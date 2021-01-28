Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GasLog Partners LP Declares Common Unit Distribution

/EIN News/ -- Piraeus, Greece, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced a cash distribution of $0.01 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2020, payable on February 11, 2021 for all shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021.

Contacts: 

Joseph Nelson 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +1 212-223-0643 

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com 

About GasLog Partners 

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.


