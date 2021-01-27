Professional Race Car Mechanic Samir Allen Farhoumand Discusses the Top 3 Reasons Engines Fail In Cars
Samir Allen Farhoumand encourages conference attendees to learn simple maintenance techniques to protect their cars from causes of engine failure.JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the last places anyone would expect a professional race car mechanic to be is at one of the largest women's conferences on the East Coast. Samir Allen Farhoumand, a prominent race car mechanic and classic race car enthusiast left quite an impression at the annual conference. the expert discussed the top three reasons why engines fail in vehicles. Samir Allen Farhoumand also provided the attendees with information about things they can do to help keep the engines in their vehicles running smoothly.
“I absolutely could not refuse the invitation to speak at this year's conference," Samir Allen Farhoumand said. "I look for any opportunity to share my love of cars and my knowledge for how to maintain them with others. This is why I jumped at the chance to speak at the Annual women’s conference about the three primary reasons engines fail in cars.”
Samir Allen Farhoumand told conference attendees that one of the things they have to stay on top of, especially in the Jacksonville, Florida area is the oil level in their cars. “You have to make sure that there is oil in your car. You have to make sure your vehicle is not low on oil, and at the same time you have to be careful not to overfill the reservoir.”, Samir Allen Fathoumand said. “Oil is the lifeblood of a vehicle because lubrication is essential to the inner workings of the engine. Improper lubrication is the primary reason car engines fail.”, Fathoumand told the audience.
Serving as an integral part of a pit crew for one of the most well-known race car drivers on the professional circuit has helped to make Samir Allen Farhoumand an expert in terms of knowing what it takes to keep the engine of a high-performance vehicle running smoothly and cool. “An overheated engine is another reason for the mechanical decline of vehicles. This is why it is absolutely essential that people keep a close check on the fluids in their vehicles, like oil, and coolant.” Samir Allen Farhoumand said. ”I recommend you all keep a log and check their oil, and coolant at once a week. Tracking will help you identify leaks caused by issues like a faulty water pump, a leaky radiator, or a breached hose.”
Samir Allen Farhoumand identified the third most common reason for car engine failures as detonation. He described this type of engine failure as a misfiring inside of a cat’s engine that results in extraordinary pressure and heat inside of the combustion chamber. “The misfiring of the systems inside of the combustion chamber can be caused by the installation of either the wrong or faulty spark plugs, an elevation in the engine’s system when in operation or faulty ignition timing. The bottom line, be vigilant when it comes to your vehicles. Learn how to take care of the small things like checking the oil and coolant levels. I see a lot of capable ladies in this audience today, so I am confident you guys can do it.”, Samir Allen Farhoumand said.
