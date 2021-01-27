Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northeast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $16.0 million, or $1.92 per diluted common share, compared to $9.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2021.

“We reported strong results in our second fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “We closed on our largest single loan pool purchase in the Bank’s history, which contributed to our National Lending team generating $175.9 million of new volume, consisting of $91.3 million of purchased loans and $84.6 million of originations.” Mr. Wayne continued, “For the quarter, we recognized $6.1 million of correspondent fee income under the arrangement with The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) and ACAP SME, LLC, who purchased an additional $1.3 billion of Paycheck Protection Program loans during the quarter. As a result, we earned $0.98 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.4%, a return on average assets of 2.7%, and a net interest margin of 5.2%.”

As of December 31, 2020, total assets were $1.23 billion, a decrease of $23.5 million, or 1.9%, from total assets of $1.26 billion as of June 30, 2020.

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020:

  Loan Portfolio Changes
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
  December 31, 2020
Balance		   September 30, 2020
Balance 		   Change ($)   Change (%)
                               
                               
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 418,584   $ 358,203   $ 60,381      16.86 %
National Lending Originated   478,423     462,974     15,449      3.34 %
SBA National   48,797     48,775     22      0.05 %
Community Banking   55,773     62,158     (6,385 )   (10.27 %)
Total $ 1,001,577   $ 932,110   $ 69,467      7.45 %
                             
   
  Six Months Ended December 31, 2020
  December 31, 2020
Balance		   June 30, 2020
Balance		   Change ($)   Change (%)
                               
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 418,584   $ 386,624   $ 31,960       8.27 %
National Lending Originated   478,423     467,612     10,811       2.31 %
SBA National   48,797     47,095     1,702       3.61 %
Community Banking   55,773     70,271     (14,498 )     (20.63 %)
Total $ 1,001,577   $ 971,602   $ 29,975       3.09 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $175.9 million, which consisted of $91.3 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 93.4% of unpaid principal balance, and $84.6 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending portfolio follows:

  National Lending Portfolio
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020
   2019
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
                                               
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 97,759     $ 84,607     $ 182,366     $ 66,784     $ 98,563     $ 165,347  
Net investment basis   91,284       84,607       175,891       64,840       98,563       163,403  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   9.06 %     6.87 %     7.89 %     9.76 %     7.67 %     8.57 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   9.06 %     6.87 %     7.89 %     10.21 %     7.67 %     8.77 %
                                   
                                   
  Six Months Ended December 31,
  2020
   2019
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
                                               
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 103,588     $ 125,515     $ 229,103     $ 97,116     $ 139,100     $ 236,216  
Net investment basis   95,862       125,515       221,377       93,462       139,100       232,562  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   9.08 %     6.95 %     7.93 %     9.74 %     7.62 %     8.52 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   9.08 %     6.95 %     7.93 %     9.98 %     7.62 %     8.61 %
                                   
Total loans as of period end:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 456,524     $ 478,423     $ 934,947     $ 401,393     $ 497,386     $ 898,779  
Net investment basis   418,584       478,423       897,007       367,625       497,386       865,011  
 
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2.  Deposits decreased by $28.4 million, or 2.8%, from June 30, 2020. The decrease was attributable to a decrease in time deposits of $116.6 million, or 24.4% due to intentional runoff. The decrease was partially offset by increases in demand deposits of $33.2 million, or 35.0%, savings and interest checking accounts of $47.6 million, or 34.6%, and money market deposits of $7.3 million, or 2.4%.

3.  Shareholders’ equity increased by $17.2 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2020, primarily due to net income of $16.0 million. Shareholders’ equity also increased by $1.0 million as a result of stock options exercised, which resulted in 153 thousand shares of common stock issued.

Net income increased by $3.3 million to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses decreased by $157 thousand to $15.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $15.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower interest income earned on loans, partially offset by a decrease in deposit interest expense. The decrease in interest income earned on loans was primarily due to lower average balances and rates earned on the National Lending originated, SBA, and Community Bank portfolios, partially offset by higher average balances in the National Lending purchased portfolio. The decrease in deposit interest expense was due to lower rates, partially offset by higher average balances.


The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020   2019
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
                                     
                                     
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 57,801   $ 658   4.52 %   $ 85,989   $ 1,193   5.52 %
SBA National   48,953     616   4.99 %     57,371     1,003   6.96 %
National Lending:                              
Originated   450,698     7,801   6.87 %     456,877     8,814   7.67 %
Purchased   395,692     9,033   9.06 %     345,748     8,480   9.76 %
Total National Lending   846,390     16,834   7.89 %     802,625     17,294   8.57 %
Total $ 953,144   $ 18,108   7.54 %   $ 945,985   $ 19,490   8.20 %
                                   
   
  Six Months Ended December 31,
  2020   2019
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
                                     
                                     
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 61,620   $ 1,502   4.84 %   $ 88,187   $ 2,458   5.54 %
SBA National   48,444     1,171   4.80 %     60,062     2,472   8.19 %
SBA PPP   8,608     81   1.87 %     -     -   0.00 %
National Lending:                              
Originated   451,721     15,830   6.95 %     463,092     17,742   7.62 %
Purchased   384,946     17,629   9.08 %     337,284     16,521   9.74 %
Total National Lending   836,667     33,459   7.93 %     800,376     34,263   8.52 %
Total $ 955,339   $ 36,213   7.52 %   $ 948,625   $ 39,193   8.22 %
                                     
 
(1)   Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, transactional income decreased by $430 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $588 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 9.1%, a decrease from 10.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020     2019  
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
                       
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 7,113   7.13 %   $ 6,525   7.51 %
Transactional income:                  
Gain on real estate owned   -   0.00 %     395   0.45 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   1,920   1.93 %     1,955   2.25 %
Total transactional income   1,920   1.93 %     2,350   2.70 %
Total $ 9,033   9.06 %   $ 8,875   10.21 %
                       
   
  Six Months Ended December 31,
  2020     2019  
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
                       
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 13,677   7.05 %   $ 12,580   7.42 %
Transactional income:                  
Gain on real estate owned   -   0.00 %     395   0.24 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   3,952   2.03 %     3,941   2.32 %
Total transactional income   3,952   2.03 %     4,336   2.56 %
Total $ 17,629   9.08 %   $ 16,916   9.98 %
                       
                       
(1)   The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2.   Noninterest income increased by $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, principally due to the following:

  • An increase in correspondent fee income of $6.1 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income as a result of the correspondent arrangement entered into with Loan Source during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The correspondent arrangement provides for the Bank to earn a correspondent fee when Loan Source purchases PPP loans and the Bank subsequently shares in net servicing income on such purchased PPP loans. Correspondent income for the quarter is comprised of the following components:
  Income Earned  
  (In thousands)  
Correspondent Fee $ 1,061  
Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest   613  
Earned Net Servicing Interest   4,408  
Total $ 6,082  

A summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter     PPP Loans
Purchased by
Loan Source		   Correspondent
Fee		   Purchased
Accrued Interest(1) 		  Total(2)
                                     
      (In thousands)
Q4 FY 2020   $ 1,272,900   $ 2,891     $ 688     $ 3,579  
Q1 FY 2021     2,112,100     5,348       2,804       8,152  
Q2 FY 2021     1,333,500     495       3,766       4,261  
Total   $ 4,718,500   $ 8,734     $ 7,258     $ 15,992  
Less amounts recognized in Q2 FY 21     (1,061 )     (613 )     (1,674 )
Less amounts recognized in previous quarters     (842 )     (279 )     (1,121 )
Amount remaining to be recognized   $ 6,831     $ 6,366     $ 13,197  
                         
(1) - Northeast Bank's share
(2) - Expected to be recognized into income over approximately 2 years
 

The increase in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:

  • An increase in loss on real estate owned (“REO”) of $501 thousand, due to a writedown and net loss on sales of REO properties in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a gain recorded on the transfer of a loan into REO in the quarter ended December 31, 2019;
  • A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $304 thousand, due to no SBA loans sold in the quarter ended December 31, 2020; and
  • A decrease in gain on sale of residential loans held for sale of $193 thousand, due to lower volume of loans sold as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

3.  Noninterest expense increased by $639 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in loan expense of $343 thousand, primarily due to $424 thousand in correspondent expenses associated with the Loan Source arrangement, partially offset by an increase of $120 thousand of collection expense reimbursements received during the quarter ended December 31, 2020;
  • An increase in occupancy and equipment expense of $198 thousand, primarily due to increases in rent expense, depreciation and IT software expense in connection with the relocation of the Lewiston operations center and opening of a new office in New York City; and
  • An increase in FDIC insurance premium expense of $102 thousand, due to credits received during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which have now run out.

4.  Income tax expense increased by $933 thousand to $2.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 26.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to $472 thousand of tax benefits arising from the exercise of stock options during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 2.70% of total assets, as compared to $24.4 million, or 1.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to two National Lending originated loans totaling $8.0 million and two National Lending purchased loans totaling $1.2 million that were placed on nonaccrual during the six months ended December 31, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, a $6.0 million nonaccrual loan paid off in full.

As of December 31, 2020, past due loans totaled $23.1 million, or 2.31% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $16.4 million, or 1.69% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to one National Lending originated loan totaling $2.0 million and fifteen National Lending purchased loans totaling $4.8 million, becoming past due during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 15.1%, compared to 13.4% at June 30, 2020, and the Total capital ratio was 20.4% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 19.6% at June 30, 2020. Capital ratios were affected by earnings during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss second quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 28th. Investors can access the call by dialing 800.773.2954 and entering the following passcode: 50081035. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via nine branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin excluding PPP. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates and real estate values; increases in loan defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com

 
 
NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  December 31, 2020   June 30, 2020
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 3,264     $ 2,795  
Short-term investments   106,096       140,862  
Total cash and cash equivalents   109,360       143,657  
           
           
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value   62,149       64,918  
Equity securities, at fair value   7,275       7,239  
Total investment securities   69,424       72,157  
           
Residential real estate loans held for sale   161       601  
SBA loans held for sale   -       28,852  
Total loans held for sale   161       29,453  
           
           
Loans:          
Commercial real estate   700,413       679,537  
Commercial and industrial   226,770       212,769  
Residential real estate   73,060       77,722  
Consumer   1,334       1,574  
Total loans   1,001,577       971,602  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   9,926       9,178  
Loans, net   991,651       962,424  
           
           
Premises and equipment, net   12,539       9,670  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   2,866       3,274  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,390       1,390  
Loan servicing rights, net   2,035       2,113  
Bank-owned life insurance   17,286       17,074  
Other assets   27,380       16,423  
Total assets $ 1,234,092     $ 1,257,635  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Demand $ 127,944     $ 94,749  
Savings and interest checking   185,465       137,824  
Money market   309,658       302,343  
Time   360,870       477,436  
Total deposits   983,937       1,012,352  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000       15,000  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances   -       12,440  
Subordinated debt   14,995       14,940  
Lease liability   6,796       4,496  
Other liabilities   31,402       33,668  
Total liabilities   1,052,130       1,092,896  
           
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
           
Shareholders' equity          
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares        
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020   -       -  
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;          
8,344,797 and 8,153,841 shares issued and outstanding at        
December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively   8,345       8,154  
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;          
zero and 44,783 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 a
nd June 30, 2020, respectively		 -     45  
Additional paid-in capital   69,499       68,302  
Retained earnings   105,766       89,960  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,648 )     (1,722 )
Total shareholders' equity   181,962       164,739  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,234,092     $ 1,257,635  
               


NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
    2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 18,108     $ 19,490     $ 36,213     $ 39,193  
Interest on available-for-sale securities     193       442       483       893  
Other interest and dividend income     54       326       142       665  
Total interest and dividend income     18,355       20,258       36,838       40,751  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits     2,529       4,181       5,587       8,497  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     126       218       250       343  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility     -       -       2       -  
Subordinated debt     282       282       563       563  
Obligation under capital lease agreements     30       32       55       68  
Total interest expense     2,967       4,713       6,457       9,471  
                         
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses     15,388       15,545       30,381       31,280  
Provision for loan losses     365       243       742       106  
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses     15,023       15,302       29,639       31,174  
                         
Noninterest income:                        
Fees for other services to customers     488       414       988       827  
Gain on sales of PPP loans     4       -       1,114       -  
Gain on sales of SBA loans     -       304       -       556  
Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale     19       212       102       425  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities     (16 )     (25 )     (16 )     15  
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral                                 
and premises and equipment, net     (187 )     314       (344 )     312  
Correspondent fee income     6,082       -       10,829       -  
Bank-owned life insurance income     106       108       212       350  
Other noninterest income     1       10       28       28  
Total noninterest income     6,497       1,337       12,913       2,513  
                         
Noninterest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     5,971       5,926       12,322       12,312  
Occupancy and equipment expense     1,047       849       1,974       1,747  
Professional fees     443       445       806       837  
Data processing fees     1,066       1,002       2,090       1,986  
Marketing expense     120       55       161       148  
Loan acquisition and collection expense     824       481       1,513       1,092  
FDIC insurance premiums (credits)     101       (1 )     205       (19 )
Intangible asset amortization     -       109       -       217  
Other noninterest expense     856       923       1,290       1,824  
Total noninterest expense     10,428       9,789       20,361       20,144  
                         
Income before income tax expense     11,092       6,850       22,191       13,543  
Income tax expense     2,916       1,983       6,221       3,901  
Net income   $ 8,176     $ 4,867     $ 15,970     $ 9,642  
                         
                         
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     8,244,068       9,048,171       8,220,604       9,046,004  
Diluted     8,309,252       9,223,137       8,312,330       9,217,544  
                         
Earnings per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.99     $ 0.54     $ 1.94     $ 1.07  
Diluted     0.98       0.53       1.92       1.05  
                                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.02     $ 0.02  
                                 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020
   2019
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 70,409   $ 193   1.09 %   $ 81,009   $ 442   2.17 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)   953,144     18,108   7.54 %     945,985     19,490   8.20 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   1,390     13   3.71 %     2,079     18   3.44 %
Short-term investments (4)   143,272     41   0.11 %     77,268     308   1.59 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,168,215     18,355   6.23 %     1,106,341     20,258   7.28 %
Cash and due from banks   3,058               2,781          
Other non-interest earning assets   46,730               42,725          
Total assets $ 1,218,003             $ 1,151,847          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 128,337   $ 113   0.35 %   $ 70,737   $ 77   0.43 %
Money market accounts   310,074     377   0.48 %     269,880     1,094   1.61 %
Savings accounts   37,301     12   0.13 %     34,317     15   0.17 %
Time deposits   388,669     2,027   2.07 %     464,424     2,995   2.57 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   864,381     2,529   1.16 %     839,358     4,181   1.98 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000     126   3.33 %     36,250     218   2.39 %
Subordinated debt   14,981     282   7.47 %     14,871     282   7.54 %
Capital lease obligations   6,501     30   1.83 %     5,365     32   2.37 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   900,863     2,967   1.31 %     895,844     4,713   2.09 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   123,413               85,894          
Other liabilities   17,193               9,940          
Total liabilities   1,041,469               991,678          
Shareholders' equity   176,534               160,169          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,218,003             $ 1,151,847          
                               
Net interest income       $ 15,388             $ 15,545    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.92 %               5.19 %
Net interest margin (5)             5.23 %               5.59 %
                               
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Six Months Ended December 31,
  2020     2019  
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 71,275   $ 483   1.34 %   $ 81,545   $ 893   2.18 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)   955,339     36,213   7.52 %     948,625     39,193   8.22 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   1,390     46   6.56 %     1,669     37   4.41 %
Short-term investments (4)   156,440     96   0.12 %     68,808     628   1.82 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,184,444     36,838   6.17 %     1,100,647     40,751   7.36 %
Cash and due from banks   2,992               2,705          
Other non-interest earning assets   42,792               39,127          
Total assets $ 1,230,228             $ 1,142,479          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 125,991   $ 240   0.38 %   $ 68,071   $ 137   0.40 %
Money market accounts   311,173     912   0.58 %     267,379     2,162   1.61 %
Savings accounts   37,414     26   0.14 %     34,397     30   0.17 %
Time deposits   412,248     4,409   2.12 %     474,270     6,168   2.59 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   886,826     5,587   1.25 %     844,117     8,497   2.00 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000     250   3.31 %     25,625     343   2.66 %
PPPLF advances   879     2   0.45 %     -     -   0.00 %
Subordinated debt   14,967     563   7.46 %     14,856     563   7.54 %
Capital lease obligations   5,404     55   2.02 %     5,527     68   2.45 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   923,076     6,457   1.39 %     890,125     9,471   2.12 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   117,857               85,491          
Other liabilities   17,441               8,760          
Total liabilities   1,058,374               984,376          
Shareholders' equity   171,854               158,103          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,230,228             $ 1,142,479          
                               
Net interest income       $ 30,381             $ 31,280    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.78 %               5.24 %
Net interest margin (5)             5.09 %               5.65 %
                               
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
                                       
Net interest income $ 15,388     $ 14,993     $ 17,384     $ 16,321     $ 15,545  
Provision for loan losses   365       377       905       3,489       243  
Noninterest income   6,497       6,416       9,812       860       1,337  
Noninterest expense   10,428       9,933       10,268       10,081       9,789  
Net income   8,176       7,794       11,219       1,875       4,867  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,244,068       8,196,828       8,337,088       9,004,819       9,048,171  
Diluted   8,309,252       8,315,096       8,405,665       9,128,651       9,223,137  
                   
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic $ 0.99     $ 0.95     $ 1.35     $ 0.21     $ 0.54  
Diluted   0.98       0.94       1.33       0.21       0.53  
                   
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                   
Return on average assets   2.66 %     2.49 %     3.07 %     0.61 %     1.68 %
Return on average equity   18.37 %     18.50 %     28.44 %     4.57 %     12.09 %
Net interest rate spread (1)   4.92 %     4.65 %     4.60 %     5.14 %     5.19 %
Net interest margin (2)   5.23 %     4.95 %     4.90 %     5.50 %     5.59 %
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (Non-GAAP) (3)   5.23 %     5.00 %     5.34 %     5.50 %     5.59 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)   47.65 %     46.40 %     37.29 %     58.68 %     57.98 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets   3.40 %     3.17 %     2.78 %     3.28 %     3.38 %
Average interest-earning assets to average
    interest-bearing liabilities		   129.68 %     127.02 %     118.53 %     122.88 %     123.50 %
                   
  As of:
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Nonperforming loans:                  
Originated portfolio:                  
Residential real estate $ 6,676     $ 704     $ 832     $ 1,187     $ 1,586  
Commercial real estate   8,329       6,856       6,861       7,439       8,032  
Commercial and industrial   1,978       2,013       2,058       2,226       622  
Consumer   30       26       29       40       59  
Total originated portfolio   17,013       9,599       9,780       10,892       10,299  
Total purchased portfolio   13,497       11,848       11,325       13,485       8,489  
Total nonperforming loans   30,510       21,447       21,105       24,377       18,788  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   2,866       4,102       3,274       3,110       2,505  
Total nonperforming assets $ 33,376     $ 25,549     $ 24,379     $ 27,487     $ 21,293  
                   
Past due loans to total loans   2.31 %     2.03 %     1.69 %     3.52 %     2.84 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   3.05 %     2.30 %     2.17 %     2.36 %     1.88 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   2.70 %     2.03 %     1.94 %     2.23 %     1.76 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.99 %     1.02 %     0.94 %     0.85 %     0.54 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   32.53 %     44.46 %     43.49 %     36.14 %     28.77 %
                   
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (5)   251.00 %     248.47 %     281.32 %     304.40 %     292.58 %
Net loans to core deposits (6) (9)   101.86 %     91.74 %     96.38 %     102.04 %     106.52 %
Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale   41.79 %     38.40 %     39.77 %     38.28 %     36.65 %
Equity to total assets   14.74 %     13.73 %     13.10 %     12.95 %     13.53 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   17.93 %     18.57 %     17.13 %     15.71 %     16.48 %
Total capital ratio   20.37 %     21.19 %     19.61 %     18.03 %     18.52 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   15.07 %     14.02 %     13.36 %     13.04 %     14.26 %
                   
Total shareholders' equity $ 181,962     $ 172,551     $ 164,739     $ 159,525     $ 163,400  
Less: Preferred stock   -       -       -       -       -  
Common shareholders' equity   181,962       172,551       164,739       159,525       163,400  
Less: Intangible assets (7)   (2,035 )     (2,323 )     (2,113 )     (2,116 )     (2,641 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 179,927     $ 170,228     $ 162,626     $ 157,409     $ 160,759  
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,344,797       8,191,786       8,198,624       8,633,772       9,052,013  
Book value per common share $ 21.81     $ 21.06     $ 20.09     $ 18.48     $ 18.05  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8)   21.56       20.78       19.84       18.23       17.76  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $80 thousand and $1.6 million and PPPLF interest expense of $2 thousand and $174 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, as well as PPP loan average balances of $16.9 million and $223.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(5) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(6) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.
(7) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.
(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
(9) Net loans and total loans, including loans held for sale, exclude PPP loans held for sale.

