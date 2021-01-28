Leading Cerebral Palsy Organizations, Cerebral Palsy Research Network And CP Now, Merge To Amplify Research & Education
The Cerebral Palsy Research Network and CP Now merge to optimize the lifelong health and wellness of people with cerebral palsy under their shared missions.
Our merger is a natural evolution of our partnership over the years, and we are thrilled about the opportunities to strengthen our commitment to supporting the CP community.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cerebral Palsy Research Network (CPRN) and CP NOW, two organizations that have worked closely to improve the health and wellness of people with cerebral palsy (CP), have merged their operations. Effective immediately, the merged operation will do business as the CP Research Network. The merger was a natural step to accelerate their shared mission: optimizing the lifelong health and wellness of people with cerebral palsy and their families through high-quality research, education, and community programming.
— CPRN Chairman and Founder Paul Gross
Moving forward, the CP Research Network will coordinate programs, staffing, social media, and fundraising all under one virtual roof with operations in Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, Washington. The nonprofit’s strong research relationship with the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah will also continue.
CPRN Chairman and Founder Paul Gross will take the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the CP Research Network. CP NOW President and Founder Michele Shusterman will serve as a CP Research Network board director and will manage the educational and wellbeing programs.
“Joining forces with CP NOW is an ideal way to add a stronger community voice as well as adding educational and wellbeing programming to our research efforts,” said Gross. “Together as one entity, we can pursue more funding to accelerate our impact on the health of people in the CP community.”
“CP NOW and the CP Research Network have always had complimentary visions and values for transforming health and wellness for individuals with CP,” said Shusterman. “Our merger is a natural evolution of our partnership over the years, and we are thrilled about the opportunities to strengthen our commitment to supporting the CP community.”
The CP Research Network’s digital platform, cprn.org, will include the blog CP Daily Living, CP NOW’s award-winning CP Toolkit and Wellness Guide, and MyCP, a web property for the CPRN Community Registry and Forum. This digital resource will provide a single place for the CP community and clinician-researchers to come together to advance health outcomes for people with CP and facilitate deeper community stakeholder engagement in research.
ABOUT THE CP RESEARCH NETWORK
The CP Research Network is the largest and most comprehensive collaboration of hospitals and community members working together to improve health outcomes for people with CP. The network hosts the largest community and clinical registries in the United States, focuses on research and consumer educational content on the health and wellness outcomes that people with cerebral palsy value most, and includes the entire community in research, education, and clinical implementation.
