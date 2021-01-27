1099 Questions

If you received unemployment benefits in 2020, you will receive a 1099-G tax form from the state of Tennessee.

Unemployment insurance payments are taxable.

When you file for unemployment, you have the option to choose to have taxes taken out at the time benefits are paid. If you opt to have the deductions taken out of your unemployment benefits, the standard deduction used is 10% for Federal Taxes.

If you think the wages listed on your 1099 are too high?

If you received unemployment benefits between April and July, keep in mind the additional $600 FPUC payment was added to your weekly benefit amount. Just the $600 weekly payment is the equivalent of earning $29,000 annually. When you add your weekly benefit amount, and if you received the $300 LWA payment later in the summer, your total unemployment benefits for the year will add up quickly. Before calling the 1099 Information Line, please look back and estimate how much money you may have received in benefits by adding all the payments from each program together.

Here is where to you will find your 1099-G form.

You can quickly download your tax form from the dashboard of your Jobs4TN.gov account. You will also receive the form through your preferred communication method, either by email or through the United States Postal Service. This link provides step-by-step instruction on how to find the form on your account dashboard: https://bit.ly/3iOu13T

If you think the information on your 1099-G form is incorrect.

After reviewing your tax form, if you feel the information is incorrect, you can call the Department’s 1099-G Information Line at (844) 500-4906, starting Thursday, Jan. 28. The line is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. CT. Agents can only answer questions regarding your 1099-G form.

You received a 1099-G form, but you did not receive unemployment benefits in 2020.

If you received a tax form, but you did not receive unemployment benefits in 2020, your personal information may have been compromised. Please call the 1099-G Information Line at (844) 500-4906, starting Thursday, Jan. 28. The line is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. CT. to notify the Department of this issue. Agents can only answer questions regarding your 1099-G form.

You received unemployment benefits in 2020 but didn’t receive a 1099-G form.