Former Nightclub Promoter Develops ‘Thirst’ for Global Change

Inventures 2021 keynote to share personal journey of redemption

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Harrison, founder and CEO of charity: water, spent almost 10 years as a nightclub promoter in New York City before realizing that for him, happiness isn’t found in cars, real estate and “conventional successes.” While travelling in developing parts of the world, Harrison became aware of the world’s clean water crisis and changed course to found the life-saving non-profit organization charity: water in 2006. Harrison will give a keynote address at Inventures 2021 in Calgary, September 22-24, 2021.



Turning his full attention to aiding the world’s 785 million people without clean water to drink, Harrison created public installations and innovative online fundraising platforms to spread awareness. Since then, charity: water has attracted more than 1 million supporters, raised over $475 million, funded 59,608 water projects, and will provide more than 11.6 million people in 29 countries with clean drinking water.

Harrison has been recognized in Fortune magazine’s 40 under 40 list, Forbes magazine's Impact 30 list, and was #10 in Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative People in Business” issue. He has also been recognized as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. In October 2018, Harrison released, Thirst: A Story of Redemption, Compassion, and a Mission to Bring Clean Water to the World, his New York Times best-selling memoir, from which net proceeds go to fund charity: water projects around the world. Harrison will take centre stage at Inventures 2021, sharing his compelling story and taking questions from the audience.

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s top innovators to benefit from ‘creative collisions’ with each other. Now in its fourth year, Inventures is gaining global interest as “the” place to discover new technologies, markets, capital and customers.

“Scott Harrison’s story will make us all strive to be more courageous, more generous and more innovative in our own ventures,” says Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease. “His words provide great inspiration in a world where ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues are more relevant than ever before.”

Tickets are available now for $299 at https://inventurescanada.com

About Inventures

Sponsored by Alberta Innovates, Inventures 2021 is where 4,000+ ambitious startups, scaleups, investors and industry leaders from around the world come together for three days of awe-inspiring creative collisions. Inventures opens doors, opens minds and erases boundaries, bringing entrepreneurs and innovators together with venture capitalists, angel investors and global thought leaders to connect, learn and strike deals.

For more information about Inventures 2021 and Scott Harrison, please contact: Dwayne Brunner, Manager, Media Relations Email: Dwayne.Brunner@albertainnovates.ca Cell & SMS: 587-572-4091