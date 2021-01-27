DNR invites public input on recommendations to enhance outdoor recreation

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to review and comment on a set of recommendations intended to bring measured growth, increased and equitable access, and a higher quality of outdoor recreation opportunities to Minnesotans and visitors.

The draft recommendations were developed by the Outdoor Recreation Task Force (ORTF), a diverse 21-member group selected by the DNR and Explore Minnesota following an open application process, whose charge is to provide actionable recommendations to the DNR and Explore Minnesota on how to more effectively coordinate and advance outdoor recreation work statewide.

“Recreation in Minnesota, including outdoor activities, is a major sector of the tourism economy in our state,” said Explore Minnesota Tourism director, John Edman. “We’re eager to hear from people and learn about more ways to engage visitors with Minnesota’s outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Task force members represent a broad and inclusive group of Minnesota’s outdoor recreation interests. The DNR and Explore Minnesota provided support to the ORTF as members discussed outdoor recreation needs and opportunities and developed their recommendations.

People can provide input on the draft ORTF recommendations through Monday, Feb. 15, on the DNR’s community engagement website. The engagement page includes the draft recommendations document and a questionnaire.

“The task force has worked hard over the last several months to develop recommendations to advance outdoor recreation work in Minnesota,” said Randolph Briley, special assistant to the DNR commissioner. “The DNR, Explore Minnesota and the ORTF look forward to hearing how these recommendations resonate with the public so that the ORTF’s final recommendations can best meet the needs of Minnesotans.”

The ORTF has been meeting since April 2020 to create recommendations that enhance the state’s outdoor offerings. The task force’s goal is to propose thoughtful ideas that connect more Minnesotans to the health and wellness benefits of outdoor recreation, improve access to outdoor recreation and benefit the state’s economy by boosting recreation-related businesses.

All interested members of the public are encouraged to provide feedback on the ORTF recommendations. This input will move our state toward a more prosperous, accessible and equitable outdoor recreation community in Minnesota.

For questions about the task force, email [email protected]. To receive updates about the ORTF as they review the public input and finalize their recommendations, register on the ORTF recommendations section of the DNR’s community engagement website.