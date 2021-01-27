BIT DIGITAL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT - Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of BTBT Investors - Bit Digital Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Bit Digital, Inc. (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: BTBT ) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On January 20, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed against Bit Digital in United States District Court, Southern District of New York.

On January 20, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed against Bit Digital in United States District Court, Southern District of New York.

According to class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Bit Digital Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Allegedly, the Bit Digital Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its bitcoin mining operation; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Bit Digital Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.

