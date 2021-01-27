Corizon Health Donation to Fund NCCHC Scholarships

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NCCHC Foundation and Corizon Health announced today that Corizon has made a generous gift to the Foundation, making Corizon a Gold Partner in the foundation’s Partners in Correctional Health Annual Giving Society.



The gift will establish a scholarship fund specifically for students attending historically black colleges and universities who are interested in the correctional health field and will fund their attendance at National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) conferences during 2021. The scholarships cover travel, lodging, and conference fees.

“As one of the leaders in the field of providing patient care in correctional settings, Corizon Health is delighted to partner with the NCCHC Foundation to nurture the correctional health workforce by supporting continuing education,” says Corizon CEO James Hyman. “We support the foundation’s important mission to champion the correctional health care field and serve our communities.”

Annual leadership gifts like Corizon’s ensure an ongoing foundation of support to help move the field of correctional health care forward. “We thank Corizon for their partnership and support of HBCUs,” says Jennifer Riskind, NCCHC Foundation director. “Their gift helps demonstrate the importance of corporate leadership and recognizes the importance of workforce diversity in the correctional health care field.”

As the philanthropic charitable arm of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, the NCCHC Foundation, founded in 2020, champions the correctional health care field and serves the public by supporting research, professional education, scholarships, and patient reentry into the community.

Applicants who wish to apply for the scholarships may contact the Foundation at info@ncchcfoundation.org.

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care is committed to improving the quality of health care in jails, prisons, juvenile confinement facilities, and opioid treatment programs, with support from the major national organizations representing the fields of health, mental health, law, and corrections. Each of those supporting organizations has named a liaison to the NCCHC board of directors to create a robust, multidisciplinary governing structure that reflects the complexities of correctional health care.

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

