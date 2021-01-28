Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,665 in the last 365 days.

First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
       
  Toll-free North America:  1-800-952-5114
  Toronto Local and International: 416-406-0743
  Toll-free UK: 00-80042228835
  Passcode: 8775774#
     
  Webcast: www.first-quantum.com 
     
Conference call replay:
     
  Toll-free North America: 1-800-408-3053
  Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451
  Passcode: 8666906#
     

The conference call replay will be available from February 17, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on March 3, 2021.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.