New York City Slip, Trip and Fall Injury Lawyer Jonathan C. Reiter Explains Causes of Accidents in New York

Slip, trip and fall accidents in New York City often result in serious injuries. Many business owners fail to properly maintain their property or fail to warn people about unmarked hazards.

Sidewalks can be hazardous in the winter months. When the snow starts flying, icy conditions can lead to slips and falls. This is especially dangerous for people who might be carrying bags, umbrellas, or other items. New York City is home to over 12,000 miles of sidewalks, and ice and snow can make them dangerous.

If you have been injured in a slip and fall on icy sidewalks in New York City, it’s important to discuss your case with a NYC slip and fall injury lawyer as soon as possible. There are time limits for filing a claim, and your case could get time-barred if you fail to file a claim before the statute of limitations runs.

Who Is Responsible for Keeping Sidewalks Clear?

WINTER SLIP AND FALL ACCIDENTS IN NEW YORK CITY



While ice and snow are inevitable during the wintertime, hazardous sidewalks don’t have to be. In fact, New York City has strict rules that require property owners to maintain their sidewalks when ice and snow build up. The purpose of these rules is to make sidewalks as safe as possible and to reduce personal injuries.

According to the New York City Administrative Code, businesses and other property owners whose property abuts a sidewalk must clear their sidewalks in according with the following rules:

Within four hours if the snow stops falling between 7:00 a.m. and 4:49 p.m.

Within 14 hours if the snow stops falling between 5:00 p.m. and 8:59 p.m.

By 11:00 a.m. the next day if the snow stops falling between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

For example, if the snow stopped at 7:00 p.m., the property owner would have until 9:00 a.m. (14 hours later) to clear the snow and make sure the sidewalk was maintained.

What Are Your Options If You Slip and Fall on a Snowy Sidewalk?

If you are injured in a slip and fall accident on a snowy or icy sidewalk in New York City, you may be entitled to compensation for your injuries, economic losses, and other damages.

Furthermore, you may be able to file a personal injury claim against the property owner under a theory of premises liability. This requires property owners to take reasonable steps to keep their property free of hazards.

This means that a store owner or other business owner that fails to clear the ice and snow from their sidewalks could be held liable for any damages you incur as a result of a slip and fall on their property.

How to Reduce Your Chances of Getting Hurt in a Slip and Fall Accident

There are things you can do to help prevent a slip and fall during the winter. Some of these tips are applicable throughout the year, but others are especially important to keep in mind when the weather makes sidewalks and other surfaces icy and slippery.

Wear proper footwear – Choose shoes made for icy and snowy weather, and avoid footwear with smooth soles that can make it harder to gain traction on the ice. Instead, opt for something with a textured sole. A sturdy pair of winter boots are a lot better on snowy sidewalks than high heels or dress shoes.





Be aware of your surroundings – Stay alert as you walk. Always look a few steps ahead, keeping an eye out or snow or patches of ice. Avoid talking on your phone or reading or sending texts when you walk. Distracted walking can increase the risk of being involved in a serious slip and fall accident.





Take your time – Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. If needed, leave early so you have some extra time in case your route is icy or slippery. That way, you don’t feel like you have to hurry, which can increase the risk of a slip and fall.



Avoid going out in a snowstorm – Keep in mind that City administrative rules give business owners time to clear ice and snow from their property. If the weather has reached blizzard conditions, property owners are unlikely to have the ability to keep up with snow removal. It’s safer to wait until the snow stops and sidewalks have been cleared before going out.

Discuss Your Case with a NYC Slip and Fall Lawyer

If you have been injured due others negligence in New York City, you may be entitled to receive compensation. Protect your rights by discussing your case with a knowledgeable New York City slip and fall lawyer.

When these accidents happen in New York City, injury victims rely on NYC slip and fall accident lawyer Jonathan C. Reiter to make things right.

Jonathan C. Reiter New York City Slip and Fall Injury Lawyer

Located in Manhattan and serving clients throughout the city and the rest of New York, slip and fall accident attorney Jonathan C. Reiter has a strong track record of success with complicated personal injury accidents. Our law firm represents clients in all five boroughs of New York. Manhattan, Staten Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, as well as Suffolk County & Nassau County on Long Island, Westchester County, Rockland County, and throughout the State of New York.



