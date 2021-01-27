Bonanza Creek Provides an Operational Update, Issues First Quarter 2021 Guidance, and Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company" or "Bonanza Creek") today issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and provided guidance for the first quarter of 2021. The Company also announced the date of its conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.



Highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 include:

Average sales volumes are expected to be 25.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”) for the fourth quarter, with oil representing 54% of total volumes

Average sales volumes are expected to be 25.2 MBoe/d for the full year (54% oil), up 8% over full year 2019; at the mid-point of the most recent annual 2020 guidance range of 25.0 to 25.5 MBoe/d

Total capital expenditures for the fourth quarter are estimated at $3.2 million, bringing the total 2020 capital expenditures to approximately $67.7 million; within the most recent annual guidance range of $60 to $70 million

Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) are expected to be $2.20 per Boe for the fourth quarter; down slightly from the third quarter of 2020, and down 27% from the fourth quarter of 2019

Full year 2020 LOE of approximately $2.38 per Boe is down 19% from 2019; below our most recent annual guidance range of $2.40 to $2.60 per Boe

Rocky Mountain Infrastructure (“RMI”) net effective cost is expected to be $1.01 per Boe for the fourth quarter, which is comprised of approximately $1.57 per Boe of operating expenses, offset by $0.56 per Boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners

For the year, RMI’s net effective cost is expected to be $1.03 per Boe, with operating expenses of $1.62 per Boe versus the most recent annual guidance range of $1.50 to $1.80 per Boe

The Company exited 2020 with no debt and approximately $25 million in cash

Year-end 2020 total proved reserves are estimated to be 118.2 million BOE, and proved developed producing reserves are estimated to be 56.4 million BOE, in both cases using commodity prices required by SEC regulations



Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We turned in a strong fourth quarter to successfully finish a challenging year. This is a cost and margin business, and I couldn’t be more proud of the BCEI team’s discipline. We quickly reacted to the deteriorating conditions in March by halting capital activity, paying-off our credit facility, and exiting the year with no debt and $25 million in cash. The team’s focus drove unit costs to all-time lows, and despite minimal investment, delivered a stable production profile that exceeded expectations. The productivity, professionalism, and dedication of our employees is second to none.”

Greager continued, “In November, we announced a transformative and highly compelling transaction with HighPoint Resources. We’re planning for a shareholder vote later this quarter, and we continue to make steady progress toward closing the transaction.”

First Quarter 2021 Bonanza Creek Guidance

The Company is providing guidance for the first quarter of 2021 for Bonanza Creek as a stand-alone company. Additional guidance for 2021 on a combined basis will be provided after the closing of the HighPoint transaction.

The Company’s stand-alone 2021 capital plan assumes the completion of 30 gross (25.8 net) drilled, uncompleted (“DUC”) wells. Completion activities for these wells started in early January and are expected to continue through the second quarter with the first wells turned to sales during the second quarter. Total capital expenditure guidance for the first quarter of 2021 is $35 to $40 million.

Average quarterly production was expected to begin declining following the third quarter of 2020, and is expected to continue to decline until production from DUC wells begin to offset the base decline during the second quarter of 2021. First quarter production guidance is a range of 22.0 to 24.0 MBoe/d with the mid-point of 23.0 MBoe/d representing an 8% decline from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The table below outlines the Company’s full guidance for the first quarter of 2021.

1Q 2021 Guidance Low High Capital Expenditures ($MM) $35 -- $40 Production (MBoe/d) 22.0 -- 24.0 % Oil 45% -- 50% Lease Operating Expenses ($MM) $5.0 -- $5.5 RMI Operating Expenses ($MM) $3.5 -- $4.0 Recurring Cash G&A ($MM) $6.0 -- $6.5 Production Taxes (% of revenue) 5% -- 6% Oil Differential ($/Bbl) $4.00 -- $5.00

Note: Guidance is forward-looking information that is subject to considerable change and numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

The Company is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating and financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, on Thursday, February 18, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Type Phone Number Passcode Live participant 877-793-4362 784 8187 Replay 855-859-2056 784 8187

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

