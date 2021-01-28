Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4ᵗʰ Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $1,237,000, or $.31 per share compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income of $1,316,000, or $.33 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.91% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 13.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $133,000, or 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to interest and accretion of fees from Paycheck Protection Program loans. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in late March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Operating expenses increased by $59,000, or 2.1% primarily due to the absence of FDIC insurance expense small bank assessment credits that were received in the prior year.

The provision for loan losses expense was $200,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to none for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision expense primarily relates to specific reserve allocations to pandemic-affected borrowers.

Total assets were $547.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $504.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to $31.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 compared to zero at December 31, 2019. Total loans of $409.1 million increased $23.4 million, or 6.1% year over year.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
  Quarter Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Return on Equity (ROE)   11.91 %     13.51 %     10.82 %     13.51 %
Return on Assets (ROA)   0.90 %     1.02 %     0.81 %     0.97 %
Net Interest Margin   3.02 %     3.15 %     3.07 %     3.03 %
               
  December 31,        
    2020       2019          
Non-performing Assets Ratio   1.35 %     0.70 %        
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   8.99 %     9.26 %        
Total Risk-based Capital(1)   15.50 %     14.18 %        
Book Value Per Share $ 10.42     $ 9.77          
Market Value Per Share $ 9.25     $ 11.45          
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.              
               
         
         
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):        
  Quarter Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Interest Income $ 4,626,763     $ 4,958,167     $ 19,028,433     $ 20,060,797  
Interest Expense   722,502       1,186,712       3,507,989       5,371,110  
Net Interest Income   3,904,261       3,771,455       15,520,444       14,689,687  
Provision for loan losses   200,000       -       1,450,000       -  
Non-interest income   606,595       612,663       2,216,653       2,510,428  
Operating Expenses   2,812,374       2,753,346       11,063,677       11,111,539  
Income before taxes   1,498,482       1,630,772       5,223,420       6,088,576  
Income tax expense   261,500       314,500       859,000       1,070,000  
Net Income $ 1,236,982     $ 1,316,272     $ 4,364,420     $ 5,018,576  
Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.31     $ 0.33     $ 1.10     $ 1.27  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.13     $ 0.56     $ 0.52  
               
               
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):            
  December 31,        
    2020       2019          
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,773,240     $ 21,807,616          
Time deposits with other banks   24,337,000       31,956,000          
Securities   45,738,432       38,214,458          
Loans   409,106,743       385,691,917          
Allowance for loan losses   (4,215,192 )     (2,751,767 )        
Loans, net   404,891,551       382,940,150          
Premises and equipment, net   8,148,851       8,343,479          
Other assets   21,890,497       21,676,803          
Total Assets $ 547,779,571     $ 504,938,506          
               
Liabilities              
Deposits $ 450,901,065     $ 390,063,519          
Other borrowings   39,480,000       59,501,813          
Trust preferred   13,403,000       13,403,000          
Other liabilities   2,658,928       3,216,264          
Total Liabilities   506,442,993       466,184,596          
               
Equity              
Total Equity   41,336,578       38,753,910          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 547,779,571     $ 504,938,506          
               


Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528


