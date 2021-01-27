Influenza Diagnostics Market Forecast to Accrue USD 1.15 Billion by 2027 | Increasing Need For Rapid And Accurate Testing will be the Major Factor Driving the Industry Growth, says Reports and Data

Key industry participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Diasorin SA, Becton Dickinson Company, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex Corporation, Genmark Diagnostics, Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

/EIN News/ -- New york, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global influenza diagnostics market is predicted to accrue nearly USD 1.15 Billion by 2027, registering a significant CAGR of 7.7%. Revenue from this market is expected to grow at a substantial pace over the forecast period, owing to various factors, such as the growing prevalence of influenza worldwide, surging occurrences of chronic diseases, and a boom in the global geriatric population. The emergence of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, development of advanced therapies, rising demand for more rapid tests, and augmented government funding for research & development activities associated with influenza diagnostics are other indispensable factors bolstering the growth of this market. However, complex regulatory frameworks hindering the approval of new influenza diagnostic tests, variability in the sensitivity and specificity of these tests, and increasing costs of healthcare services are the key factors likely to limit the growth of the global influenza diagnostics market.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2935

The global influenza diagnostics market has gained immense traction since the COVID-19 outbreak. The demand for rapid influenza tests registered massive growth during the peak of the pandemic, with numerous healthcare companies across the world developing advanced influenza diagnostic approaches. For instance, in October 2020, Iceni Diagnostics, the renowned U.K.-based biotechnology company, appointed BBI Solutions, a leader in immunoassay development, to produce the clinical trial batches for its new SARS-COV-2/influenza virus diagnosis test. The new test leverages Iceni’s proprietary Host-Pathogen Glycan Recognition (HPGR) technology for the detection of the SARS-COV-2/influenza virus in non-invasive samples in less than 15 minutes. Later that month, PerkinElmer, the leading American diagnostics company, received the CE-IVD mark for its in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) device, called PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Panel, in over 30 countries. The new test kit, which later received the U.S. FDA EUA (Emergency Use Authorization), met the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Directive (IVDD) norms. The multi-analyte panel is designed to detect and distinguish between the SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus infection), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza A and B viruses in a single test.

Key findings from report:

Based on the flu type, the Type A flu sub-segment is projected to emerge as the leading market segment over the forecast period. The virus, which is comparatively more common among humans, is also capable of infecting animals and has led to severe flu epidemics. Usually, various kinds of wild birds act as a host for the Type A virus. The segment held a sizable market share of 39.6% in 2019.

Among the various test types, the rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) sub-segment dominates the global influenza diagnostics market in terms of revenue generation. These are the most commonly performed tests and can produce results within just 15 minutes. Many of these are at-home diagnostic products and point-of-care testing kits.

The hospitals sub-segment, which accounted for the largest market share of 41.9% in 2019, is the leading end-user segment in the global influenza diagnostics market. Extensive use of influenza diagnostics across hospitals and rapidly increasing hospital admissions due to the disease are key factors boosting the growth of this segment.

Key industry participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Diasorin SA, Becton Dickinson Company, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex Corporation, Genmark Diagnostics, Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2935

For the purpose of this report, the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market has been segmented based on flu type, test type, end-use, and region:

Flu Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Type A

Type B

Type C

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

RIDT (Rapid influenza diagnostic test)

Viral Culture

DFA

Serological assays

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

RT-PCR

INNAT

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Point of Care Testing

Clinical Laboratories

Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/influenza-diagnostics-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. France

Asia Pacific India Japan China

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Bioprosthetics Market : The increasing prevalence of rheumatoid heart disease, coronary and peripheral artery diseases, and other cardiovascular diseases have led to the increasing demand for long-term treatment and relief, factors that are anticipated to drive bioprosthetics market growth.

Stone Treatment Devices Market : Factors such as mounting geriatric populace, an expansion in the frequencies of stone formation, upsurge in the recurrence of the stone after a medical procedure, a tendency towards minimally invasive procedures are expected to propel the industry in the coming years.

Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Market : Automated Insulin Delivery Systems is an user friendly technology that regulate blood glucose level with the help of continuous glucose monitoring.

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market : The unique nature of cerebrospinal fluid dynamics in each patient has challenged neurologists, neurosurgeons, and medical device developers. This has led to cumulative demand for advanced cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management devices.

Sacral Neuromodulation Market : A rise in the prevalence of overactive bladder & urge continence among masses along with the expansion of the geriatric population base across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth.

Central Venous Catheters Market : Catheters are an efficient delivery mechanism for surgical procedures. These are medical devices, which are used for the treatment of a large number of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic disorders.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs