of infant births and the supportive government initiatives to promote breastfeeding is likely to favor the demand for advanced electric breast pumps across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Electric Breast Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Single Pump, Double Pump), By Usage Pattern (Hospital, Homecare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and regional forecast 2020-2027.”

An electric breast pump is a mechanical device consisting of a motor that supplies suction through a plastic tubing attached to a horn fitted across a nipple. Although manual electric breast pumps are cheaper than electric models, they require hard work overtime. Therefore, electric models are used extensively due to their convenience and easy handling.





Increasing Number of Infant Births to Propel Market Growth

According to the data by the BabyCenter, a little less than 4 million babies are born in the U.S. annually. The United Nations in its report, estimates that by 2056 140 million babies every year will join a population that is projected to reach 10 billion. The increasing rate of infant births is expected to propel the demand for advanced electric breast pumps globally. Moreover, supportive programs to promote breastfeeding is likely to boost the global electric breast pumps market growth in the forthcoming years. Breastfeeding is very vital as it provides complete nourishment required by the baby during its infancy.

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.





Increasing Adoption of Advanced Products in North America to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is likely to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global electric breast pumps market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced electric breast pumps due to awareness among consumers in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market owing to the favorable government initiatives to create awareness amongst consumers about the benefits of breastfeeding in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Major Companies Focus on Product Innovation to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global electric breast pumps market is fragmented by the presence of major companies striving to gain a competitive edge over their rivals by focusing on developing innovative electric breast pumps. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies that will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Industry Development:

September 2019 - Spectra Baby USA introduced its new premium electric breast pump S3 Pro. According to the company, the product is a multi-user pump that is hospital-graded and provides effective pumping of milk.





List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market for Electric Breast Pumps Market:

Ameda, Inc.

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pigeon

Dr. Trust

Ardo Medical AG

Angelcare USA LLC

Hygeia Health

Others





Global Electric Breast Pump Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Single Pump

• Double Pump

By Usage Pattern

• Hospital

• Homecare

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





