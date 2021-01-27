Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,830 in the last 365 days.

Woodward Announces Appointment of New Board Member David Hess

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Hess, 65, to serve on the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Hess will also serve on the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.

Most recently, Mr. Hess served as the CEO for Arconic Corporation. Prior to Arconic, Mr. Hess served in numerous executive leadership roles during his 38-year career at United Technologies Corporation (“UTC”) including Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for UTC Aerospace, President of Pratt & Whitney, as well as President of Hamilton Sundstrand, the UTC business where he began his professional career in 1979. Mr. Hess also brings extensive boardroom experience at public and private aerospace, defense and industrial companies.

“Mr. Hess brings a strong background in senior executive leadership roles in the aerospace & defense sectors. His deep industry experience, proven track record, collaborative style and strong technical background make him a great fit for Woodward,” said Thomas A. Gendron, Woodward Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hess holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Hamilton College, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Master’s in Management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020.

CONTACT:         Don Guzzardo
  Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
  970-498-3580
  Don.Guzzardo@woodward.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Woodward Announces Appointment of New Board Member David Hess

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.