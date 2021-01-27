Woodward Announces Appointment of New Board Member David Hess

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Hess, 65, to serve on the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Hess will also serve on the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.



Most recently, Mr. Hess served as the CEO for Arconic Corporation. Prior to Arconic, Mr. Hess served in numerous executive leadership roles during his 38-year career at United Technologies Corporation (“UTC”) including Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for UTC Aerospace, President of Pratt & Whitney, as well as President of Hamilton Sundstrand, the UTC business where he began his professional career in 1979. Mr. Hess also brings extensive boardroom experience at public and private aerospace, defense and industrial companies.

“Mr. Hess brings a strong background in senior executive leadership roles in the aerospace & defense sectors. His deep industry experience, proven track record, collaborative style and strong technical background make him a great fit for Woodward,” said Thomas A. Gendron, Woodward Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hess holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Hamilton College, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Master’s in Management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

