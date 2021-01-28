Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces First Contract to Deploy its iUGO Home Solution

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that the Company has signed its first contract to deploy its proprietary iUGO Home solution.



The iUGO Home solution uses a wearable Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) device - a watch or pendant - to connect patients to their care team using two-way communication, sensors and automated alerts. iUGO Home uses the wearable PERS device to provide:

Fall detection with automated alerts to the patient’s care team

Medication reminders for the patient

Two-way audio communication

Automated geofencing-based alerts to the care team or family members if a patient wanders outside a defined area

The PERS device can connect to the iUGO Cloud via WiFi or cellular, and acts as a hub to wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth-enabled biometric devices the patient is using.

“We are very excited to have signed our first contract to deploy our iUGO Home product,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “iUGO Home is a highly scalable solution that was designed to support patients in their own homes or in residential care settings such as long term care, skilled nursing and hospice facilities. Using iUGO Home allows facility staff to receive alerts if a patient falls, is in distress or attempts to leave the facility, and with two way communication staff can speak to patients to instantly triage the patient and provide reassurance. In the home, our solution supports seniors who are aging in place, giving family members and care providers the comfort of knowing that if their loved one or patient wanders or suffers a fall or other medical emergency, they will receive an immediate alert and will have the ability to speak directly to the patient to assess the situation."

The Company has signed a new contract with a long term care facility in North Texas to provide iUGO Home to their patients. The client will go live next month, and the Company expects to add 3,000 iUGO Home patients in North Texas by the end of the year. iUGO Home represents a new revenue stream for the Company, with average revenues per patient of $30 USD/patient/month, Many of these patients will also be using other iUGO Care products including Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, Transitional Care Management and Behavioral Health Integration, with an average additional revenue per patient of $40 USD/patient/month.

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.