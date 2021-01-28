Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Record 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- 2020 Highlights

  • Record net income of $10.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin for the year was 4.15% compared with 4.51% in the prior year
  • Total loans were $1.0 billion, up 13.9% for the year-over-year
  • Allowance for Loan Losses to total loans increased to 1.41% and 1.51% excluding PPP loans
  • No doubtful credits and no delinquent loans at end of year
  • Non-performing assets represent 0.12% of total assets
  • COVID-19 loan deferrals are $34.0 million, or 3.4% of total loans
  • Total deposits were $1.1 billion, up 30.9% year-over-year
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 98% and represent 48% of total deposits
  • Return on Average Assets of 0.89% and Return on Average Equity of 10.70%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $4.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin was 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared with 3.94% in the prior quarter
  • Net interest income increased $2.1 million or 17% to $14.6 million in the fourth quarter
  • Cost of deposits was 0.23% in the fourth quarter, compared with 0.27% in the prior quarter
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.41% and Return on Average Equity of 16.30%

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $4.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $2.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the year 2020 was $10.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $428 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share in 2019.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Over the last year our Team has shown incredible dedication to our Bank, our clients and our communities. They performed exceptionally well in a difficult environment and delivered record earnings for shareholders in 2020. Our Relationship-focused business model continues to create long term value. We spent 2020 expanding our Team and our capabilities for our clients and this resulted in substantial loan and deposit growth.”

Sowers continued, “The year provided the Bank with an opportunity to support our Team, clients, and communities in response to unprecedented challenges from COVID-19. The Bank provided 615 PPP loans for a total of $159.0 million and through the end of the year worked with our clients to submit 548 loans totaling $144.8 million to the SBA for forgiveness. In the fourth quarter, the Bank received $2.1 million in fees from the SBA for loans submitted and granted forgiveness.   We are participating in the second round of PPP beginning in January 2021 to continue to support our clients and communities.”

Loan Deferrals and Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2020, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and no past due loans at the end of the quarter and Classified assets totaled $8.5 million. Classified assets included one loan totaling $1.6 million on non-accrual and $6.9 million consisted of seven relationships with four related to the impacts of COVID-19. Classified assets increased $800 thousand to $8.5 million at quarter end, of which the largest loan was a well secured $3.5 million credit.

Additionally, as of December 31, 2020, seven loans totaling $34.0 million are on COVID-19 related deferrals. During the quarter, two new deferrals totaling $9.1 million were granted and there are five loans totaling $24.9 million on their second deferral. Of the loans on deferral, four loans, or $28.3 million are real estate secured with an average LTV of 50.1% and three loans totaling $5.7 million are unsecured.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.6 million to $14.3 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.41% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $12.7 million or 1.22% at the third quarter of 2020 and $8.6 million or 0.97% at the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from economic uncertainties related to COVID-19. The coverage ratio at December 31, 2020, excluding the impact of PPP loans, increased to 1.51% from 1.43% in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter totaled $14.6 million representing an increase of $2.1 million, or 17% compared to the third quarter and a $3.5 million or 32% increase for the same period in 2019. The increase in net interest income for the quarter is due to a $2.0 million increase in loan income largely due to a $1.8 million increase in SBA PPP loan income resulting from loan forgiveness/payoff and $111 thousand in lower deposit costs resulting from continued repricing of the deposit portfolio. The increase compared to the same period in 2019 is due to increased average loan balances and lower funding costs partially offset by a decrease in income from securities.

Net interest income for the year totaled $50.3 million representing an increase of $8.5 million or 20% compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in income is due to increased average loan balances, SBA PPP loan income and lower deposit costs partially offset by less income from securities due to lower average securities balances in 2020.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 4.74% compared with 3.94% for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.47% for the same period in 2019. The 80 bp increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was positively impacted by the SBA PPP payoffs that contributed 68 bps to the margin and the 4 bp impact from lower deposit costs as a result of proactive repositioning and repricing of the deposit portfolio. The yield on earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 5.14% compared with 4.37% in the third quarter and 5.44% for the same period in 2019. The yield on loans for the quarter increased to 6.15% compared to 5.21% in the third quarter of this year and 5.98% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of total funding sources was 0.43% for the quarter compared with 0.47% in the third quarter and 1.04% for the same period in 2019.

The net interest margin for the year was 4.15% compared with 4.51% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin is due to lower yields in the loan portfolio and federal funds partially offset by lower deposit and borrowing costs. Total loan yields in 2020 decreased 41 bps to 5.65% compared with 6.06% for the same period in 2019. The total funding costs improved 39 bps to 0.62% compared with 1.01% for the same period in 2019. The reduced funding costs were the result of repaying higher priced callable wholesale funding and repricing the deposit portfolio.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a $700 thousand or 74.8% increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a $615 thousand or 60.2% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income for the quarter is due to $616 thousand in additional revenue from SBA loans sales recorded in the fourth quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to a year ago is primarily due to $738 thousand in additional gains from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by $190 thousand in securities gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter were $14.1 million with a 12.3% trade premium compared with $6.2 million with a 13.8% trade premium in the third quarter of 2020 and $8.0 million with a 9.8% trade premium in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the year was $5.1 million compared with $2.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was largely due to increased revenue from the sale of SBA loans, gain on sale of investment securities and increased other non-interest income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 representing a $188 thousand increase, or 2.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a $142 thousand decrease, or 1.7% decrease, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in fourth quarter expenses was primarily due to an increase in professional fees partially offset by decreases in salaries and benefits and occupancy expense. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to decreases in salaries and benefits and other expenses partially offset by an increase in professional services.

Non-interest expense for the year was $34 million compared with $33.3 million in 2019. The $688 thousand increase was primarily due to increases in professional fees and occupancy partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits. The increase in professional fees was due to increases in legal and audit fees.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, the Company reported total assets of $1.3 billion representing an increase of $85.5 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $263.8 million or 24.7% compared to December 31, 2019. The increase in assets for the quarter was largely due to an increase in cash and due from banks resulting from an increase in customer deposits at the end of the year partially offset by a $34.2 million, or 3.3%, decrease in total loans from SBA PPP loan payoffs. Total non-SBA PPP loans for the quarter increased $57.6 million driven by growth in the Commercial Real Estate and Commercial loan portfolios. Total non-SBA PPP loans for the year increased $60.7 million driven by growth in the Commercial Real Estate and Commercial loan portfolios. Total deposits were $1.1 billion representing an increase of $84.2 million, or 8.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $262.7 million, or 31%, compared to December 31, 2019. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 48% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 compared with 32% at December 31, 2019.  

“The CalPrivate Bank Team performed exceptionally during a year of disruption, uncertainty, work-from-home and a declining interest rate environment. Maintaining superior client relationship service levels, record earnings, amazing growth in deposits and superior loan and non-interest income growth, with reduced operating expense levels, is truly remarkable and a tribute to management leadership,” said Selwyn Isakow Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “During the year the Bank added significant talent in the technology, business development, human resources and many other areas, so as to be well-positioned for future expansion. The Bank also made great strides in our Diversity, Inclusion and Equity efforts, including the appointment of Larraine Segil, SiSi Pouraghabagher and Leda Csanka to the Board of Directors. The Board wishes to thank our clients, our team, our leadership and all our other stakeholders for their trust and individual roles in making 2020 so successful.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Rick Sowers
President and CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
(424) 303-4894

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change		   December 31, 2019   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change
Assets                      
                       
Cash and due from banks $ 10,644     $ 10,985     $ (341 ) -3.1 %   $ 31,051     $ (20,407 ) -65.7 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   1,715       930       785   84.4 %     1,243       472   38.0 %
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   263,866       143,431       120,435   84.0 %     73,318       190,548   259.9 %
Total cash and due from banks   276,225       155,346       120,879   77.8 %     105,612       170,613   161.5 %
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   5,760       5,760       -   0.0 %     5,756       4   0.1 %
Investment securities available for sale   26,086       26,525       (439 ) -1.7 %     51,179       (25,093 ) -49.0 %
Loans   1,008,557       1,042,786       (34,229 ) -3.3 %     885,556       123,001   13.9 %
Allowance for loan losses   (14,262 )     (12,682 )     (1,580 ) 12.5 %     (8,601 )     (5,661 ) 65.8 %
Net loans   994,295       1,030,104       (35,809 ) -3.5 %     876,955       117,340   13.4 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,602       4,602       -   0.0 %     4,060       542   13.3 %
Right of use asset   5,990       5,186       804   15.5 %     6,452       (462 ) -7.2 %
Premises and equipment, net   2,649       2,859       (210 ) -7.3 %     3,165       (516 ) -16.3 %
Other intangible assets   1,602       1,364       238   17.4 %     1,080       522   48.3 %
Deferred tax asset   4,141       4,141       -   0.0 %     4,141       -   0.0 %
Accrued interest receivable   3,540       3,883       (343 ) -8.8 %     2,703       837   31.0 %
Other assets   4,850       4,424       426   9.6 %     4,884       (34 ) -0.7 %
Total assets $ 1,329,740     $ 1,244,194     $ 85,546   6.9 %   $ 1,065,987     $ 263,753   24.7 %
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing $ 531,732     $ 471,324     $ 60,408   12.8 %   $ 268,116     $ 263,616   98.3 %
Interest Bearing   581,216       557,455       23,761   4.3 %     582,139       (923 ) -0.2 %
Total deposits   1,112,948       1,028,779       84,169   8.2 %     850,255       262,693   30.9 %
FHLB borrowings   75,000       80,000       (5,000 ) -6.3 %     90,000       (15,000 ) -16.7 %
Other borrowings   17,939       17,938       1   0.0 %     17,932       7   0.0 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   16,100       14,227       1,873   13.2 %     12,120       3,980   32.8 %
Total liabilities   1,221,987       1,140,944       81,043   7.1 %     970,307       251,680   25.9 %
                       
Shareholders' equity                      
Common stock   69,557       69,540       17   0.0 %     69,159       398   0.6 %
Additional paid-in capital   3,496       3,230       266   8.2 %     3,048       448   14.7 %
Retained earnings   33,904       29,521       4,383   14.8 %     22,905       10,999   48.0 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   796       959       (163 ) -17.0 %     568       228   40.1 %
Total stockholders' equity   107,753       103,250       4,503   4.4 %     95,680       12,073   12.6 %
                       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,329,740     $ 1,244,194     $ 85,546   6.9 %   $ 1,065,987     $ 263,753   24.7 %
                       



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
    For the three months ended
    December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change		   December 31, 2019   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change
Interest Income                        
Loans   $ 15,540   $ 13,578   $ 1,962   14.4 %   $ 12,733   $ 2,807   22.0 %
Investment securities     245     231     14   6.1 %     485     (240 ) -49.5 %
Deposits in other financial institutions     41     51     (10 ) -19.6 %     254     (213 ) -83.9 %
Total interest income     15,826     13,860     1,966   14.2 %     13,472     2,354   17.5 %
                         
Interest Expense                        
Deposits     596     707     (111 ) -15.7 %     1,825     (1,229 ) -67.3 %
Borrowings     613     656     (43 ) -6.6 %     575     38   6.6 %
Total interest expense     1,209     1,363     (154 ) -11.3 %     2,400     (1,191 ) -49.6 %
                         
Net interest income     14,617     12,497     2,120   17.0 %     11,072     3,545   32.0 %
Provision for loan losses     1,579     1,582     (3 ) -0.2 %     708     871   123.0 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     13,038     10,915     2,123   19.5 %     10,364     2,674   25.8 %
                         
Noninterest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     196     141     55   39.0 %     138     58   42.0 %
Net gain on sale of loans     1,170     554     616   111.2 %     432     738   170.8 %
Gain on sale of investment securities     -     -     -   NM       190     (190 ) -100.0 %
Other noninterest income     270     241     29   12.0 %     261     9   3.4 %
Total noninterest income     1,636     936     700   74.8 %     1,021     615   60.2 %
                         
Noninterest expense:                        
Salary and employee benefits     5,293     5,365     (72 ) -1.3 %     5,427     (134 ) -2.5 %
Occupancy and equipment     774     864     (90 ) -10.4 %     832     (58 ) -7.0 %
Data processing     624     643     (19 ) -3.0 %     631     (7 ) -1.1 %
Professional services     949     514     435   84.6 %     726     223   30.7 %
Other expenses     780     846     (66 ) -7.8 %     946     (166 ) -17.5 %
Total noninterest expense     8,420     8,232     188   2.3 %     8,562     (142 ) -1.7 %
                         
Income before provision for income taxes     6,254     3,619     2,635   72.8 %     2,823     3,431   121.5 %
Provision for income taxes     1,874     1,084     790   72.9 %     857     1,017   118.7 %
Net income   $ 4,380   $ 2,535   $ 1,845   72.8 %   $ 1,966   $ 2,414   122.8 %
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 4,307   $ 2,499   $ 1,808   72.3 %   $ 1,931   $ 2,376   123.0 %
                         
Earnings per share                        
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.78   $ 0.45   $ 0.33   73.3 %   $ 0.36   $ 0.42   116.7 %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.78   $ 0.45   $ 0.33   73.3 %   $ 0.35   $ 0.43   122.9 %
                         
Average shares outstanding     5,501,272     5,499,970     1,302   0.0 %     5,414,056     87,216   1.6 %
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,540,232     5,516,013     24,219   0.4 %     5,492,930     47,302   0.9 %
                         



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                 
    For the twelve months ended  
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change		  
Interest Income                
Loans   $ 55,539   $ 47,182     $ 8,357   17.7 %  
Investment securities     1,128     2,303       (1,175 ) -51.0 %  
Deposits in other financial institutions     487     695       (208 ) -29.9 %  
Total interest income     57,154     50,180       6,974   13.9 %  
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits     4,369     5,977       (1,608 ) -26.9 %  
Borrowings     2,517     2,438       79   3.2 %  
Total interest expense     6,886     8,415       (1,529 ) -18.2 %  
                 
Net interest income     50,268     41,765       8,503   20.4 %  
Provision for loan losses     5,670     11,830       (6,160 ) -52.1 %  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     44,598     29,935       14,663   49.0 %  
                 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts     654     485       169   34.8 %  
Net gain on sale of loans     2,614     1,249       1,365   109.3 %  
Gain on sale of investment securities     751     341       410   120.2 %  
Other noninterest income     1,078     737       341   46.3 %  
Total noninterest income     5,097     2,812       2,285   81.3 %  
                 
Noninterest expense:                
Salary and employee benefits     22,000     22,889       (889 ) -3.9 %  
Occupancy and equipment     3,422     2,941       481   16.4 %  
Data processing     2,345     2,233       112   5.0 %  
Professional services     2,951     2,121       830   39.1 %  
Other expenses     3,302     3,148       154   4.9 %  
Total noninterest expense     34,020     33,332       688   2.1 %  
                 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     15,675     (585 )     16,260   -2779.5 %  
Provision for income taxes     4,784     (157 )     4,941   -3147.1 %  
Net income (loss)   $ 10,891   $ (428 )   $ 11,319   -2644.6 %  
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders   $ 10,710   $ (420 )   $ 11,130   -2650.0 %  
                 
Earnings (loss) per share                
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 1.95   $ (0.08 )   $ 2.03   -2537.5 %  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 1.94   $ (0.08 )   $ 2.02   -2525.0 %  
                 
Average shares outstanding     5,494,423     5,248,267       246,156   4.7 %  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,527,284     5,248,267       279,017   5.3 %  
                 



    PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
    Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates  
    (Unaudited)  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                                       
    For the three months ended  
    December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                      
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 189,856   $ 41   0.09 %   $ 191,912   $ 51   0.11 %   $ 66,186   $ 254   1.52 %  
Investment securities     30,238     245   3.24 %     31,727     231   2.91 %     70,647     485   2.75 %  
Loans     1,005,712     15,540   6.15 %     1,037,195     13,578   5.21 %     845,199     12,733   5.98 %  
Total interest-earning assets     1,225,806     15,826   5.14 %     1,260,834     13,860   4.37 %     982,032     13,472   5.44 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     8,805             10,529             36,912          
Total Assets   $ 1,234,611           $ 1,271,363           $ 1,018,944          
                                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 56,867   $ 17   0.12 %   $ 59,624   $ 19   0.13 %   $ 56,061   $ 130   0.92 %  
Money market     400,764     270   0.27 %     402,286     349   0.35 %     389,499     1,009   1.03 %  
Savings deposits     8,617     3   0.14 %     9,024     2   0.09 %     10,078     6   0.24 %  
Certificates of deposit     98,225     306   1.24 %     97,444     337   1.38 %     114,699     680   2.35 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     564,473     596   0.42 %     568,378     707   0.49 %     570,337     1,825   1.27 %  
                                       
FHLB advances     77,348     341   1.75 %     100,924     384   1.51 %     56,814     306   2.14 %  
Other borrowings     17,938     272   6.07 %     17,937     272   6.07 %     17,931     269   6.00 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     95,286     613   2.56 %     118,861     656   2.20 %     74,745     575   3.05 %  
                                       
Noninterest-bearing deposits     452,916             467,845             271,892          
Total Funding Sources     1,112,675     1,209   0.43 %     1,155,084     1,363   0.47 %     916,974     2,400   1.04 %  
                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     15,062             13,740             10,506          
                                       
Shareholders' equity     106,874             102,539             91,464          
                                       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,234,611           $ 1,271,363           $ 1,018,944          
                                       
Net interest spread           4.71 %           3.90 %           4.40 %  
                                       
Net interest income       $ 14,617           $ 12,497           $ 11,072      
Net interest margin           4.74 %           3.94 %           4.47 %  
                                       



    PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
    Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates  
    (Unaudited)  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                           
    For the twelve months ended  
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                          
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 188,109   $ 487   0.26 %   $ 62,784   $ 695   1.11 %  
Investment securities     38,978     1,128   2.89 %     83,810     2,303   2.75 %  
Loans     983,405     55,539   5.65 %     778,474     47,182   6.06 %  
Total interest-earning assets     1,210,492     57,154   4.72 %     925,068     50,180   5.42 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     11,602             9,972          
Total Assets   $ 1,222,094           $ 935,040          
                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                          
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 68,313   $ 227   0.33 %   $ 36,950   $ 280   0.76 %  
Money market     397,050     2,068   0.52 %     349,628     3,333   0.95 %  
Savings deposits     8,928     13   0.15 %     7,672     20   0.26 %  
Certificates of deposit     109,165     2,061   1.89 %     104,674     2,344   2.24 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     583,456     4,369   0.75 %     498,924     5,977   1.20 %  
                           
FHLB advances     85,532     1,430   1.67 %     61,528     1,482   2.41 %  
Other borrowings     17,936     1,087   6.06 %     14,656     956   6.52 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     103,468     2,517   2.43 %     76,184     2,438   3.20 %  
                           
Noninterest-bearing deposits     419,676             258,871          
Total Funding Sources     1,106,600     6,886   0.62 %     833,979     8,415   1.01 %  
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     13,701             9,493          
                           
Shareholders' equity     101,793             91,568          
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,222,094           $ 935,040          
                           
Net interest spread           4.10 %           4.42 %  
                           
Net interest income       $ 50,268           $ 41,765      
Net interest margin           4.15 %           4.51 %  
                           



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
  Condensed Balance Sheets  
  (Unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $ 276,225     $ 155,346     $ 199,246     $ 221,154     $ 105,612    
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   5,760       5,760       5,758       5,756       5,756    
Investment securities   26,086       26,525       27,664       49,327       51,179    
Loans (excluding SBA PPP loans)   946,219       888,576       873,012       894,076       885,556    
SBA PPP loans   62,338       154,210       153,497       -       -    
Allowance for loan losses   (14,262 )     (12,682 )     (11,100 )     (9,598 )     (8,601 )  
Net loans   994,295       1,030,104       1,015,409       884,478       876,955    
Right of use asset   5,990       5,186       5,632       6,022       6,452    
Premises and equipment, net   2,649       2,859       3,055       3,052       3,165    
Other assets and interest receivable   18,735       18,414       17,248       16,092       16,868    
Total assets $ 1,329,740     $ 1,244,194     $ 1,274,012     $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987    
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
                     
Liabilities                    
Noninterest Bearing $ 531,732     $ 471,324     $ 452,155     $ 355,225     $ 268,116    
Interest Bearing   581,216       557,455       584,451       607,062       582,139    
Total Deposits   1,112,948       1,028,779       1,036,606       962,287       850,255    
Borrowings   92,939       97,938       122,936       112,934       107,932    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   16,100       14,227       14,097       12,497       12,120    
Total liabilities   1,221,987       1,140,944       1,173,639       1,087,718       970,307    
                     
Shareholders' equity                    
Common stock   69,557       69,540       69,512       69,165       69,159    
Additional paid-in capital   3,496       3,230       3,002       3,254       3,048    
Retained earnings   33,904       29,521       26,984       24,839       22,905    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   796       959       875       905       568    
Total shareholders' equity   107,753       103,250       100,373       98,163       95,680    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,329,740     $ 1,244,194     $ 1,274,012     $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987    
                     
Book value per common share $ 19.24     $ 18.50     $ 17.99     $ 17.57     $ 17.15    
Tangible book value per common share $ 18.95     $ 18.26     $ 17.76     $ 17.35     $ 16.96    
Shares outstanding   5,600,508       5,580,456       5,578,884       5,586,270       5,577,968    
                     
  Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1  
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.53 %     7.92 %     7.57 %     8.79 %     9.17 %  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.53 %     11.35 %     9.66 %     9.20 %     9.86 %  
Common equity Tier 1 ratio   11.53 %     11.35 %     9.66 %     9.20 %     9.86 %  
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.75 %     14.63 %     12.60 %     11.91 %     12.71 %  
Tangible equity / tangible assets   8.00 %     8.20 %     7.79 %     8.18 %     8.88 %  
                     
1 Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2020                    
                     



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
  Condensed Statements of Income  
  (Unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019  
Interest income $ 15,826     $ 13,860     $ 13,635     $ 13,834     $ 13,472    
Interest expense   1,209       1,363       2,015       2,299       2,400    
Net interest income   14,617       12,497       11,620       11,535       11,072    
Provision for loan losses   1,579       1,582       1,511       997       708    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   13,038       10,915       10,109       10,538       10,364    
                     
Noninterest income   1,636       936       1,378       1,146       1,021    
                     
Salary and employee benefits   5,293       5,365       5,790       5,552       5,427    
Occupancy and equipment   774       864       900       884       832    
Data processing   624       643       561       518       631    
Professional services   949       514       628       859       726    
Other expenses   780       846       827       848       946    
Total noninterest expense   8,420       8,232       8,706       8,661       8,562    
                     
Income before provision for income taxes   6,254       3,619       2,781       3,023       2,823    
Income taxes   1,874       1,084       711       1,116       857    
Net income $ 4,380     $ 2,535     $ 2,070     $ 1,907     $ 1,966    
Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,307     $ 2,499     $ 2,038     $ 1,874     $ 1,931    
                     
Earnings per share                    
Basic earnings per share $ 0.78     $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.34     $ 0.36    
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78     $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.34     $ 0.35    
                     
Average shares outstanding   5,501,272       5,499,970       5,435,155       5,488,197       5,414,056    
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,540,232       5,516,013       5,453,597       5,555,376       5,492,930    
                     
  Performance Ratios  
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019  
ROAA   1.41 %     0.79 %     0.64 %     0.70 %     0.77 %  
ROAE   16.30 %     9.84 %     8.31 %     7.86 %     8.53 %  
ROTE   16.54 %     9.96 %     8.42 %     7.96 %     8.01 %  
Net interest margin   4.74 %     3.94 %     3.66 %     4.46 %     4.47 %  
Net interest spread   4.71 %     3.90 %     3.60 %     4.40 %     4.40 %  
Efficiency ratio   51.81 %     61.28 %     66.98 %     68.30 %     70.80 %  
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.71 %     2.58 %     2.71 %     3.20 %     3.33 %  
                     



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
  Average Balances  
  (Unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019  
Total assets $ 1,234,611     $ 1,271,363     $ 1,293,484     $ 1,088,242     $ 1,018,944    
Earning assets $ 1,225,806     $ 1,260,834     $ 1,278,380     $ 1,040,267     $ 982,032    
Total loans $ 1,005,712     $ 1,037,195     $ 1,008,220     $ 881,655     $ 845,199    
Total deposits $ 1,017,389     $ 1,036,223     $ 1,062,071     $ 896,327     $ 842,229    
Total equity $ 106,874     $ 102,539     $ 100,130     $ 97,566     $ 91,464    
                     
                     
  Loan Balances by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019  
Real estate - investor owned $ 243,745     $ 231,787     $ 234,806     $ 246,026     $ 245,658    
Real estate - owner occupied   268,193       250,286       240,587       234,771       225,778    
Real estate - multifamily   69,187       64,268       66,431       67,550       68,308    
Real estate - single family   67,522       59,994       57,521       58,429       59,487    
Commercial business   251,711       237,316       231,832       245,610       243,438    
SBA PPP loans   62,338       154,210       153,497       -       -    
Land and construction   29,377       28,277       26,327       27,044       32,151    
Consumer   6,797       7,559       8,046       7,300       6,172    
Total loans held for investment   998,870       1,033,697       1,019,047       886,730       880,992    
Loans held for sale   9,687       9,089       7,462       7,346       4,564    
Total loans, including loans held for sale   1,008,557       1,042,786       1,026,509       894,076       885,556    
Allowance for loan losses   (14,262 )     (12,682 )     (11,100 )     (9,598 )     (8,601 )  
Net loans $ 994,295     $ 1,030,104     $ 1,015,409     $ 884,478     $ 876,955    
                     
                     
  Deposits by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019  
Non interest bearing DDA $ 531,732     $ 471,324     $ 452,155     $ 355,225     $ 268,116    
Interest bearing DDA   60,606       56,837       63,805       108,368       112,397    
Savings & MMA   424,540       396,233       427,685       366,109       350,563    
Retail CD   7,770       8,401       8,493       8,484       6,989    
Jumbo CD   88,300       95,984       84,468       124,101       112,190    
Total deposits $ 1,112,948     $ 1,028,779     $ 1,036,606     $ 962,287     $ 850,255    
                     
                     
  Asset Quality  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019  
Total Loans $ 1,008,557     $ 1,042,786     $ 1,026,509     $ 894,076     $ 885,556    
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 297     $ -    
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,609     $ 1,743     $ -     $ 663     $ -    
                     
NPAs / Assets   0.12 %     0.14 %     0.00 %     0.06 %     0.00 %  
NPLs / loans & OREO   0.16 %     0.17 %     0.00 %     0.07 %     0.00 %  
Net quarterly charge-offs $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %  
Allowance for loan losses to loans   1.41 %     1.22 %     1.08 %     1.07 %     0.97 %  
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   886.39 %     727.60 %     NM       1447.66 %     NM    
                     

 



 

 

 


