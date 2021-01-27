Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Size Projected to Reach USD 13.0 Million by 2027 | Rising Demand Across the Automotive and Textiles Industries will be the Major Factor Driving the Market Growth, says Reports and Data

The key industry participants include UltraTech International Inc., Nano Graphene Inc., P2i International Ltd, United Protec, Lotus Leaf Inc., Pearl Nano, NTT Advanced Technology, NEI Corporation, Aculon, Hydrobead, and DryWired.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global superhydrophobic coatings market is expected to reach USD 13.0 million by 2027, demonstrating a significant CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. A superhydrophobic coating is a special kind of coating that comprises a nanoscopic water-repellent surface layer. These coatings have excellent hydrophobic properties that allow both water and dirt to slip off their surfaces, making them the most suitable type of coating for solar panels and sunglass lenses.



The global superhydrophobic coatings market is primarily attributed to the surging demand for waterproof coatings in the consumer electronics sector and increasing usage across the footwear industry. The demand for superhydrophobic coatings has increased remarkably in the textiles industry over the last few years. These coatings are widely used in the production of leather and non-woven textiles to provide comfortable wear and reduce the wash cycles. Moreover, these coatings are in high demand across the automotive industry due to their hydrophobic, anti-microbial, anti-fouling, de-icing, self-cleaning, anti-corrosion, and moisture-resistant properties. Besides, the surging use of superhydrophobic coatings in the solar energy sector as waterproof coatings for solar panels is another key driving factor for the global market growth.

Superhydrophobic coatings are extensively utilized in the healthcare sector to make surgical instruments, hospital gowns, gloves, and various medical equipment that are germ-resistant and dermatologically safe. However, manufacturers are investing heavily in the development of superhydrophobic coatings with more advanced properties and improved technologies. For instance, in October 2020, Nano Graphene Inc., the New York-based green graphene technology company, expanded its product line of graphene-enhanced coatings with the launch of a new microbe-proof coating. The new superhydrophobic coating consists of an anti-microbial additive layer and is most suitable for fabric seats, leather and vinyl products, and carpeting. Hence, the product is highly impermeable and exhibits strong chemical resistance.

Key findings of the report:

Among the various raw material types, the carbon nanotubes sub-segment is expected to account for the highest market share over the forecast period. Beneficial properties of these materials, such as high temperature-endurance, lightweight, technical flexibility, and corrosion resistance, have driven their demand significantly, thereby propelling the growth of this segment. The silica nanoparticles sub-segment is projected to record substantial growth in the coming years, owing to the economic viability and high processability of these gel-based materials. Gel-based silica is widely used for consumer electronics, solar panels, printed circuit boards, and various electronic products.

North America, followed by the Asia Pacific, has emerged as the leading regional segment in the global superhydrophobic coatings market. Escalating demand for advanced consumer electronics, surging usage of superhydrophobic coatings in the automotive, textiles, and construction industries, the presence of leading market players, and rapid industrialization in the region are the primary factors contributing to the growth of this regional market.

For the purpose of this study, the global superhydrophobic coatings market has been segmented on the basis of property, raw material, end-use, and region:

Property Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Anti-microbial

Anti-icing/wetting

Anti-corrosion

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Carbon Nanotubes

Silica Nanoparticles

Graphene

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Textiles & Leather

Construction

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation & Allied Logistics

Optical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France BENELUX

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of Middle East & Africa



