CBTX, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced fourth quarter and annual results for 2020. The Company reported net income of $10.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $12.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $26.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $50.5 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company commented, “Our fourth quarter results serve as evidence of our team’s ongoing efforts to contain the damage the pandemic has caused to our markets. COVID-19 has continued to affect our families, our customers and our way of life.”

Mr. Franklin added, “We enter the new year with optimism but also caution as vaccines are developed and disseminated. We will continue to work to keep our employees safe while working to help our customers through this challenging time.”

Mr. Franklin concluded, “Our markets are resilient, and we see a brighter future ahead. My hope is that as we move through the year, we will begin to see steady improvement as more of our population is immunized and we get back to a more mobile society. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and capital position and are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that may present themselves this year.”

Highlights

  • Net income increased $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $135,000 credit reserve release, or recapture, in the fourth quarter, compared to a $4.1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter. Net income decreased $2.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in net interest income and a $1.5 million increase in noninterest expense. Net income decreased $24.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase of $16.5 million in the provision for credit losses and a $7.4 million decrease in net interest income.
  • The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, for loans decreased to $40.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $44.1 million at September 30, 2020, primarily due to a $3.5 million loan charged off. The ACL for loans increased from $25.3 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Maintained a solid net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.62% and 3.73% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Maintained strong capital ratios with the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio being 16.71% at December 31, 2020, compared to 16.67% at September 30, 2020 and 16.41% at December 31, 2019.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased $812,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher average loans, the impact of one additional day in the fourth quarter of 2020 and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income decreased $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on deposits.

Net interest income decreased $7.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to higher average interest-bearing deposits, lower rates on loans, securities and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of lower rates on deposits and increased average loans and other interest-earning assets.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.79% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.73% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.39% for the fourth quarter of 2020, 0.46% for the third quarter of 2020 and 1.11% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.62% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.55% for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.18% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to a decrease in rates for interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to a decrease in rates on interest-earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the volume of loans and a decrease in rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.98% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 4.95% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.57% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 1.07% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.73% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 4.42% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Yields on interest-earning assets decreased and the costs of interest-bearing liabilities did not decrease to the same extent, which caused compression of the Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis during 2020.

The average yield on loans increased to 4.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 4.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 0.35% from 0.42% for the same periods. The cost of total deposits was 0.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 0.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Provision/Recapture for Credit Losses

The Company had a credit reserve recapture of $135,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a provision of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and a recapture of $148,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. The recapture in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily related to a $364,000 recapture for unfunded commitments, partially offset by a provision of $229,000 for loans. The recapture in the fourth quarter related to unfunded commitments was due to a decrease in the total unfunded commitments from the third to fourth quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was $18.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $16.5 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, an increase in adversely graded loans and an increase in charge-offs.

The ACL for loans was $40.6 million, or 1.39% of loans excluding loans held for sale, at December 31, 2020, compared to $44.1 million, or 1.49% of loans excluding loans held for sale, at September 30, 2020 and $25.3 million, or 0.96% of loans excluding loans held for sale, at December 31, 2019. The decrease in the ACL from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $3.5 million charge-off that was fully reserved for during prior quarters. The increase in the ACL from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020 was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, an increase in adversely graded loans and an increase in charge-offs. The increase in 2020 was also due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, or ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, or CECL, effective January 1, 2020.

The liability associated with the ACL for unfunded commitments was $4.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $378,000 at December 31, 2019. The increase in 2020 was primarily due to the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, as noted above.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company received nontaxable death proceeds of $2.0 million under bank-owned life insurance policies and the Company recorded a gain of $769,000.

Noninterest income was $14.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $18.6 million for 2019. During 2020, the Company received nontaxable death proceeds mentioned above and recorded a gain of $769,000. During 2019, the Company received nontaxable death proceeds of $4.7 million under bank-owned life insurance policies and the Company recorded a gain of $3.3 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest expense of $200,000 between the fourth and third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.5 million, partially offset by a $763,000 increase in professional and director fees, mainly consulting fees related to Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering, or BSA/AML, compliance matters. The increase in noninterest expense of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in professional and director fees and a $664,000 increase in regulatory fees, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in professional and director fees during the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to $2.4 million in consulting related fees associated with BSA/AML compliance matters, compared to $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $92.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $90.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense of $2.0 million between 2020 and 2019 was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in professional and director fees and a $660,000 increase in regulatory fees, partially offset by an $807,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in professional and director fees during the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to $3.9 million in consulting related fees associated with BSA/AML compliance matters, compared to $18,000 during the year ended December 31, 2019, partially offset by lower legal fees of $721,000 during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 18.24% for the fourth quarter of 2020, 17.31% for the third quarter of 2020 and 18.69% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance earnings.

Income tax expense was $6.0 million for 2020 and $11.6 million for 2019. The effective tax rates were 18.63% for 2020 and 18.64% for 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2020 was primarily due to the nontaxable gain related to the bank-owned life insurance policies noted above.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.9 billion at December 31, 2020, $3.0 billion at September 30, 2020 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020 was impacted by the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which facilitates loans to small businesses. PPP loans were $275.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $330.5 million at September 30, 2020. On January 19, 2021, the Company began participating in the next round of PPP financing under the CARES Act, as amended by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act (Economic Aid Act).

In support of customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals during 2020. The deferral periods range from one to six-months, with the majority of the deferrals involving three-month deferral periods. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 21 loans subject to such deferral arrangements with total outstanding principal of $38.4 million, down from 41 loans subject to deferral arrangements with total outstanding principal of $82.4 million as of September 30, 2020. Of the 21 loans with deferral arrangements at the end of the fourth quarter, 15 loans totaling $33.0 million were scheduled to return to their original payment schedule in January of 2021.

Loans restructured during 2020 due to borrower financial difficulties, or TDRs, included 34 loans totaling $43.1 million that were subject to COVID-19 related deferral arrangements. At December 31, 2020, 10 of these COVID-19 TDRs with principal balances totaling $22.4 million were still subject to a deferral arrangement.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low at $24.0 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, $15.6 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at September 30, 2020 and $1.0 million, or 0.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets increased $8.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to eight commercial and industrial loans totaling $6.0 million and one commercial real estate loan of $5.9 million being placed on nonaccrual status, partially offset by one loan of $3.5 million charged-off during the fourth quarter.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company restructured 36 loans as TDRs with pre-modification outstanding recorded investments totaling $43.7 million, which remained outstanding at year end. As noted above, 34 of the 36 loans restructured as TDRs were loans subject to COVID-19 related deferral arrangements during 2020.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.49% for the fourth quarter of 2020, 0.02% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.13% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 0.03% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.3 billion at December 31, 2020, $3.2 billion at September 30, 2020 and $2.9 billion at December 31, 2019.

The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $50.0 million, $52.2 million and $50.5 million at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 16.71% at December 31, 2020, compared to 16.67% at September 30, 2020 and 16.41% at December 31, 2019. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.00% at December 31, 2020, compared to 11.90% at September 30, 2020 and 13.11% at December 31, 2019. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.84% at December 31, 2020, 14.18% at September 30, 2020 and 15.40% at December 31, 2019.

The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.94% at December 31, 2020, 12.22% at September 30, 2020 and 13.26% at December 31, 2019. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “NonGAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on January 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling (877) 620-1733 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (or (470) 414-9785 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 9087182. To access the live webcast of the conference call, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.cbtxinc.com/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the earnings webcast will also be posted on the Company’s website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent 8-Ks.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.9 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can: manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry (including risks related to its customers’ credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company’s ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; whether the Company can manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of the Company’s asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company’s primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the instability of oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company’s ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company’s reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the PPP and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company’s business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company’s information technology and telecommunications systems or thirdparty servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the initiation and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company’s business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company’s financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company’s loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

                                         
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/2020      9/30/2020      6/30/2020      3/31/2020      12/31/2019      12/31/2020   12/31/2019
Profitability:                                        
Net income $ 10,236     $ 6,421     $ 2,163     $ 7,541     $ 12,636     $ 26,361     $ 50,517  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.42     $ 0.26     $ 0.09     $ 0.30     $ 0.51     $ 1.06     $ 2.03  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.41     $ 0.26     $ 0.09     $ 0.30     $ 0.50     $ 1.06     $ 2.02  
                                         
Return on average assets(1)   1.05 %     0.66 %     0.23 %     0.87 %     1.43 %     0.70 %     1.50 %
Return on average shareholders' equity(1)   7.47 %     4.70 %     1.60 %     5.64 %     9.40 %     4.85 %     9.81 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(1)   3.62 %     3.55 %     3.68 %     4.06 %     4.18 %     3.73 %     4.42 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   65.64 %     66.77 %     64.15 %     60.44 %     58.96 %     64.23 %     58.30 %
                                         
Liquidity and Capital Ratios:                                        
Total shareholders' equity to total assets   13.84 %     14.18 %     13.77 %     15.67 %     15.40 %     13.84 %     15.40 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(3)   11.94 %     12.22 %     11.84 %     13.51 %     13.26 %     11.94 %     13.26 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   15.45 %     15.41 %     15.30 %     15.23 %     15.52 %     15.45 %     15.52 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   15.45 %     15.41 %     15.30 %     15.23 %     15.52 %     15.45 %     15.52 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   16.71 %     16.67 %     16.56 %     16.42 %     16.41 %     16.71 %     16.41 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   12.00 %     11.90 %     11.96 %     13.18 %     13.11 %     12.00 %     13.11 %
                                         
Credit Quality:                                        
Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale   1.39 %     1.49 %     1.35 %     1.17 %     0.96 %     1.39 %     0.96 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.61 %     0.41 %     0.29 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.61 %     0.03 %
Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale   0.82 %     0.53 %     0.38 %     0.05 %     0.04 %     0.82 %     0.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.49 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     (0.05 )%     0.02 %     0.13 %     0.03 %
                                         
Other Data:                                        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic   24,621       24,748       24,752       24,926       24,951       24,761       24,926  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   24,678       24,770       24,780       25,000       25,071       24,803       25,053  
Common shares outstanding at period end   24,613       24,713       24,755       24,746       24,980       24,613       24,980  
Dividends per share $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.40     $ 0.40  
Book value per share $ 22.20     $ 21.89     $ 21.71     $ 21.70     $ 21.45     $ 22.20     $ 21.45  
Tangible book value per share(3) $ 18.74     $ 18.44     $ 18.26     $ 18.23     $ 18.01     $ 18.74     $ 18.01  
Employees - full-time equivalents   511       515       523       512       500       511       500  

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)   NonGAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “NonGAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

                             
  12/31/2020      9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019
                             
Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,924,117     $ 2,964,526     $ 2,934,888     $ 2,671,587     $ 2,639,085  
Allowance for credit losses for loans   (40,637 )     (44,069 )     (39,678 )     (31,194 )     (25,280 )
Loans, net   2,883,480       2,920,457       2,895,210       2,640,393       2,613,805  
                             
Cash and equivalents   538,007       377,572       492,400       284,898       372,064  
Securities   237,281       226,101       235,438       234,014       231,262  
Premises and equipment   61,152       61,732       50,729       50,243       50,875  
Goodwill   80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangible assets   4,171       4,303       4,496       4,700       4,938  
Loans held for sale   2,673       1,763       -       882       1,463  
Operating lease right-to-use asset   13,285       12,893       14,081       12,577       12,926  
Other assets   128,218       128,901       128,421       116,993       110,261  
Total assets $ 3,949,217     $ 3,814,672     $ 3,901,725     $ 3,425,650     $ 3,478,544  
                             
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,476,425     $ 1,460,983     $ 1,513,748     $ 1,195,541     $ 1,184,861  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,825,369       1,709,681       1,740,455       1,596,692       1,667,527  
Total deposits   3,301,794       3,170,664       3,254,203       2,792,233       2,852,388  
                             
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   50,000       50,000       50,000       50,000       50,000  
Repurchase agreements   -       2,153       2,500       1,415       485  
Operating lease liabilities   16,447       15,759       16,983       15,356       15,704  
Other liabilities   34,525       35,175       40,683       29,772       24,246  
Total liabilities   3,402,766       3,273,751       3,364,369       2,888,776       2,942,823  
                             
Total shareholders’ equity   546,451       540,921       537,356       536,874       535,721  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,949,217     $ 3,814,672     $ 3,901,725     $ 3,425,650     $ 3,478,544  
 

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands)

                                         
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/2020      9/30/2020      6/30/2020      3/31/2020      12/31/2019      12/31/2020      12/31/2019
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 32,886     $ 32,318     $ 32,857   $ 33,617   $ 35,634     $ 131,678   $ 141,388
Securities   1,070       1,107       1,228     1,363     1,442       4,768     5,954
Other interest-earning assets   168       176       169     1,055     1,279       1,568     5,333
Equity investments   170       162       171     176     213       679     720
Total interest income   34,294       33,763       34,425     36,211     38,568       138,693     153,395
Interest expense                                        
Deposits   1,549       1,831       2,022     3,766     4,463       9,168     15,999
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   221       221       240     221     316       903     1,386
Repurchase agreements               1               1     3
Note payable and junior subordinated debt   4       3       4     4     3       15     19
Total interest expense   1,774       2,055       2,267     3,991     4,782       10,087     17,407
Net interest income   32,520       31,708       32,158     32,220     33,786       128,606     135,988
Provision (recapture) for credit losses                                        
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans   229       4,569       8,537     4,739     (148 )     18,074     2,385
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments   (364 )     (461 )     1,333     310           818    
Total provision (recapture) for credit losses   (135 )     4,108       9,870     5,049     (148 )     18,892     2,385
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses   32,655       27,600       22,288     27,171     33,934       109,714     133,603
Noninterest income                                        
Deposit account service charges   1,270       1,176       1,095     1,485     1,587       5,026     6,554
Card interchange fees   999       995       915     922     1,007       3,831     3,720
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   407       1,187       412     416     430       2,422     5,011
Net gain on sales of assets   379       114       139     123     305       755     652
Other   467       551       348     1,381     388       2,747     2,691
Total noninterest income   3,522       4,023       2,909     4,327     3,717       14,781     18,628
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   12,848       14,332       14,012     14,223     14,264       55,415     56,222
Occupancy expense   2,628       2,496       2,558     2,424     2,417       10,106     9,506
Professional and director fees   3,209       2,446       1,541     1,152     1,220       8,348     7,048
Data processing and software   1,330       1,525       1,292     1,222     1,074       5,369     4,435
Regulatory fees   748       471       476     103     84       1,798     1,138
Advertising, marketing and business development   438       429       269     364     452       1,500     1,831
Telephone and communications   455       486       392     419     506       1,752     1,774
Security and protection expense   423       299       351     374     364       1,447     1,464
Amortization of intangibles   197       198       230     221     216       846     894
Other expenses   1,382       1,176       1,374     1,587     1,513       5,519     5,831
Total noninterest expense   23,658       23,858       22,495     22,089     22,110       92,100     90,143
Net income before income tax expense   12,519       7,765       2,702     9,409     15,541       32,395     62,088
Income tax expense   2,283       1,344       539     1,868     2,905       6,034     11,571
Net income $ 10,236     $ 6,421     $ 2,163   $ 7,541   $ 12,636     $ 26,361   $ 50,517
 

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                               
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2020   9/30/2020   12/31/2019
  Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
  Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/   Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/   Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/
  Balance   Interest Paid   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate(1)
Assets                                              
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Total loans(2) $ 2,961,622     $ 32,886   4.42 %   $ 2,945,320     $ 32,318   4.37 %   $ 2,682,842     $ 35,634   5.27 %
Securities   236,233       1,070   1.80 %     236,015       1,107   1.87 %     232,441       1,442   2.46 %
Other interest-earning assets   388,936       168   0.17 %     383,626       176   0.18 %     300,395       1,279   1.69 %
Equity investments   15,346       170   4.41 %     15,334       162   4.20 %     16,140       213   5.24 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,602,137     $ 34,294   3.79 %     3,580,295     $ 33,763   3.75 %     3,231,818     $ 38,568   4.73 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans   (44,233 )               (40,135 )               (25,591 )          
Noninterest-earning assets   321,303                 326,590                 298,615            
Total assets $ 3,879,207               $ 3,866,750               $ 3,504,842            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,744,557     $ 1,549   0.35 %   $ 1,730,812     $ 1,831   0.42 %   $ 1,646,883     $ 4,463   1.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   50,163       221   1.76 %     50,000       221   1.76 %     68,913       316   1.82 %
Repurchase agreements   1,426               2,230               423          
Note payable and junior subordinated debt         4               3               3    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,796,146     $ 1,774   0.39 %     1,783,042     $ 2,055   0.46 %     1,716,219     $ 4,782   1.11 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,482,753                 1,484,557                 1,212,939            
Other liabilities   55,174                 55,386                 42,406            
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,537,927                 1,539,943                 1,255,345            
Shareholders’ equity   545,134                 543,765                 533,278            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,879,207               $ 3,866,750               $ 3,504,842            
Net interest income       $ 32,520             $ 31,708             $ 33,786    
Net interest spread(3)             3.40 %               3.29 %               3.62 %
Net interest margin(4)             3.59 %               3.52 %               4.15 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5)             3.62 %               3.55 %               4.18 %

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interestearning assets minus the average rate on interestbearing liabilities.
(4)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interestearning assets.
(5)   Tax equivalent adjustments of $287,000, $258,000 and $251,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Year to Date Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                 
    Years Ended December 31,
    2020   2019
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
    Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/   Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate
Assets                                
Interest-earning assets:                                
Total loans(1)   $ 2,862,911     $ 131,678   4.60 %   $ 2,608,505     $ 141,388   5.42 %
Securities     236,625       4,768   2.02 %     233,543       5,954   2.55 %
Other interest-earning assets     366,628       1,568   0.43 %     243,349       5,333   2.19 %
Equity investments     14,874       679   4.57 %     14,852       720   4.85 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,481,038     $ 138,693   3.98 %     3,100,249     $ 153,395   4.95 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans     (35,448 )               (24,971 )          
Noninterest-earning assets     312,672                 299,387            
Total assets   $ 3,758,262               $ 3,374,665            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,703,543     $ 9,168   0.54 %   $ 1,566,038     $ 15,999   1.02 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     55,205       903   1.64 %     61,589       1,386   2.25 %
Repurchase agreements     1,631       1   0.06 %     1,046       3   0.29 %
Note payable and junior subordinated debt           15               19    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,760,379     $ 10,087   0.57 %     1,628,673     $ 17,407   1.07 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,404,027                 1,193,527            
Other liabilities     50,464                 37,458            
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,454,491                 1,230,985            
Shareholders’ equity     543,392                 515,007            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,758,262               $ 3,374,665            
Net interest income         $ 128,606             $ 135,988    
Net interest spread(2)               3.41 %               3.88 %
Net interest margin(3)               3.69 %               4.39 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(4)               3.73 %               4.42 %

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interestearning assets minus the average rate on interestbearing liabilities.
(4)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interestearning assets.
(5)   Tax equivalent adjustments of $1.1 million and $1.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Rate/Volume Analysis
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2020,
    Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
    Increase (Decrease) due to      
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume   Days   Total
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ 38     $ 177   $ 353   $ 568  
Securities     (50 )     1     12     (37 )
Other interest-earning assets     (12 )     2     2     (8 )
Equity investments     6           2     8  
Total increase (decrease) in interest income     (18 )     180     369     531  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (316 )     14     20     (282 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     (3 )     1     2      
Repurchase agreements                    
Note payable and junior subordinated debt     1               1  
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (318 )     15     22     (281 )
Increase (decrease) in net interest income   $ 300     $ 165   $ 347   $ 812  


                         
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2020,
    Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
    Increase (Decrease) due to    
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume     Days   Total 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ (6,451 )   $ 3,703     $   $ (2,748 )
Securities     (396 )     24           (372 )
Other interest-earning assets     (1,488 )     377           (1,111 )
Equity investments     (33 )     (10 )         (43 )
Total increase (decrease) in interest income     (8,368 )     4,094           (4,274 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (3,180 )     266           (2,914 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     (9 )     (86 )         (95 )
Repurchase agreements           (1 )         (1 )
Note payable and junior subordinated debt     1                 1  
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (3,188 )     179           (3,009 )
Increase (decrease) in net interest income   $ (5,180 )   $ 3,915     $   $ (1,265 )


                         
    Year Ended December 31, 2020,
    Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2019
    Increase (Decrease) due to    
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume     Days   Total 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ (23,886 )   $ 13,789     $ 387   $ (9,710 )
Securities     (1,281 )     79       16     (1,186 )
Other interest-earning assets     (6,480 )     2,700       15     (3,765 )
Equity investments     (44 )     1       2     (41 )
Total increase (decrease) in interest income     (31,691 )     16,569       420     (14,702 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (8,278 )     1,403       44     (6,831 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     (343 )     (144 )     4     (483 )
Repurchase agreements     (4 )     2           (2 )
Note payable and junior subordinated debt     (4 )               (4 )
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (8,629 )     1,261       48     (7,320 )
Increase (decrease) in net interest income   $ (23,062 )   $ 15,308     $ 372   $ (7,382 )
 

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Yield Trend(1)

                   
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019
                   
Interest-earning assets:                  
Total loans 4.42 %   4.37 %   4.54 %   5.13 %   5.27 %
Securities 1.80 %   1.87 %   2.05 %   2.34 %   2.46 %
Other interest-earning assets 0.17 %   0.18 %   0.18 %   1.35 %   1.69 %
Equity investments 4.41 %   4.20 %   4.54 %   5.18 %   5.24 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.79 %   3.75 %   3.91 %   4.56 %   4.73 %
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing deposits 0.35 %   0.42 %   0.48 %   0.92 %   1.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.76 %   1.76 %   1.36 %   1.78 %   1.82 %
Repurchase agreements         0.19 %        
Note payable and junior subordinated debt                  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.39 %   0.46 %   0.52 %   0.94 %   1.11 %
                   
Net interest spread(2) 3.40 %   3.29 %   3.39 %   3.62 %   3.62 %
Net interest margin(3) 3.59 %   3.52 %   3.65 %   4.05 %   4.15 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(4) 3.62 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   4.06 %   4.18 %

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interestearning assets minus the average rate on interestbearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interestearning assets.
(4)   Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Outstanding Balances
(In thousands)

                             
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2020      9/30/2020      6/30/2020      3/31/2020      12/31/2019
                             
Assets                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Total loans(1) $ 2,961,622     $ 2,945,320     $ 2,908,204     $ 2,634,507     $ 2,682,842  
Securities   236,233       236,015       240,343       233,917       232,441  
Other interest-earning assets   388,936       383,626       378,405       315,099       300,395  
Equity investments   15,346       15,334       15,147       13,661       16,140  
Total interest-earning assets   3,602,137       3,580,295       3,542,099       3,197,184       3,231,818  
Allowance for credit losses for loans   (44,233 )     (40,135 )     (31,443 )     (25,831 )     (25,591 )
Noninterest-earning assets   321,303       326,590       305,821       296,698       298,615  
Total assets $ 3,879,207     $ 3,866,750     $ 3,816,477     $ 3,468,051     $ 3,504,842  
                             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,744,557     $ 1,730,812     $ 1,687,991     $ 1,650,064     $ 1,646,883  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   50,163       50,000       70,769       50,000       68,913  
Repurchase agreements   1,426       2,230       2,101       763       423  
Note payable and junior subordinated debt                            
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,796,146       1,783,042       1,760,861       1,700,827       1,716,219  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,482,753       1,484,557       1,462,271       1,184,776       1,212,939  
Other liabilities   55,174       55,386       49,958       44,620       42,406  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,537,927       1,539,943       1,512,229       1,229,396       1,255,345  
Shareholders’ equity   545,134       543,765       543,387       537,828       533,278  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,879,207     $ 3,866,750     $ 3,816,477     $ 3,468,051     $ 3,504,842  
   
   

(1)   Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loans and Deposits Period End Balances
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                                 
  12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019
  Amount   %     Amount   %     Amount   %     Amount   %     Amount   %  
                                                 
Loan Portfolio:                                                
Commercial and industrial $ 742,957     25.3 %   $ 832,686     28.0 %   $ 837,667     28.4 %   $ 542,650     20.3 %   $ 527,607     19.9 %
Real estate:                                                
Commercial real estate   1,041,998     35.5 %     949,933     31.9 %     908,027     30.8 %     904,395     33.8 %     900,746     34.0 %
Construction and development   522,705     17.8 %     506,216     17.0 %     552,879     18.8 %     558,343     20.8 %     527,812     19.9 %
1-4 family residential   239,872     8.2 %     253,868     8.5 %     272,253     9.2 %     276,142     10.3 %     280,192     10.6 %
Multi-family residential   258,346     8.8 %     298,733     10.0 %     255,273     8.7 %     267,152     10.0 %     277,209     10.5 %
Consumer   33,884     1.1 %     35,637     1.2 %     36,338     1.2 %     38,133     1.4 %     36,782     1.4 %
Agriculture   8,670     0.3 %     9,753     0.3 %     7,795     0.3 %     7,520     0.3 %     9,812     0.4 %
Other   88,238     3.0 %     91,501     3.1 %     77,535     2.6 %     84,076     3.1 %     86,513     3.3 %
Gross loans   2,936,670     100.0 %     2,978,327     100.0 %     2,947,767     100.0 %     2,678,411     100.0 %     2,646,673     100.0 %
Less allowance for credit losses   (40,637 )         (44,069 )         (39,678 )         (31,194 )         (25,280 )    
Less deferred fees and unearned discount   (9,880 )         (12,038 )         (12,879 )         (5,942 )         (6,125 )    
Less loans held for sale   (2,673 )         (1,763 )                   (882 )         (1,463 )    
Loans, net $ 2,883,480         $ 2,920,457         $ 2,895,210         $ 2,640,393         $ 2,613,805      
                                                 
                                                 
Deposits:                                                
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 380,175     11.5 %   $ 346,406     10.9 %   $ 366,281     11.2 %   $ 359,943     12.9 %   $ 369,744     13.0 %
Money market accounts   1,039,617     31.5 %     916,668     28.9 %     878,006     27.0 %     760,036     27.2 %     805,942     28.3 %
Savings accounts   108,167     3.3 %     103,062     3.3 %     98,485     3.0 %     90,227     3.2 %     92,183     3.2 %
Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater   152,592     4.6 %     171,854     5.4 %     200,505     6.2 %     212,341     7.6 %     208,018     7.3 %
Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000   144,818     4.4 %     171,691     5.4 %     197,178     6.1 %     174,145     6.3 %     191,640     6.7 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,825,369     55.3 %     1,709,681     53.9 %     1,740,455     53.5 %     1,596,692     57.2 %     1,667,527     58.5 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,476,425     44.7 %     1,460,983     46.1 %     1,513,748     46.5 %     1,195,541     42.8 %     1,184,861     41.5 %
Total deposits $ 3,301,794     100.0 %   $ 3,170,664     100.0 %   $ 3,254,203     100.0 %   $ 2,792,233     100.0 %   $ 2,852,388     100.0 %
 

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Credit Quality
(In thousands, except percentages)

                             
  12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019
Nonperforming Assets (at period end):                            
Nonaccrual loans:                            
Commercial and industrial $ 12,588     $ 6,699     $ 5,519     $ 449     $ 596  
Real estate:                            
Commercial real estate   10,665       4,811       4,811       67       67  
Construction and development   238       241       506       519        
1-4 family residential   526       325       332       413       314  
Multi-family residential                            
Consumer                            
Agriculture                            
Other         3,500                    
Nonaccrual loans   24,017       15,576       11,168       1,448       977  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due                            
Total nonperforming loans   24,017       15,576       11,168       1,448       977  
Foreclosed assets                            
Total nonperforming assets $ 24,017     $ 15,576     $ 11,168     $ 1,448     $ 977  
                             
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end):                            
Commercial and industrial $ 13,035     $ 13,347     $ 12,108     $ 9,535     $ 7,671  
Real estate:                            
Commercial real estate   13,798       12,745       12,424       9,576       7,975  
Construction and development   6,089       6,334       7,050       5,795       4,446  
1-4 family residential   2,578       2,871       3,173       2,430       2,257  
Multi-family residential   2,513       3,117       2,880       2,413       1,699  
Consumer   440       507       529       477       388  
Agriculture   137       164       134       129       74  
Other   2,047       4,984       1,380       839       770  
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 40,637     $ 44,069     $ 39,678     $ 31,194     $ 25,280  
                             
Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):                            
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.61 %     0.41 %     0.29 %     0.04 %     0.03 %
Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale   0.82 %     0.53 %     0.38 %     0.05 %     0.04 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans   169.20 %     282.93 %     355.28 %     2,154.28 %     2,587.51 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale   1.39 %     1.49 %     1.35 %     1.17 %     0.96 %
                                       

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                         
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/2020      9/30/2020      6/30/2020      3/31/2020      12/31/2019   12/31/2020   12/31/2019
                                         
Beginning balance $ 44,069     $ 39,678     $ 31,194     $ 25,280     $ 25,576     $ 25,280     $ 23,693  
                                         
Adoption of CECL                     874             874        
                                         
Provision (recapture)   229       4,569       8,537       4,739       (148 )     18,074       2,385  
                                         
Net (charge-offs) recoveries:                                        
Commercial and industrial   (305 )     (31 )     18       398       (205 )     80       (763 )
Real estate:                                        
Commercial real estate   143       (135 )     (24 )           (1 )     (16 )     36  
Construction and development                                        
1-4 family residential         (5 )     (66 )     1             (70 )     (9 )
Multi-family residential                                        
Consumer   1       (7 )     7       (99 )     47       (98 )     (26 )
Agriculture               12             10       12       10  
Other   (3,500 )                 1       1       (3,499 )     (46 )
Total net (charge-offs) recoveries   (3,661 )     (178 )     (53 )     301       (148 )     (3,591 )     (798 )
Ending balance $ 40,637     $ 44,069     $ 39,678     $ 31,194     $ 25,280     $ 40,637     $ 25,280  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.49 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     (0.05 )%     0.02 %     0.13 %     0.03 %

(1)   Annualized.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
NonGAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional nonGAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a nonGAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. NonGAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. NonGAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the nonGAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

                             
  12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019
Tangible Equity                            
Total shareholders’ equity $ 546,451     $ 540,921     $ 537,356     $ 536,874     $ 535,721  
Adjustments:                            
Goodwill   80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangibles   4,171       4,303       4,496       4,700       4,938  
Tangible equity $ 461,330     $ 455,668     $ 451,910     $ 451,224     $ 449,833  
Tangible Assets                            
Total assets $ 3,949,217     $ 3,814,672     $ 3,901,725     $ 3,425,650     $ 3,478,544  
Adjustments:                            
Goodwill   80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangibles   4,171       4,303       4,496       4,700       4,938  
Tangible assets $ 3,864,096     $ 3,729,419     $ 3,816,279     $ 3,340,000     $ 3,392,656  
                             
Common shares outstanding   24,613       24,713       24,755       24,746       24,980  
                             
Book value per share $ 22.20     $ 21.89     $ 21.71     $ 21.70     $ 21.45  
Tangible book value per share $ 18.74     $ 18.44     $ 18.26     $ 18.23     $ 18.01  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   13.84 %     14.18 %     13.77 %     15.67 %     15.40 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   11.94 %     12.22 %     11.84 %     13.51 %     13.26 % 

Investor Relations:

Justin M. Long
281.325.5013
investors@CBoTX.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Warren
713.210.7622 
awarren@CBoTX.com

