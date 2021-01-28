Biofidelity appoints Wendy J. Levin MD MS as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- Experienced US-based medical oncologist joins Biofidelity prior to launch of first diagnostic product



US-trained oncologist & hematologist with over 15 years industry experience in translational medicine and drug development

Global clinical lead for the Pfizer SMO Inhibitor, Daurismo, from pre-IND to FDA approval



Clinical development and medical affairs leadership for multiple publicly-traded and private companies



CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofidelity Ltd, the cancer diagnostics company, today announces the appointment of Wendy J. Levin MD MS as Chief Medical Officer, based in the US. Following Biofidelity's recent Series A financing, supported by experienced investors BlueYard Capital, Longwall Ventures and Agilent Technologies, the Company is now focused on expanding its executive team as it works towards launch of the Identi-Lung panel in 2021. Dr. Levin's appointment follows those of former Roche executive Heiner Dreismann as Chairman, Stephen Miller as Chief Commercial Officer and Robert Osborne as Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Levin joins Biofidelity with over 15 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, spanning a broad range of disease indications, therapeutic targets and early- to late-phase development. Dr. Levin began her undergraduate and graduate career at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), where, under the guidance of Dr. Dennis J. Slamon, she co-authored the first publications on HER-2/neu in breast and ovarian cancers. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at University of Southern California, and her Fellowship at the University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. As an Attending Physician at the University of Washington, she focused on malignant hematology and sarcoma, while maintaining an active laboratory presence.

