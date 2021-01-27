Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FLEXI NUTRITION IRISH WHEY, FURY Pre-Workout and FURY Extreme Pre-Workout Shot Supplements Soon Will Be Available in the United States

Irish Whey Protein is Coming to America

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXI NUTRITION, a health and wellness company based in Ireland, announced this week that it would export its three most popular workout supplements to America.

“We are excited about introducing three of our Best-Selling Health & Fitness Supplements to the American consumer,” said Shane Kennedy, CEO and founder of FLEXI NUTRITION. “Our flagship supplements are IRISH WHEY, FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout, and FURY Extreme Pre-Workout Shots.”

Kennedy said FLEXI NUTRITION develops supplements that enhance athletic performance, strength, and overall personal health and wellbeing.

“We manufacture our products in an Informed Sports Certified Facility, working in collaboration with sports nutritionists and food scientists to create a range of products tailored to the needs of the modern athlete or fitness enthusiast,” Kennedy added.

The three FLEXI NUTRITION products coming to America are:

  • IRISH WHEY is manufactured from sustainably farmed, Irish Grass-Fed and Free-Range Whey Protein, which is also Gluten and GMO-Free. IRISH WHEY provides the perfect balance of essential and non-essential Amino Acids, including a high concentration of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs). It is the perfect nutritional component to complement your muscle growth, fat loss, or fitness program. Great taste and mixability.
  • FURY Extreme Pre-Workout Shot is a Sugar-Free grab-and-go product that targets improved mental and cognitive function for high performance during intense workouts. Ingredients include High Caffeine Content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. No mixing is required. Three great flavors.
  • FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout Energizer is the most powerful, most effective and most advanced pre-workout catalyst on the market. It delivers prolonged explosive energy and intense focus without the crash associated with other pre-trainers. Ingredients include High Caffeine Content, L-Tyrosine, Beta Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. Great taste and mixability.

Kennedy said FLEXI NUTRITION’s 100% Whey Protein is the highest quality Whey Protein available.

“Bodybuilders and athletes will benefit from the high levels of BCAAs, their rapid absorption, and the premium quality protein in FLEXI NUTRITION IRISH WHEY,” Kennedy said. “Our Irish Whey Protein comes from sustainably farmed, free-range, grass-fed dairy and contains an optimum blend of Instantised, De-Lactosed Pure Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Hydrolysed Whey.”

Kennedy said FURY has been scientifically engineered using research-proven ingredients to provide training intensity and optimal results.

All three products are free from banned substances. FLEXI NUTRITION uses sustainable manufacturing techniques for its Irish Whey Protein, while Fury and Fury Shot are vegan-friendly products. The company uses bio-degradable packing for its Fury Shot.

Since it was founded in 2012, FLEXI NUTRITION has received accolades in Ireland for its high-quality supplements. In 2018, the company received the “Best in Sports Nutrition” honor from the Irish Business Summit and followed up in 2019 as a finalist in the “Best in Sports Nutrition” from the Irish Fitness Industry Awards.

Kennedy said he is proud of FLEXI NUTRITION’s reputation.

“Quality, quality, quality, and trust,” he said. “Our brand is unrivaled for quality, taste, and safety.”

For more information, please visit FLEXI NUTRITION online.

 

Robert Grant
FLEXI NUTRITION
561-421-3045
pr@nutrapr.com

