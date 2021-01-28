Aurora Mobile Partners with an Iconic German Luxury Vehicle Brand to Promote the Development of Smart IoV (Internet of Vehicles)

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with an iconic German luxury vehicle brand. Both companies will leverage their respective technical capabilities to deploy smart mobility solutions and explore growth opportunities in the smart Internet of Vehicles (“IoV”) industry.



The German luxury vehicle brand is headquartered in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, and is well known for its production of luxury vehicles, motorcycles and high-performance engines. In order to create a new generation of mobility solution for customers that offers a personalized and intelligent driving experience, the brand has launched a series of new sub-brands around hybrid electric vehicles, extended-range electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles in recent years. For full year 2020, the brand sold more than 2.32 million vehicles globally, and its sales volume in China exceeded 770,000 vehicles, making it the No.1 high-end automaker in China in terms of sales volume. In addition, the brand continues to gain traction in terms of electric vehicle sales, selling more than 190,000 vehicles globally in 2020.

Internet of Everything era supports the evolution of vehicles from being simply a means of daily transportation towards becoming intelligent vehicles that integrate various digital functions for Mobility-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) and consumption scenarios. As drivers and passengers shift towards adoption of a more intelligent driving experience, the application of cutting-edge technology has become one of the most important battlegrounds for automobile companies. As a result, collaboration between automakers and technology platforms will play an increasingly important role in making intelligent mobility mainstream.

This partnership allows Aurora Mobile to further expand the application of its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered smart operational and user insight analytics in the automobile industry. By leveraging its industry-leading push notification technology, Aurora Mobile will deliver more intelligent and pleasant interactive experiences and travel-centric services to the consumers of the luxury brand. Aurora Mobile believes that this collaboration will also promote wider adoption of smart IoV technology and support the ongoing digital transformation across the automobile industry.

The partnership with the German luxury automaker is another example of how applicable Aurora Mobile’s powerful AI technology and analytics continues to be in various industry verticals. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecommunications and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and maximize traffic value.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com