Governor Abbott Surges Department Of Defense COVID-19 Resources To Abilene, Lufkin, Eagle Pass

January 27, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has deployed 80 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force to assist in the COVID-19 response in Abilene, Lufkin, and Eagle Pass. The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors, and will support Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, CHI St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, and Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass. 

"Thank you to our partners at the Department of Defense for supporting Texas' COVID-19 response by providing these additional resources to Abilene, Lufkin, and Eagle Pass," said Governor Abbott. "The medical personnel deployed to our communities will provide much needed support to our front line healthcare workers." 

