QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $18.3 Million for the Fourth Quarter and $60.6 Million for the Full Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Record net income of $18.3 million, or $1.14 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share
  • Noninterest income of $32.0 million for the quarter and $113.8 million for the year
  • Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) was up 1 basis point after further adjusting for higher third quarter interest recoveries on previously charged-off loans
  • Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 9.0% for the quarter and 7.8% for the year, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans
  • Core deposits relatively stable for the quarter and up 22.3% for the year
  • Provision expense of $7.1 million for the quarter, increasing ALLL to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), by 7 basis points to 2.12%
  • Nonperforming assets improved by 22% for the quarter and now represent only 0.26% of total assets

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced record net income of $18.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.14 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $17.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.09 for the third quarter of 2020. Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $30.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a record $42.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.20 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $17.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.11 for the third quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income and diluted EPS were $15.9 million and $0.99, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $15.4 million and $0.96, respectively.

  For the Quarter Ended      
  December 31, September 30, December 31,    
$ in millions (except per share data) 2020 2020 2019    
Net Income $ 18.3   $ 17.3   $ 15.9      
Diluted EPS $ 1.14   $ 1.09   $ 0.99      
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 19.1   $ 17.7   $ 15.4      
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.20   $ 1.11   $ 0.96      
Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (non-GAAP) $ 30.4   $ 42.2   $ 20.4      
Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP)   2.08 %   2.90 %   1.58 %    
See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations              

“We are very pleased with our financial performance in 2020, highlighted by record net income for the fourth quarter and full year,” said CEO Larry J. Helling. “Our strong results were driven by robust revenue growth, record fee income and increased net interest income. We grew core loans by nearly 8% for the year, while maintaining disciplined underwriting and solid credit quality. Our asset quality and credit metrics improved during the quarter as we improved nonperforming assets by 22%, down to only 0.26% of total assets.”

“Additionally, we continued to see a reduction in loan deferrals at year-end, as most of our clients who received payment relief early in the COVID-19 pandemic have resumed making normal payments,” Helling said. “We believe this speaks to the high quality of our loan portfolio and the resiliency of our local markets, which continue to exhibit improving economic activity.”

______________________________
Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance.

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 9.0% for the Quarter and 7.8% for the Year, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $87.5 million to a total of $4.0 billion. Loan and lease growth during the quarter was 9.0% on an annualized basis. Continued loan and lease growth was funded by some of the Company’s excess liquidity. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) declined by $18.8 million and brokered deposits declined by $54.3 million as the Company allowed certain higher cost brokered deposits to run off the balance sheet. In addition, short-term borrowings decreased by $50.0 million during the quarter. At quarter-end, the percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 3.2%, which was down from 4.9% in the third quarter of 2020 as the Company’s need for wholesale funding continued to decline. Additionally, at quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 74.8%, up from 72.4% in the third quarter, driven primarily by lower excess liquidity.

“Our solid loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in our core commercial lending business, as well as our Specialty Finance Group,” added Helling. “However, until we have better visibility on the pandemic recovery, we are targeting organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 6% and 8%, slightly lower than our long-term goal of 9%.”  

Net Interest Income of $43.7 million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $43.7 million, compared to $44.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The slight decrease was primarily due to a decline in the yield on earning assets of 8 basis points on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to the higher than normal amount of interest recoveries on previously charged-off loans in the third quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $833 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 and $931 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $45.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net interest income totaled $167.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $155.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Excluding the impact of interest recoveries in the prior quarter, which created an 8 basis point reduction in adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) on a linked-quarter basis, adjusted NIM was up 1 basis point. The reported net interest margin was 3.25%. On a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), net interest margin was 3.45%, decreasing by 11 and 6 basis points, respectively, from the third quarter of 2020. Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related net accretion (non-GAAP) was 3.37%, down 7 basis points from the third quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing funds was down 2 basis points for the quarter, as further improvement in our deposit costs was partially offset by the full quarter impact of our $50.0 million subordinated note offering in the third quarter.

  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019
NIM 3.25% 3.36% 3.36%
NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.45% 3.51% 3.51%
Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.37%       3.44% (1) 3.43%
See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

      

(1)   Increased by 8 bps due to one-time interest recoveries on previously charged-off loans.

“Our deposit costs decreased significantly over the course of the year as we grew core deposits and significantly reduced our wholesale funding,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “However, our average loan yields also decreased due to the sharp decline in short-term interest rates. Despite this and the fact that we carried a significant amount of excess liquidity for most of the year, we were able to protect our margins, as adjusted NIM increased by 2 basis points for the full year.”

Noninterest Income of $32.0 million        

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $32.0 million, compared to $38.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $5.3 million reduction in swap fee income from the record third quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.3 million for the quarter, down $232 thousand from the third quarter, due to the impact of the sale of the Bates Companies in the third quarter. Excluding that impact, wealth management revenue was up $241 thousand on a linked-quarter basis. In addition, securities gains decreased by $1.2 million and gain on sale of loans increased by $316 thousand from the prior quarter. Noninterest income increased $14.5 million, or an increase of 83% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the gain on sale of Rockford Bank & Trust (“RB&T”), which was recorded in that quarter.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $113.8 million, compared to $66.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding the gain on the sale of RB&T, an increase of 71%.

“Our noninterest income was again driven by another strong quarter of swap fee income. Swap fee income totaled $74.8 million for the full year 2020 as a result of strong demand for these lending products, where we are making high-quality, long-term variable rate loans and are enabling our clients to lock in attractive fixed long-term rates through the use of swaps. The pipeline of swap loans at our banks and our Specialty Finance Group remains healthy and we believe that this source of fee income remains sustainable for the foreseeable future,” added Gipple. “Our current expectation is that swap fee income will be approximately $14 to $18 million per quarter for 2021.”

Noninterest Expenses of $46.4 million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $46.4 million, compared to $40.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked-quarter increase was due to several factors, but primarily the result of increased salary and benefits expense of $4.4 million, driven by strong financial results in the second half of the year. In addition, occupancy and equipment expense increased by $1.1 million, and advertising and marketing expense increased by $526 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a linked-quarter decline in losses on liability extinguishment of $417 thousand and loss on the sale of a subsidiary of $452 thousand.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved
Continued to Build Reserves

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $14.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans as a number of loans returned to performing status or were either monetized or charged-off during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.26% on December 31, 2020, compared to 0.32% on September 30, 2020, and 0.27% on December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 3.24% and 1.55%, respectively, from 3.53% and 1.66% as of September 30, 2020.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $20.3 million in the prior quarter. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 1.98%, which was up from 1.87% on September 30, 2020, and from 0.98% at December 31, 2019. Excluding the $273 million impact of PPP loans that are on the Company’s balance sheet, the ALLL to total loans and leases was 2.12% (non-GAAP).

In accordance with GAAP for acquisition accounting, loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount of $3.1 million on December 31, 2020.

Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 15.13%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.69% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.08%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.93%, 10.44% and 8.42% as of September 30, 2020.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

These initiatives are long-term targets. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, the Company may not be able to achieve these goals for the full year 2021.

Supplemental Presentation and Where to Find It
In addition to this press release, the Company has included a supplemental presentation that provides further information regarding the Company’s loan exposures and deferrals. Investors, analysts and other interested persons may find this presentation on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, or on the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, January 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through February 11, 2021. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10151041. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.3 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
        
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the new presidential administration and the impact of tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices (including the new current expected credit loss (CECL) impairment standards, that will change how the Company estimates credit losses when implemented); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; and (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:  
Todd A. Gipple Kim ﻿K. Garrett
President Vice President
Chief Operating Officer Corporate Communications
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Manager
(309) 743-7745 (319) 743-7006
tgipple@qcrh.com kgarret@qcrh.com


QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
             
  As of  
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  
  2020 2020 2020 2020 2019  
             
  (dollars in thousands)  
             
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET            
             
Cash and due from banks $ 61,329 $ 68,932 $ 88,577 $ 169,827 $ 76,254  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   95,676   302,668   142,900   206,708   157,691  
Securities   838,131   782,088   748,883   684,571   611,341  
Net loans/leases   4,166,753   4,168,395   4,079,432   3,662,435   3,654,204  
Intangibles   11,381   11,902   13,872   14,421   14,970  
Goodwill   74,066   74,066   74,248   74,248   74,748  
Derivatives   222,757   236,381   225,164   195,973   87,827  
Other assets   212,704   220,128   220,920   213,134   220,049  
Assets held for sale   -   -   10,765   10,758   11,966  
Total assets $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050  
             
Total deposits $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051  
Total borrowings   177,114   226,962   376,250   244,399   278,955  
Derivatives   229,270   244,510   233,589   203,744   88,436  
Other liabilities   83,483   148,207   87,539   71,185   90,254  
Liabilities held for sale   -   -   1,588   3,130   5,003  
Total stockholders' equity   593,793   572,613   556,020   539,139   535,351  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050  
             
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO            
Loan/lease mix:            
Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,726,723 $ 1,823,049 $ 1,850,110 $ 1,484,979 $ 1,507,825  
Commercial real estate loans   2,107,629   1,999,715   1,869,162   1,783,086   1,736,396  
Direct financing leases   66,016   73,011   79,105   83,324   87,869  
Residential real estate loans   252,121   245,032   241,069   237,742   239,904  
Installment and other consumer loans   91,302   102,471   99,150   106,728   109,352  
Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees   7,338   4,699   1,663   8,809   8,859  
Total loans/leases $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205  
Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases   84,376   79,582   60,827   42,233   36,001  
Net loans/leases $ 4,166,753 $ 4,168,395 $ 4,079,432 $ 3,662,435 $ 3,654,204  
             
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO            
Securities mix:            
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 15,336 $ 18,437 $ 17,472 $ 19,457 $ 20,078  
Municipal securities   627,523   569,075   526,192   493,664   447,853  
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   132,842   134,147   145,672   122,853   120,587  
Asset backed securities   40,683   40,665   39,797   28,499   16,887  
Other securities   21,747   19,764   19,750   20,098   5,936  
Total securities $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883 $ 684,571 $ 611,341  
             
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS            
Deposit mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,145,378 $ 1,175,085 $ 1,177,482 $ 829,782 $ 777,224  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   2,987,469   2,938,194   2,488,755   2,440,907   2,407,502  
Time deposits   460,659   499,021   560,982   617,979   571,343  
Brokered deposits   5,631   59,968   122,556   281,810   154,982  
Total deposits $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051  
             
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS            
Borrowings mix:            
Term FHLB advances $ - $ 40,000 $ 90,000 $ 55,000 $ 50,000  
Overnight FHLB advances   15,000   -   55,000   40,000   109,300  
FRB borrowings   -   -   100,000   30,000   -  
Other short-term borrowings   5,430   30,430   24,818   13,067   13,423  
Subordinated notes   118,691   118,577   68,516   68,455   68,394  
Junior subordinated debentures   37,993   37,955   37,916   37,877   37,838  
Total borrowings $ 177,114 $ 226,962 $ 376,250 $ 244,399 $ 278,955  
             



QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                 
      For the Quarter Ended  
      December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  
      2020 2020 2020 2020 2019  
                 
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                 
INCOME STATEMENT              
Interest income   $ 49,851   $ 50,890   $ 48,650   $ 48,982 $ 52,977  
Interest expense     6,144     6,309     7,694     11,276   13,058  
Net interest income     43,707     44,581     40,956     37,706   39,919  
Provision for loan/lease losses     7,080     20,342     19,915     8,367   979  
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 36,627   $ 24,239   $ 21,041   $ 29,339 $ 38,940  
                 
                 
Trust department fees   $ 2,388   $ 2,280   $ 2,227   $ 2,312 $ 2,365  
Investment advisory and management fees     926     1,266     1,399     1,727   1,589  
Deposit service fees     1,875     1,403     1,286     1,477   1,787  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     1,462     1,370     1,196     652   823  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     224     -     -     -   159  
Swap fee income     21,402     26,688     19,927     6,804   7,409  
Securities gains (losses), net     617     1,802     65     -   26  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     461     502     612     329   533  
Debit card fees     923     946     775     758   766  
Correspondent banking fees     270     220     198     215   194  
Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary     -     -     -     -   12,286  
Other       1,469     1,482     941     922   1,868  
Total noninterest income   $ 32,017   $ 37,959   $ 28,626   $ 15,196 $ 29,805  
                 
                 
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 30,446   $ 25,999   $ 21,304   $ 18,519 $ 24,220  
Occupancy and equipment expense     4,917     3,807     3,748     4,032   4,019  
Professional and data processing fees     3,871     3,758     3,646     3,369   3,570  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     25     (32 )   70     151   1,855  
Disposition costs     64     192     (83 )   517   3,325  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,272     1,301     908     683   523  
Loan/lease expense     465     403     339     228   349  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (4 )   16     (332 )   13   232  
Advertising and marketing     1,276     750     552     682   1,670  
Bank service charges     523     488     501     504   516  
Losses on liability extinguishment     1,457     1,874     429     147   288  
Correspondent banking expense     205     205     212     216   216  
Intangibles amortization     521     531     548     549   560  
Goodwill impairment     -     -     -     500   3,000  
Loss on sale of subsidiary     (147 )   305     -     -   -  
Other       1,473     1,241     1,288     1,313   1,951  
Total noninterest expense   $ 46,364   $ 40,838   $ 33,130   $ 31,423 $ 46,294  
                 
Net income before income taxes   $ 22,280   $ 21,360   $ 16,537   $ 13,112 $ 22,451  
Federal and state income tax expense     4,009     4,016     2,798     1,884   6,560  
Net income     $ 18,271   $ 17,344   $ 13,739   $ 11,228 $ 15,891  
                 
Basic EPS     $ 1.16   $ 1.10   $ 0.87   $ 0.71 $ 1.01  
Diluted EPS   $ 1.14   $ 1.09   $ 0.86   $ 0.70 $ 0.99  
                 
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,775,596     15,767,152     15,747,056     15,796,796   15,772,703  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     15,973,054     15,923,578     15,895,336     16,011,456   16,033,043  
                 



QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
             
      For the Year Ended  
      December 31,   December 31,  
      2020   2019  
             
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
             
INCOME STATEMENT          
Interest income   $ 198,373     $ 216,076    
Interest expense     31,423       60,517    
Net interest income     166,950       155,559    
Provision for loan/lease losses     55,704       7,066    
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 111,246     $ 148,493    
             
             
Trust department fees   $ 9,207     $ 9,559    
Investment advisory and management fees     5,318       6,995    
Deposit service fees     6,041       6,812    
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     4,680       2,571    
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     224       748    
Swap fee income     74,821       28,295    
Securities gains (losses), net     2,484       (30 )  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     1,904       1,973    
Debit card fees     3,402       3,357    
Correspondent banking fees     903       773    
Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary     -       12,286    
Other       4,814       5,429    
Total noninterest income   $ 113,798     $ 78,768    
             
             
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 96,268     $ 92,063    
Occupancy and equipment expense     16,504       15,106    
Professional and data processing fees     14,644       13,381    
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     214       3,582    
Disposition costs     690       3,325    
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     4,164       2,955    
Loan/lease expense     1,435       1,097    
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operation of other real estate   (307 )     3,789    
Advertising and marketing     3,260       4,548    
Bank service charges     2,016       2,009    
Losses on liability extinguishment     3,907       436    
Correspondent banking expense     838       836    
Intangibles amortization     2,149       2,266    
Goodwill impairment     500       3,000    
Loss on sale of subsidiary     158       -    
Other       5,315       6,841    
Total noninterest expense   $ 151,755     $ 155,234    
             
Net income before taxes   $ 73,289     $ 72,027    
Income tax expense     12,707       14,619    
Net income     $ 60,582     $ 57,408    
             
Basic EPS     $ 3.89     $ 3.65    
Diluted EPS   $ 3.80     $ 3.60    
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,571,650       15,730,016    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     15,952,637       15,967,775    
             



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
  2020 2020 2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
                 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                 
COMMON SHARE DATA                
Common shares outstanding   15,805,711     15,792,357     15,790,611     15,773,736     15,828,098        
Book value per common share (1) $ 37.57   $ 36.26   $ 35.21   $ 34.18   $ 33.82        
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 32.16   $ 30.82   $ 29.63   $ 28.56   $ 28.15        
Closing stock price $ 39.59   $ 27.41   $ 31.18   $ 27.07   $ 43.86        
Market capitalization $ 625,748   $ 432,869   $ 492,351   $ 426,995   $ 694,220        
Market price / book value   105.38 %   75.60 %   88.55 %   79.20 %   129.69 %      
Market price / tangible book value   123.09 %   88.95 %   105.23 %   94.79 %   155.76 %      
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 3.84   $ 3.69   $ 3.55   $ 3.54   $ 3.65        
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)   10.31 x     7.43 x     8.78 x     7.65 x     12.02 x        
TCE / TA (4)   9.08 %   8.42 %   8.48 %   8.76 %   9.25 %      
                 
                 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Beginning balance $ 572,613   $ 556,020   $ 539,139   $ 535,351   $ 519,743        
Net income   18,271     17,344     13,739     11,228     15,891        
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   3,157     (614 )   3,622     (3,691 )   (683 )      
Common stock cash dividends declared   (947 )   (945 )   (945 )   (942 )   (947 )      
Proceeds from issuance of 9,400 shares of common stock as a result of the performance based targets met for Bates Companies   -     -     -     -     399        
Repurchase and cancellation of 100,932 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   -     -     -     (3,780 )   -        
Other (5)   699     808     465     973     948        
Ending balance $ 593,793   $ 572,613   $ 556,020   $ 539,139   $ 535,351        
                 
                 
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.13 %   14.93 %   13.71 %   13.54 %   13.33 %      
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.49 %   11.25 %   11.07 %   11.16 %   11.04 %      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   9.49 %   9.21 %   8.91 %   10.19 %   9.53 %      
Common equity tier 1 ratio   10.69 %   10.44 %   10.25 %   10.31 %   10.18 %      
                 
                 
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.25 %   1.19 %   0.95 %   0.91 %   1.23 %     1.08 %   1.09 %
Return on average total equity (annualized)   12.43 %   12.06 %   9.88 %   8.23 %   11.93 %     10.70 %   11.09 %
Net interest margin   3.25 %   3.36 %   3.14 %   3.40 %   3.36 %     3.28 %   3.29 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.45 %   3.51 %   3.27 %   3.56 %   3.51 %     3.44 %   3.43 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   61.23 %   49.48 %   47.61 %   59.40 %   66.40 %     54.05 %   66.18 %
Gross loans and leases / total assets (10)   74.81 %   72.43 %   74.01 %   70.95 %   75.36 %     74.81 %   74.80 %
Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10)   92.43 %   90.92 %   95.18 %   88.83 %   94.35 %     92.43 %   94.95 %
Effective tax rate   17.99 %   18.80 %   16.92 %   14.37 %   29.22 %     17.34 %   16.26 %
Full-time equivalent employees   714     687     712     703     697       714     766  
                 
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
Assets $ 5,842,299   $ 5,820,555   $ 5,800,164   $ 4,948,311   $ 5,147,754     $ 5,604,074   $ 5,088,055  
Loans/leases   4,250,951     4,185,275     3,999,523     3,686,410     3,868,435       4,031,567     3,853,918  
Deposits   4,742,602     4,726,881     4,732,626     3,954,707     4,227,572       4,540,266     4,228,418  
Total stockholders' equity   588,042     575,061     556,047     545,548     532,624       566,240     507,383  
                 
                 
                 
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets.
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) Growth in full-time equivalents from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 due to the addition of new positions created to build scale.
Decrease from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to sale of Bates Companies and interns employed only during the summer.
(10) Excludes assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
                 


QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                           
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN  
                           
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019  
    Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost  
                           
    (dollars in thousands)  
                           
Fed funds sold   $ 1,216 $ 1 0.08 %   $ 2,205 $ 1 0.18 %   $ 2,933 $ 12 1.62 %  
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   279,024   82 0.12 %     321,679   92 0.11 %     208,040   868 1.66 %  
Securities (1)     795,696   7,207 3.62 %     749,425   6,836 3.66 %     610,676   5,913 3.84 %  
Restricted investment securities   18,790   236 4.92 %     19,714   249 4.94 %     21,226   283 5.29 %  
Loans (1)     4,250,951   44,956 4.21 %     4,185,275   45,654 4.34 %     3,868,435   47,684 4.89 %  
Total earning assets (1) $ 5,345,677 $ 52,482 3.91 %   $ 5,278,298 $ 52,832 3.99 %   $ 4,711,310 $ 54,760 4.61 %  
                           
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,033,119 $ 2,060 0.27 %   $ 2,932,988 $ 2,086 0.28 %   $ 2,520,696 $ 6,547 1.03 %  
Time deposits     530,813   1,752 1.31 %     638,031   2,399 1.50 %     865,392   4,631 2.12 %  
Short-term borrowings   19,115   3 0.17 %     26,996   11 0.17 %     19,491   87 1.77 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   33,207   80 0.94 %     57,078   211 1.45 %     87,527   210 0.95 %  
Subordinated debentures   118,612   1,678 5.66 %     77,783   1,031 5.30 %     68,356   1,004 5.83 %  
Junior subordinated debentures   37,969   571 5.88 %     37,936   571 5.89 %     37,813   579 6.07 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,772,835 $ 6,144 0.64 %   $ 3,770,812 $ 6,309 0.66 %   $ 3,599,275 $ 13,058 1.44 %  
                           
Net interest income (1)   $ 46,338       $ 46,523       $ 41,702    
Net interest margin (2)     3.25 %       3.36 %       3.36 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.45 %       3.51 %       3.51 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)         3.37 %       3.44 %       3.43 %  
                           
                           
                           
    For the Year Ended          
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019      
    Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost          
                           
    (dollars in thousands)          
                           
Fed funds sold   $ 2,398 $ 19 0.79 %   $ 8,898 $ 204 2.29 %          
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   315,616   669 0.21 %     179,635   3,910 2.18 %          
Securities (1)     715,808   26,773 3.74 %     635,650   24,150 3.80 %          
Restricted investment securities   20,270   1,031 5.00 %     21,559   1,174 5.45 %          
Loans (1)     4,031,567   178,097 4.42 %     3,857,547   193,365 5.01 %          
Total earning assets (1) $ 5,085,659 $ 206,589 4.06 %   $ 4,703,289 $ 222,803 4.74 %          
                           
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,797,669 $ 11,980 0.43 %   $ 2,443,989 $ 29,898 1.22 %          
Time deposits     690,222   11,289 1.64 %     966,745   20,977 2.17 %          
Short-term borrowings   22,625   84 0.37 %     16,837   363 2.16 %          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   74,167   1,087 1.44 %     108,536   2,895 2.67 %          
Other borrowings     -   - 0.00 %     13,563   512 3.77 %          
Subordinated debentures   83,404   4,697 5.63 %     60,883   3,564 5.85 %          
Junior subordinated debentures   37,913   2,286 5.93 %     37,751   2,308 6.11 %          
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,706,000 $ 31,423 0.85 %   $ 3,648,304 $ 60,517 1.66 %          
                           
Net interest income (1)   $ 175,166       $ 162,286            
Net interest margin (2)     3.28 %       3.31 %          
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.44 %       3.45 %          
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)         3.38 %       3.36 %          
                           
                           
                           
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.  
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.  
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.  
                           



QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
             
  As of  
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  
  2020 2020 2020 2020 2019  
             
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
             
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES            
Beginning balance $ 79,582   $ 60,827   $ 42,233   $ 36,001   $ 36,116    
Provision charged to expense   7,080     20,342     19,915     8,367     979    
Loans/leases charged off   (2,779 )   (1,819 )   (1,450 )   (2,335 )   (1,182 )  
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   493     232     129     200     88    
Ending balance $ 84,376   $ 79,582   $ 60,827   $ 42,233   $ 36,001    
             
             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS            
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 13,940   $ 17,597   $ 12,099   $ 11,628   $ 7,902    
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   3     86     99     1,419     33    
Troubled debt restructures - accruing   741     1,061     920     545     979    
Total nonperforming loans/leases   14,684     18,744     13,118     13,592     8,914    
Other real estate owned   20     125     157     3,298     4,129    
Other repossessed assets   135     110     25     45     41    
Total nonperforming assets $ 14,839   $ 18,979   $ 13,300   $ 16,935   $ 13,084    
             
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS            
Nonperforming assets / total assets (1)   0.26 %   0.32 %   0.24 %   0.32 %   0.27 %  
Allowance / total loans/leases (2)   1.98 %   1.87 %   1.47 %   1.14 %   0.98 %  
Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (2)   574.61 %   424.57 %   463.69 %   310.72 %   403.87 %  
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.05 %   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.06 %   0.03 %  
             
             
             
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3)            
Special mention (rating 6) $ 71,482   $ 79,587   $ 104,608   $ 34,738   $ 19,952    
Substandard (rating 7)   66,081     70,409     39,855     36,612     33,649    
Doubtful (rating 8)   -     -     -     -     -    
  $ 137,563   $ 149,996   $ 144,463   $ 71,350   $ 53,601    
             
Criticized loans (4) $ 137,563   $ 149,996   $ 144,463   $ 71,350   $ 53,601    
Classified loans (5)   66,081     70,409     39,855     36,612     33,649    
             
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases   3.24 %   3.53 %   3.49 %   1.93 %   1.45 %  
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases   1.55 %   1.66 %   0.96 %   0.99 %   0.91 %  
             
             
             
(1) Excludes assets held for sale.            
(2) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios.  
(3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.  
(4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.  
(5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.  



QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                         
      For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended  
      December 31,   September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,  
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES    2020     2020     2019     2020     2019   
         
      (dollars in thousands)  
                         
  TOTAL ASSETS                      
                         
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,149,469     $ 2,205,935     $ 1,682,477            
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     243,090       241,452       239,794            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,952,308       2,012,182       1,572,324            
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1,000,670       937,017       853,834            
  Springfield First Community Bank     779,955       803,478       748,753            
                         
  TOTAL DEPOSITS                      
                         
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,866,635     $ 1,955,360     $ 1,458,587            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,378,108       1,399,267       1,248,598            
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     875,400       822,261       735,089            
  Springfield First Community Bank     569,036       592,528       531,498            
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                      
                         
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,556,762     $ 1,556,798     $ 1,329,667            
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     244,325       241,783       236,735            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,362,056       1,387,372       1,174,963            
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     707,681       683,086       639,270            
  Springfield First Community Bank     624,629       620,721       546,306            
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                      
                         
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     83 %     80 %     91 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     99 %     99 %     94 %          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     81 %     83 %     87 %          
  Springfield First Community Bank     110 %     105 %     103 %          
                         
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                      
                         
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     72 %     71 %     79 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     70 %     69 %     75 %          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     71 %     73 %     75 %          
  Springfield First Community Bank     80 %     77 %     73 %          
                         
  ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES                      
                         
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.95 %     1.86 %     1.03 %          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     2.63 %     2.53 %     1.51 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2)     2.35 %     2.22 %     1.14 %          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (2)     2.02 %     1.92 %     1.04 %          
  Springfield First Community Bank (2)     1.23 %     1.09 %     0.41 %          
                         
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                      
                         
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.52 %     0.56 %     1.44 %     0.99 %     1.30 %  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     0.59 %     2.66 %     1.82 %     1.81 %     1.84 %  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     3.25 %     0.82 %     1.38 %     1.25 %     1.34 %  
  Springfield First Community Bank     3.02 %     1.52 %     1.44 %     1.74 %     1.32 %  
                         
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3)                      
                         
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.19 %     3.07 %     3.55 %     3.17 %     3.39 %  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5)     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.49 %     3.47 %     3.43 %  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (4)     3.77 %     4.12 %     4.35 %     3.89 %     4.33 %  
  Springfield First Community Bank (6)     4.03 %     3.75 %     3.95 %     3.87 %     3.93 %  
                         
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET                  
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET                      
                         
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ 103     $ 217     $ 103     $ 430     $ 547    
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     132       56       94       325       877    
  Springfield First Community Bank     880       598       775       2,671       3,088    
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (7)     (38 )     (38 )     (41 )     (155 )     (168 )  
                         
(1)    Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.  
(2)    Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio.      
(3)   Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.    
(4)    Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 4.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 4.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.    
(5)   Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 3.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  
(6)   Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.59% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  
(7)   Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.    
                         



QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                       
    As of
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
     
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                      
                       
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 593,793     $ 572,613     $ 556,020     $ 539,139     $ 535,351    
Less: Intangible assets     85,447       85,968       88,120       88,669       89,717    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 508,346     $ 486,645     $ 467,900     $ 450,470     $ 445,634    
                       
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 5,682,797     $ 5,864,560     $ 5,604,761     $ 5,232,075     $ 4,909,050    
Less: Intangible assets     85,447       85,968       88,120       88,669       89,717    
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 5,597,350     $ 5,778,592     $ 5,516,641     $ 5,143,406     $ 4,819,333    
                       
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)     9.08 %     8.42 %     8.48 %     8.76 %     9.25 %  
                       
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1)                      
                       
Stockholder's equity (GAAP)   $ 593,793     $ 572,613     $ 556,020     $ 539,139     $ 535,351    
Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2)     7,691       4,934       2,085       -       -    
Less: Intangible assets     85,447       85,968       88,120       88,669       89,717    
Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)   $ 500,655     $ 481,711     $ 465,815     $ 450,470     $ 445,634    
                       
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 5,682,797     $ 5,864,560     $ 5,604,761     $ 5,232,075     $ 4,909,050    
Less: PPP loans     273,146       357,506       358,052       -       -    
Less: Intangible assets     85,447       85,968       88,120       88,669       89,717    
Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   $ 5,324,204     $ 5,421,086     $ 5,158,589     $ 5,143,406     $ 4,819,333    
                       
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)     9.40 %     8.89 %     9.03 %     8.76 %     9.25 %  
                       
                       
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  
(2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.  
                       



QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                               
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
       
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                               
Net income (GAAP)   $ 18,271     $ 17,344     $ 13,739     $ 11,228     $ 15,891     $ 60,582     $ 57,408    
                               
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                              
Income:                              
Securities gains(losses), net     487       1,424       51       -       21     $ 1,962     $ (22 )  
Loss on syndicated loan     (210 )     -       -       -         $ (210 )      
Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary     -       -       -       -       8,539       -       8,539    
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ 277     $ 1,424     $ 51     $ -     $ 8,560     $ 1,752     $ 8,517    
                               
Expense:                              
Losses on debt extinguishment, net   $ 1,151     $ 1,480     $ 339     $ 116     $ 228     $ 3,087     $ 345    
Goodwill impairment     -       -       -       500       3,000       500       3,000    
Disposition costs     51       152       (66 )     408       2,627       545       2,627    
Tax expense on expected liquidation of RB&T BOLI     -       -       -       -       790       -       790    
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     20       (25 )     55       119       1,465       169       2,828    
Loss on sale of subsidiary     (102 )     212       -       -       -       110       -    
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ 1,119     $ 1,819     $ 329     $ 1,143     $ 8,110     $ 4,411     $ 9,590    
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 12,372     $ 15,441     $ 63,240     $ 58,480    
                               
PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED INCOME (1)                              
Net income (GAAP)   $ 18,271     $ 17,344     $ 13,739     $ 11,228     $ 15,891     $ 60,582     $ 57,408    
Less: Non-core income not tax-effected     351       1,802       65       -       12,313       2,218       12,258    
Plus: Non-core expense not tax-effected     1,399       2,339       416       1,315       9,258       5,469       11,132    
Provision expense     7,080       20,342       19,915       8,367       979       55,704       7,066    
Federal and state income tax expense     4,009       4,016       2,798       1,884       6,560       12,707       14,619    
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 30,408     $ 42,239     $ 36,803     $ 22,794     $ 20,375     $ 132,244     $ 77,966    
                               
PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (NON-GAAP)                              
                               
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP)   $ 30,408     $ 42,239     $ 36,803     $ 22,794     $ 20,375     $ 132,244     $ 77,966    
                               
Average Assets   $ 5,842,299     $ 5,820,555     $ 5,800,164     $ 4,948,311     $ 5,147,754     $ 5,604,074     $ 5,102,980    
                               
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)     2.08 %     2.90 %     2.54 %     1.84 %     1.58 %     2.36 %     2.04 %  
                               
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 12,372     $ 15,441     $ 63,240     $ 58,480    
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,775,596       15,767,152       15,747,056       15,796,796       15,772,703       15,571,650       15,730,016    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     15,973,054       15,923,578       15,895,336       16,011,456       16,033,043       15,952,637       15,967,775    
                               
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                              
Basic   $ 1.21     $ 1.13     $ 0.89     $ 0.78     $ 0.98     $ 4.06     $ 3.72    
Diluted   $ 1.20     $ 1.11     $ 0.88     $ 0.77     $ 0.96     $ 3.96     $ 3.66    
                               
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 12,372     $ 15,441     $ 63,240     $ 58,480    
                               
Average Assets   $ 5,842,299     $ 5,820,555     $ 5,800,164     $ 4,948,311     $ 5,147,754     $ 5,604,074     $ 5,102,980    
                               
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.31 %     1.22 %     0.97 %     1.00 %     1.20 %     1.13 %     1.15 %  
                               
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)                              
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 43,707     $ 44,581     $ 40,948     $ 37,698     $ 39,919     $ 166,950     $ 155,559    
                               
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (3)     2,631       1,942       1,728       1,790       1,783       8,216       6,727    
                               
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 46,338     $ 46,523     $ 42,676     $ 39,488     $ 41,702     $ 175,166     $ 162,286    
                               
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     1,077       833       736       625       931       3,271       4,344    
                               
Adjusted net interest income   $ 45,261     $ 45,690     $ 41,940     $ 38,863     $ 40,771     $ 171,895     $ 157,942    
                               
Average earning assets   $ 5,345,677     $ 5,278,298     $ 5,252,663     $ 4,461,018     $ 4,711,310     $ 5,085,659     $ 4,703,289    
                               
Net interest margin (GAAP)     3.25 %     3.36 %     3.14 %     3.40 %     3.36 %     3.28 %     3.31 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.45 %     3.51 %     3.27 %     3.56 %     3.51 %     3.44 %     3.45 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.37 %     3.44 %     3.21 %     3.50 %     3.43 %     3.38 %     3.36 %  
                               
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                              
                               
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 46,364     $ 40,838     $ 33,122     $ 31,415     $ 46,294     $ 151,755     $ 155,234    
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 43,707     $ 44,581     $ 40,948     $ 37,698     $ 39,919     $ 166,950     $ 155,559    
Noninterest income (GAAP)     32,017       37,959       28,626       15,196       29,805       113,798       78,768    
Total income   $ 75,724     $ 82,540     $ 69,574     $ 52,894     $ 69,724     $ 280,748     $ 234,327    
                               
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     61.23 %     49.48 %     47.61 %     59.39 %     66.40 %     54.05 %     66.25 %  
                               
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES TO TOTAL LOANS AND LEASES, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (6)                              
                               
Allowance for loan and lease losses   $ 84,376     $ 79,582     $ 60,827     $ 42,233     $ 36,001     $ 84,376     $ 36,001    
                               
Total loans and leases   $ 4,251,129     $ 4,247,977     $ 4,140,259     $ 3,704,668     $ 3,690,205     $ 4,251,129     $ 3,690,205    
Less: PPP loans     273,146       357,506       358,052       358,052       -       273,146       -    
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans   $ 3,977,983     $ 3,890,471     $ 3,782,207     $ 3,346,616     $ 3,690,205     $ 3,977,983     $ 3,690,205    
                               
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans     2.12 %     2.05 %     1.61 %     1.26 %     0.98 %     2.12 %     0.98 %  
                               
                               
LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS                              
Total loans and leases   $ 4,251,129     $ 4,247,977     $ 4,140,259     $ 3,704,668     $ 3,690,205     $ 4,251,129     $ 3,690,205    
Less: PPP loans     273,146       357,506       358,052       -       -       273,146       -    
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans   $ 3,977,983     $ 3,890,471     $ 3,782,207     $ 3,704,668     $ 3,690,205     $ 3,977,983     $ 3,690,205    
                               
Loan growth annualized, excluding PPP loans     9.00 %     11.45 %     8.37 %     1.57 %     8.86 %     7.80 %     -0.07 %  
                               
                               
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  
(2) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain/loss on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%.  
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%.  
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.  
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  
(6) Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to remove from the allowance calculation the impact of PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the federal government and for which these loans have no allowance for loan and lease loss allocation.  
           



