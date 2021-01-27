QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $18.3 Million for the Fourth Quarter and $60.6 Million for the Full Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights



Record net income of $18.3 million, or $1.14 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share

Noninterest income of $32.0 million for the quarter and $113.8 million for the year

Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) was up 1 basis point after further adjusting for higher third quarter interest recoveries on previously charged-off loans

Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 9.0% for the quarter and 7.8% for the year, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Core deposits relatively stable for the quarter and up 22.3% for the year

Provision expense of $7.1 million for the quarter, increasing ALLL to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), by 7 basis points to 2.12%

Nonperforming assets improved by 22% for the quarter and now represent only 0.26% of total assets

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced record net income of $18.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.14 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $17.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.09 for the third quarter of 2020. Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $30.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a record $42.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.20 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $17.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.11 for the third quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income and diluted EPS were $15.9 million and $0.99, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $15.4 million and $0.96, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Net Income $ 18.3 $ 17.3 $ 15.9 Diluted EPS $ 1.14 $ 1.09 $ 0.99 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 19.1 $ 17.7 $ 15.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.20 $ 1.11 $ 0.96 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (non-GAAP) $ 30.4 $ 42.2 $ 20.4 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) 2.08 % 2.90 % 1.58 % See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

“We are very pleased with our financial performance in 2020, highlighted by record net income for the fourth quarter and full year,” said CEO Larry J. Helling. “Our strong results were driven by robust revenue growth, record fee income and increased net interest income. We grew core loans by nearly 8% for the year, while maintaining disciplined underwriting and solid credit quality. Our asset quality and credit metrics improved during the quarter as we improved nonperforming assets by 22%, down to only 0.26% of total assets.”

“Additionally, we continued to see a reduction in loan deferrals at year-end, as most of our clients who received payment relief early in the COVID-19 pandemic have resumed making normal payments,” Helling said. “We believe this speaks to the high quality of our loan portfolio and the resiliency of our local markets, which continue to exhibit improving economic activity.”

Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance.

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 9.0% for the Quarter and 7.8% for the Year, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $87.5 million to a total of $4.0 billion. Loan and lease growth during the quarter was 9.0% on an annualized basis. Continued loan and lease growth was funded by some of the Company’s excess liquidity. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) declined by $18.8 million and brokered deposits declined by $54.3 million as the Company allowed certain higher cost brokered deposits to run off the balance sheet. In addition, short-term borrowings decreased by $50.0 million during the quarter. At quarter-end, the percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 3.2%, which was down from 4.9% in the third quarter of 2020 as the Company’s need for wholesale funding continued to decline. Additionally, at quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 74.8%, up from 72.4% in the third quarter, driven primarily by lower excess liquidity.

“Our solid loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in our core commercial lending business, as well as our Specialty Finance Group,” added Helling. “However, until we have better visibility on the pandemic recovery, we are targeting organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 6% and 8%, slightly lower than our long-term goal of 9%.”

Net Interest Income of $43.7 million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $43.7 million, compared to $44.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The slight decrease was primarily due to a decline in the yield on earning assets of 8 basis points on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to the higher than normal amount of interest recoveries on previously charged-off loans in the third quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $833 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 and $931 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $45.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net interest income totaled $167.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $155.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Excluding the impact of interest recoveries in the prior quarter, which created an 8 basis point reduction in adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) on a linked-quarter basis, adjusted NIM was up 1 basis point. The reported net interest margin was 3.25%. On a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), net interest margin was 3.45%, decreasing by 11 and 6 basis points, respectively, from the third quarter of 2020. Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related net accretion (non-GAAP) was 3.37%, down 7 basis points from the third quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing funds was down 2 basis points for the quarter, as further improvement in our deposit costs was partially offset by the full quarter impact of our $50.0 million subordinated note offering in the third quarter.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 NIM 3.25% 3.36% 3.36% NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.45% 3.51% 3.51% Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.37% 3.44% (1) 3.43% See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations





(1) Increased by 8 bps due to one-time interest recoveries on previously charged-off loans.



“Our deposit costs decreased significantly over the course of the year as we grew core deposits and significantly reduced our wholesale funding,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “However, our average loan yields also decreased due to the sharp decline in short-term interest rates. Despite this and the fact that we carried a significant amount of excess liquidity for most of the year, we were able to protect our margins, as adjusted NIM increased by 2 basis points for the full year.”

Noninterest Income of $32.0 million

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $32.0 million, compared to $38.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $5.3 million reduction in swap fee income from the record third quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.3 million for the quarter, down $232 thousand from the third quarter, due to the impact of the sale of the Bates Companies in the third quarter. Excluding that impact, wealth management revenue was up $241 thousand on a linked-quarter basis. In addition, securities gains decreased by $1.2 million and gain on sale of loans increased by $316 thousand from the prior quarter. Noninterest income increased $14.5 million, or an increase of 83% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the gain on sale of Rockford Bank & Trust (“RB&T”), which was recorded in that quarter.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $113.8 million, compared to $66.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding the gain on the sale of RB&T, an increase of 71%.

“Our noninterest income was again driven by another strong quarter of swap fee income. Swap fee income totaled $74.8 million for the full year 2020 as a result of strong demand for these lending products, where we are making high-quality, long-term variable rate loans and are enabling our clients to lock in attractive fixed long-term rates through the use of swaps. The pipeline of swap loans at our banks and our Specialty Finance Group remains healthy and we believe that this source of fee income remains sustainable for the foreseeable future,” added Gipple. “Our current expectation is that swap fee income will be approximately $14 to $18 million per quarter for 2021.”

Noninterest Expenses of $46.4 million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $46.4 million, compared to $40.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked-quarter increase was due to several factors, but primarily the result of increased salary and benefits expense of $4.4 million, driven by strong financial results in the second half of the year. In addition, occupancy and equipment expense increased by $1.1 million, and advertising and marketing expense increased by $526 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a linked-quarter decline in losses on liability extinguishment of $417 thousand and loss on the sale of a subsidiary of $452 thousand.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved

Continued to Build Reserves

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $14.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans as a number of loans returned to performing status or were either monetized or charged-off during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.26% on December 31, 2020, compared to 0.32% on September 30, 2020, and 0.27% on December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 3.24% and 1.55%, respectively, from 3.53% and 1.66% as of September 30, 2020.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $20.3 million in the prior quarter. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 1.98%, which was up from 1.87% on September 30, 2020, and from 0.98% at December 31, 2019. Excluding the $273 million impact of PPP loans that are on the Company’s balance sheet, the ALLL to total loans and leases was 2.12% (non-GAAP).

In accordance with GAAP for acquisition accounting, loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount of $3.1 million on December 31, 2020.

Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 15.13%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.69% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.08%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.93%, 10.44% and 8.42% as of September 30, 2020.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.



These initiatives are long-term targets. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, the Company may not be able to achieve these goals for the full year 2021.

Supplemental Presentation and Where to Find It

In addition to this press release, the Company has included a supplemental presentation that provides further information regarding the Company’s loan exposures and deferrals. Investors, analysts and other interested persons may find this presentation on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, or on the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.3 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the new presidential administration and the impact of tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices (including the new current expected credit loss (CECL) impairment standards, that will change how the Company estimates credit losses when implemented); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; and (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 61,329 $ 68,932 $ 88,577 $ 169,827 $ 76,254 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 95,676 302,668 142,900 206,708 157,691 Securities 838,131 782,088 748,883 684,571 611,341 Net loans/leases 4,166,753 4,168,395 4,079,432 3,662,435 3,654,204 Intangibles 11,381 11,902 13,872 14,421 14,970 Goodwill 74,066 74,066 74,248 74,248 74,748 Derivatives 222,757 236,381 225,164 195,973 87,827 Other assets 212,704 220,128 220,920 213,134 220,049 Assets held for sale - - 10,765 10,758 11,966 Total assets $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 Total deposits $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051 Total borrowings 177,114 226,962 376,250 244,399 278,955 Derivatives 229,270 244,510 233,589 203,744 88,436 Other liabilities 83,483 148,207 87,539 71,185 90,254 Liabilities held for sale - - 1,588 3,130 5,003 Total stockholders' equity 593,793 572,613 556,020 539,139 535,351 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,726,723 $ 1,823,049 $ 1,850,110 $ 1,484,979 $ 1,507,825 Commercial real estate loans 2,107,629 1,999,715 1,869,162 1,783,086 1,736,396 Direct financing leases 66,016 73,011 79,105 83,324 87,869 Residential real estate loans 252,121 245,032 241,069 237,742 239,904 Installment and other consumer loans 91,302 102,471 99,150 106,728 109,352 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 7,338 4,699 1,663 8,809 8,859 Total loans/leases $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 84,376 79,582 60,827 42,233 36,001 Net loans/leases $ 4,166,753 $ 4,168,395 $ 4,079,432 $ 3,662,435 $ 3,654,204 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 15,336 $ 18,437 $ 17,472 $ 19,457 $ 20,078 Municipal securities 627,523 569,075 526,192 493,664 447,853 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 132,842 134,147 145,672 122,853 120,587 Asset backed securities 40,683 40,665 39,797 28,499 16,887 Other securities 21,747 19,764 19,750 20,098 5,936 Total securities $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883 $ 684,571 $ 611,341 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,145,378 $ 1,175,085 $ 1,177,482 $ 829,782 $ 777,224 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,987,469 2,938,194 2,488,755 2,440,907 2,407,502 Time deposits 460,659 499,021 560,982 617,979 571,343 Brokered deposits 5,631 59,968 122,556 281,810 154,982 Total deposits $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ - $ 40,000 $ 90,000 $ 55,000 $ 50,000 Overnight FHLB advances 15,000 - 55,000 40,000 109,300 FRB borrowings - - 100,000 30,000 - Other short-term borrowings 5,430 30,430 24,818 13,067 13,423 Subordinated notes 118,691 118,577 68,516 68,455 68,394 Junior subordinated debentures 37,993 37,955 37,916 37,877 37,838 Total borrowings $ 177,114 $ 226,962 $ 376,250 $ 244,399 $ 278,955







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 49,851 $ 50,890 $ 48,650 $ 48,982 $ 52,977 Interest expense 6,144 6,309 7,694 11,276 13,058 Net interest income 43,707 44,581 40,956 37,706 39,919 Provision for loan/lease losses 7,080 20,342 19,915 8,367 979 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 36,627 $ 24,239 $ 21,041 $ 29,339 $ 38,940 Trust department fees $ 2,388 $ 2,280 $ 2,227 $ 2,312 $ 2,365 Investment advisory and management fees 926 1,266 1,399 1,727 1,589 Deposit service fees 1,875 1,403 1,286 1,477 1,787 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,462 1,370 1,196 652 823 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 224 - - - 159 Swap fee income 21,402 26,688 19,927 6,804 7,409 Securities gains (losses), net 617 1,802 65 - 26 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 461 502 612 329 533 Debit card fees 923 946 775 758 766 Correspondent banking fees 270 220 198 215 194 Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - - - - 12,286 Other 1,469 1,482 941 922 1,868 Total noninterest income $ 32,017 $ 37,959 $ 28,626 $ 15,196 $ 29,805 Salaries and employee benefits $ 30,446 $ 25,999 $ 21,304 $ 18,519 $ 24,220 Occupancy and equipment expense 4,917 3,807 3,748 4,032 4,019 Professional and data processing fees 3,871 3,758 3,646 3,369 3,570 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 25 (32 ) 70 151 1,855 Disposition costs 64 192 (83 ) 517 3,325 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,272 1,301 908 683 523 Loan/lease expense 465 403 339 228 349 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (4 ) 16 (332 ) 13 232 Advertising and marketing 1,276 750 552 682 1,670 Bank service charges 523 488 501 504 516 Losses on liability extinguishment 1,457 1,874 429 147 288 Correspondent banking expense 205 205 212 216 216 Intangibles amortization 521 531 548 549 560 Goodwill impairment - - - 500 3,000 Loss on sale of subsidiary (147 ) 305 - - - Other 1,473 1,241 1,288 1,313 1,951 Total noninterest expense $ 46,364 $ 40,838 $ 33,130 $ 31,423 $ 46,294 Net income before income taxes $ 22,280 $ 21,360 $ 16,537 $ 13,112 $ 22,451 Federal and state income tax expense 4,009 4,016 2,798 1,884 6,560 Net income $ 18,271 $ 17,344 $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 Basic EPS $ 1.16 $ 1.10 $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 1.01 Diluted EPS $ 1.14 $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.70 $ 0.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,775,596 15,767,152 15,747,056 15,796,796 15,772,703 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,973,054 15,923,578 15,895,336 16,011,456 16,033,043







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 198,373 $ 216,076 Interest expense 31,423 60,517 Net interest income 166,950 155,559 Provision for loan/lease losses 55,704 7,066 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 111,246 $ 148,493 Trust department fees $ 9,207 $ 9,559 Investment advisory and management fees 5,318 6,995 Deposit service fees 6,041 6,812 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 4,680 2,571 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 224 748 Swap fee income 74,821 28,295 Securities gains (losses), net 2,484 (30 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,904 1,973 Debit card fees 3,402 3,357 Correspondent banking fees 903 773 Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - 12,286 Other 4,814 5,429 Total noninterest income $ 113,798 $ 78,768 Salaries and employee benefits $ 96,268 $ 92,063 Occupancy and equipment expense 16,504 15,106 Professional and data processing fees 14,644 13,381 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 214 3,582 Disposition costs 690 3,325 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 4,164 2,955 Loan/lease expense 1,435 1,097 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operation of other real estate (307 ) 3,789 Advertising and marketing 3,260 4,548 Bank service charges 2,016 2,009 Losses on liability extinguishment 3,907 436 Correspondent banking expense 838 836 Intangibles amortization 2,149 2,266 Goodwill impairment 500 3,000 Loss on sale of subsidiary 158 - Other 5,315 6,841 Total noninterest expense $ 151,755 $ 155,234 Net income before taxes $ 73,289 $ 72,027 Income tax expense 12,707 14,619 Net income $ 60,582 $ 57,408 Basic EPS $ 3.89 $ 3.65 Diluted EPS $ 3.80 $ 3.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,571,650 15,730,016 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,952,637 15,967,775







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,805,711 15,792,357 15,790,611 15,773,736 15,828,098 Book value per common share (1) $ 37.57 $ 36.26 $ 35.21 $ 34.18 $ 33.82 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 32.16 $ 30.82 $ 29.63 $ 28.56 $ 28.15 Closing stock price $ 39.59 $ 27.41 $ 31.18 $ 27.07 $ 43.86 Market capitalization $ 625,748 $ 432,869 $ 492,351 $ 426,995 $ 694,220 Market price / book value 105.38 % 75.60 % 88.55 % 79.20 % 129.69 % Market price / tangible book value 123.09 % 88.95 % 105.23 % 94.79 % 155.76 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 3.84 $ 3.69 $ 3.55 $ 3.54 $ 3.65 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.31 x 7.43 x 8.78 x 7.65 x 12.02 x TCE / TA (4) 9.08 % 8.42 % 8.48 % 8.76 % 9.25 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 Net income 18,271 17,344 13,739 11,228 15,891 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,157 (614 ) 3,622 (3,691 ) (683 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (947 ) (945 ) (945 ) (942 ) (947 ) Proceeds from issuance of 9,400 shares of common stock as a result of the performance based targets met for Bates Companies - - - - 399 Repurchase and cancellation of 100,932 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program - - - (3,780 ) - Other (5) 699 808 465 973 948 Ending balance $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 15.13 % 14.93 % 13.71 % 13.54 % 13.33 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.49 % 11.25 % 11.07 % 11.16 % 11.04 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.49 % 9.21 % 8.91 % 10.19 % 9.53 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.69 % 10.44 % 10.25 % 10.31 % 10.18 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 0.91 % 1.23 % 1.08 % 1.09 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 12.43 % 12.06 % 9.88 % 8.23 % 11.93 % 10.70 % 11.09 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.36 % 3.14 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.28 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.45 % 3.51 % 3.27 % 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.44 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 61.23 % 49.48 % 47.61 % 59.40 % 66.40 % 54.05 % 66.18 % Gross loans and leases / total assets (10) 74.81 % 72.43 % 74.01 % 70.95 % 75.36 % 74.81 % 74.80 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10) 92.43 % 90.92 % 95.18 % 88.83 % 94.35 % 92.43 % 94.95 % Effective tax rate 17.99 % 18.80 % 16.92 % 14.37 % 29.22 % 17.34 % 16.26 % Full-time equivalent employees 714 687 712 703 697 714 766 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,842,299 $ 5,820,555 $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,604,074 $ 5,088,055 Loans/leases 4,250,951 4,185,275 3,999,523 3,686,410 3,868,435 4,031,567 3,853,918 Deposits 4,742,602 4,726,881 4,732,626 3,954,707 4,227,572 4,540,266 4,228,418 Total stockholders' equity 588,042 575,061 556,047 545,548 532,624 566,240 507,383 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Growth in full-time equivalents from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 due to the addition of new positions created to build scale. Decrease from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to sale of Bates Companies and interns employed only during the summer. (10) Excludes assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 1,216 $ 1 0.08 % $ 2,205 $ 1 0.18 % $ 2,933 $ 12 1.62 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 279,024 82 0.12 % 321,679 92 0.11 % 208,040 868 1.66 % Securities (1) 795,696 7,207 3.62 % 749,425 6,836 3.66 % 610,676 5,913 3.84 % Restricted investment securities 18,790 236 4.92 % 19,714 249 4.94 % 21,226 283 5.29 % Loans (1) 4,250,951 44,956 4.21 % 4,185,275 45,654 4.34 % 3,868,435 47,684 4.89 % Total earning assets (1) $ 5,345,677 $ 52,482 3.91 % $ 5,278,298 $ 52,832 3.99 % $ 4,711,310 $ 54,760 4.61 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,033,119 $ 2,060 0.27 % $ 2,932,988 $ 2,086 0.28 % $ 2,520,696 $ 6,547 1.03 % Time deposits 530,813 1,752 1.31 % 638,031 2,399 1.50 % 865,392 4,631 2.12 % Short-term borrowings 19,115 3 0.17 % 26,996 11 0.17 % 19,491 87 1.77 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 33,207 80 0.94 % 57,078 211 1.45 % 87,527 210 0.95 % Subordinated debentures 118,612 1,678 5.66 % 77,783 1,031 5.30 % 68,356 1,004 5.83 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,969 571 5.88 % 37,936 571 5.89 % 37,813 579 6.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,772,835 $ 6,144 0.64 % $ 3,770,812 $ 6,309 0.66 % $ 3,599,275 $ 13,058 1.44 % Net interest income (1) $ 46,338 $ 46,523 $ 41,702 Net interest margin (2) 3.25 % 3.36 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.45 % 3.51 % 3.51 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.37 % 3.44 % 3.43 % For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 2,398 $ 19 0.79 % $ 8,898 $ 204 2.29 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 315,616 669 0.21 % 179,635 3,910 2.18 % Securities (1) 715,808 26,773 3.74 % 635,650 24,150 3.80 % Restricted investment securities 20,270 1,031 5.00 % 21,559 1,174 5.45 % Loans (1) 4,031,567 178,097 4.42 % 3,857,547 193,365 5.01 % Total earning assets (1) $ 5,085,659 $ 206,589 4.06 % $ 4,703,289 $ 222,803 4.74 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,797,669 $ 11,980 0.43 % $ 2,443,989 $ 29,898 1.22 % Time deposits 690,222 11,289 1.64 % 966,745 20,977 2.17 % Short-term borrowings 22,625 84 0.37 % 16,837 363 2.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 74,167 1,087 1.44 % 108,536 2,895 2.67 % Other borrowings - - 0.00 % 13,563 512 3.77 % Subordinated debentures 83,404 4,697 5.63 % 60,883 3,564 5.85 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,913 2,286 5.93 % 37,751 2,308 6.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,706,000 $ 31,423 0.85 % $ 3,648,304 $ 60,517 1.66 % Net interest income (1) $ 175,166 $ 162,286 Net interest margin (2) 3.28 % 3.31 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.44 % 3.45 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.38 % 3.36 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES Beginning balance $ 79,582 $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 Provision charged to expense 7,080 20,342 19,915 8,367 979 Loans/leases charged off (2,779 ) (1,819 ) (1,450 ) (2,335 ) (1,182 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 493 232 129 200 88 Ending balance $ 84,376 $ 79,582 $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 13,940 $ 17,597 $ 12,099 $ 11,628 $ 7,902 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 3 86 99 1,419 33 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 741 1,061 920 545 979 Total nonperforming loans/leases 14,684 18,744 13,118 13,592 8,914 Other real estate owned 20 125 157 3,298 4,129 Other repossessed assets 135 110 25 45 41 Total nonperforming assets $ 14,839 $ 18,979 $ 13,300 $ 16,935 $ 13,084 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets (1) 0.26 % 0.32 % 0.24 % 0.32 % 0.27 % Allowance / total loans/leases (2) 1.98 % 1.87 % 1.47 % 1.14 % 0.98 % Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (2) 574.61 % 424.57 % 463.69 % 310.72 % 403.87 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.03 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3) Special mention (rating 6) $ 71,482 $ 79,587 $ 104,608 $ 34,738 $ 19,952 Substandard (rating 7) 66,081 70,409 39,855 36,612 33,649 Doubtful (rating 8) - - - - - $ 137,563 $ 149,996 $ 144,463 $ 71,350 $ 53,601 Criticized loans (4) $ 137,563 $ 149,996 $ 144,463 $ 71,350 $ 53,601 Classified loans (5) 66,081 70,409 39,855 36,612 33,649 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 3.24 % 3.53 % 3.49 % 1.93 % 1.45 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.55 % 1.66 % 0.96 % 0.99 % 0.91 % (1) Excludes assets held for sale. (2) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios. (3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,149,469 $ 2,205,935 $ 1,682,477 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 243,090 241,452 239,794 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,952,308 2,012,182 1,572,324 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,000,670 937,017 853,834 Springfield First Community Bank 779,955 803,478 748,753 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,866,635 $ 1,955,360 $ 1,458,587 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,378,108 1,399,267 1,248,598 Community State Bank - Ankeny 875,400 822,261 735,089 Springfield First Community Bank 569,036 592,528 531,498 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,556,762 $ 1,556,798 $ 1,329,667 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 244,325 241,783 236,735 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,362,056 1,387,372 1,174,963 Community State Bank - Ankeny 707,681 683,086 639,270 Springfield First Community Bank 624,629 620,721 546,306 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 83 % 80 % 91 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 99 % 99 % 94 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 81 % 83 % 87 % Springfield First Community Bank 110 % 105 % 103 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 72 % 71 % 79 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 70 % 69 % 75 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 71 % 73 % 75 % Springfield First Community Bank 80 % 77 % 73 % ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.95 % 1.86 % 1.03 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 2.63 % 2.53 % 1.51 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 2.35 % 2.22 % 1.14 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 2.02 % 1.92 % 1.04 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 1.23 % 1.09 % 0.41 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.52 % 0.56 % 1.44 % 0.99 % 1.30 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 0.59 % 2.66 % 1.82 % 1.81 % 1.84 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 3.25 % 0.82 % 1.38 % 1.25 % 1.34 % Springfield First Community Bank 3.02 % 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.74 % 1.32 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.19 % 3.07 % 3.55 % 3.17 % 3.39 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5) 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.47 % 3.43 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 3.77 % 4.12 % 4.35 % 3.89 % 4.33 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 4.03 % 3.75 % 3.95 % 3.87 % 3.93 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 103 $ 217 $ 103 $ 430 $ 547 Community State Bank - Ankeny 132 56 94 325 877 Springfield First Community Bank 880 598 775 2,671 3,088 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (38 ) (38 ) (41 ) (155 ) (168 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. (3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 4.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 4.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. (5) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 3.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. (6) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.59% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. (7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 Less: Intangible assets 85,447 85,968 88,120 88,669 89,717 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 508,346 $ 486,645 $ 467,900 $ 450,470 $ 445,634 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 Less: Intangible assets 85,447 85,968 88,120 88,669 89,717 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,597,350 $ 5,778,592 $ 5,516,641 $ 5,143,406 $ 4,819,333 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.08 % 8.42 % 8.48 % 8.76 % 9.25 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1) Stockholder's equity (GAAP) $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2) 7,691 4,934 2,085 - - Less: Intangible assets 85,447 85,968 88,120 88,669 89,717 Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) $ 500,655 $ 481,711 $ 465,815 $ 450,470 $ 445,634 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 Less: PPP loans 273,146 357,506 358,052 - - Less: Intangible assets 85,447 85,968 88,120 88,669 89,717 Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 5,324,204 $ 5,421,086 $ 5,158,589 $ 5,143,406 $ 4,819,333 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 9.40 % 8.89 % 9.03 % 8.76 % 9.25 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income (GAAP) $ 18,271 $ 17,344 $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 60,582 $ 57,408 Less non-core items (post-tax) (2): Income: Securities gains(losses), net 487 1,424 51 - 21 $ 1,962 $ (22 ) Loss on syndicated loan (210 ) - - - $ (210 ) Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - - - - 8,539 - 8,539 Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $ 277 $ 1,424 $ 51 $ - $ 8,560 $ 1,752 $ 8,517 Expense: Losses on debt extinguishment, net $ 1,151 $ 1,480 $ 339 $ 116 $ 228 $ 3,087 $ 345 Goodwill impairment - - - 500 3,000 500 3,000 Disposition costs 51 152 (66 ) 408 2,627 545 2,627 Tax expense on expected liquidation of RB&T BOLI - - - - 790 - 790 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 20 (25 ) 55 119 1,465 169 2,828 Loss on sale of subsidiary (102 ) 212 - - - 110 - Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,119 $ 1,819 $ 329 $ 1,143 $ 8,110 $ 4,411 $ 9,590 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 19,113 $ 17,739 $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 63,240 $ 58,480 PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED INCOME (1) Net income (GAAP) $ 18,271 $ 17,344 $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 60,582 $ 57,408 Less: Non-core income not tax-effected 351 1,802 65 - 12,313 2,218 12,258 Plus: Non-core expense not tax-effected 1,399 2,339 416 1,315 9,258 5,469 11,132 Provision expense 7,080 20,342 19,915 8,367 979 55,704 7,066 Federal and state income tax expense 4,009 4,016 2,798 1,884 6,560 12,707 14,619 Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 30,408 $ 42,239 $ 36,803 $ 22,794 $ 20,375 $ 132,244 $ 77,966 PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (NON-GAAP) Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 30,408 $ 42,239 $ 36,803 $ 22,794 $ 20,375 $ 132,244 $ 77,966 Average Assets $ 5,842,299 $ 5,820,555 $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,604,074 $ 5,102,980 Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 2.08 % 2.90 % 2.54 % 1.84 % 1.58 % 2.36 % 2.04 % ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 19,113 $ 17,739 $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 63,240 $ 58,480 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,775,596 15,767,152 15,747,056 15,796,796 15,772,703 15,571,650 15,730,016 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,973,054 15,923,578 15,895,336 16,011,456 16,033,043 15,952,637 15,967,775 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.13 $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.98 $ 4.06 $ 3.72 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 3.96 $ 3.66 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 19,113 $ 17,739 $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 63,240 $ 58,480 Average Assets $ 5,842,299 $ 5,820,555 $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,604,074 $ 5,102,980 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.31 % 1.22 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.20 % 1.13 % 1.15 % NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 43,707 $ 44,581 $ 40,948 $ 37,698 $ 39,919 $ 166,950 $ 155,559 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (3) 2,631 1,942 1,728 1,790 1,783 8,216 6,727 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 46,338 $ 46,523 $ 42,676 $ 39,488 $ 41,702 $ 175,166 $ 162,286 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 1,077 833 736 625 931 3,271 4,344 Adjusted net interest income $ 45,261 $ 45,690 $ 41,940 $ 38,863 $ 40,771 $ 171,895 $ 157,942 Average earning assets $ 5,345,677 $ 5,278,298 $ 5,252,663 $ 4,461,018 $ 4,711,310 $ 5,085,659 $ 4,703,289 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.25 % 3.36 % 3.14 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.28 % 3.31 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.45 % 3.51 % 3.27 % 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.44 % 3.45 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.37 % 3.44 % 3.21 % 3.50 % 3.43 % 3.38 % 3.36 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (5) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 46,364 $ 40,838 $ 33,122 $ 31,415 $ 46,294 $ 151,755 $ 155,234 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 43,707 $ 44,581 $ 40,948 $ 37,698 $ 39,919 $ 166,950 $ 155,559 Noninterest income (GAAP) 32,017 37,959 28,626 15,196 29,805 113,798 78,768 Total income $ 75,724 $ 82,540 $ 69,574 $ 52,894 $ 69,724 $ 280,748 $ 234,327 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP) 61.23 % 49.48 % 47.61 % 59.39 % 66.40 % 54.05 % 66.25 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES TO TOTAL LOANS AND LEASES, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (6) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 84,376 $ 79,582 $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 84,376 $ 36,001 Total loans and leases $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 4,251,129 $ 3,690,205 Less: PPP loans 273,146 357,506 358,052 358,052 - 273,146 - Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans $ 3,977,983 $ 3,890,471 $ 3,782,207 $ 3,346,616 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,977,983 $ 3,690,205 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 2.12 % 2.05 % 1.61 % 1.26 % 0.98 % 2.12 % 0.98 % LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS Total loans and leases $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 4,251,129 $ 3,690,205 Less: PPP loans 273,146 357,506 358,052 - - 273,146 - Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans $ 3,977,983 $ 3,890,471 $ 3,782,207 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,977,983 $ 3,690,205 Loan growth annualized, excluding PPP loans 9.00 % 11.45 % 8.37 % 1.57 % 8.86 % 7.80 % -0.07 % (1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain/loss on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%. (3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%. (4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. (5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (6) Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to remove from the allowance calculation the impact of PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the federal government and for which these loans have no allowance for loan and lease loss allocation.



