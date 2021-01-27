Job Opportunity: State Grain Lab Bureau Chief

Montana Department of Agriculture is recruiting for a Bureau Chief to oversee State Grain Lab operations

The Montana Department of Agriculture is currently accepting applications for the State Grain Lab Bureau Chief position.

The State Grain Laboratory, located in Great Falls and Plentywood, MT, is responsible for the operation of a statewide grain and commodity inspection program. The Lab provides official grain and commodity inspection services to grain producers and the grain industry as provided for in Title 80, Chapter 4, Part 87, MCA, and under a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture, Federal Grain Inspection Service (USDA/FGIS). Accurate and unbiased official grade/protein inspections and laboratory tests are performed in compliance with federal and state grain standards. The State Grain Laboratory is the only USDA/FGIS designated official grain inspection service in the state of Montana.

The position is open until filled. The first review of candidates will be February 10, 2021.

