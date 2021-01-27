Applied Biology Appoints Raj Airey to its Board of Directors
RAJ AIREY TO JOIN APPLIED BIOLOGY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORSIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Biology announced today the appointment of Raj Airey to its board of directors.
Mr. Airey brings to Applied Biology international operating experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Airey previously served as managing director at Pfizer and Baxter. He has run businesses in the UK, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Spain, and India/South East Asia. In addition, Mr. Airey holds roles representing industry interests and pharm a associations, and charitable organizations.
ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY
Founded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.
