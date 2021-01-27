Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Full Year 2020 Results; Declares 29 Cent Dividend

  • Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2020 Net Income of $0.99 and $4.21 per Basic Common Share, Respectively
  • Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios of 12.3% and 13.6%, Respectively
  • Non-Performing Assets were 0.44% of Total Assets Compared with 0.35% at December 31, 2019
  • Book Value and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Increased 9% and 11% to $43.88 and $38.78 per Common Share, Respectively in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAKEVILLE, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The record results for 2020 reflected an increase in income available to common shareholders to $11.8 million, or $4.21 per basic common share, compared with $11.0 million, or $3.95 per basic common share in 2019.

Net income allocated to common shareholders was $2.8 million, or $0.99 per basic common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (fourth quarter 2020), compared with $4.3 million, or $1.53 per common share (basic), for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (third quarter 2020), and $3.0 million, or $1.06 per basic common share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (fourth quarter 2019). Results for fourth quarter 2020 included a loan loss provision of $840 thousand compared to $686 thousand in third quarter 2020 and $417 thousand in fourth quarter 2019.

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “2020 was a challenging year for many in the communities in which we operate. I am extremely proud of the resiliency of our employees who navigated the pandemic to provide outstanding service to our customers. During 2020, we processed $100 million of loan applications under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in support of our customers and local communities and we worked with our commercial and residential customers to address their needs for temporary payment deferrals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased that as of year-end, there are no outstanding residential or consumer loans on deferral and only fifteen commercial loans remain in some sort of deferral. We reported record earnings for the year as a result of the dedication and hard work of our employees as we experienced record volume in our residential lending business. Unfortunately, COVID-19 will continue to challenge us in 2021. As we enter the new year, we remain focused on providing outstanding customer service and supporting our local communities while prudently growing the bank and enhancing profitability.”

Net-Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $10.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020 decreased $108 thousand, or 1.1%, versus third quarter 2020, and increased $1.2 million, or 13.1%, versus fourth quarter 2019. Tax equivalent interest income of $10.9 million for fourth quarter 2020 decreased $232 thousand, or 2.1%, versus third quarter 2020 and was essentially unchanged compared to fourth quarter 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 interest income included PPP fees and interest of $855 thousand compared with $651 thousand in third quarter 2020. The cost of interest bearing liabilities of $1.0 million for fourth quarter 2020 decreased $124 thousand, or 11.5%, compared to third quarter 2020 and declined $1.1 million, or 53.3% from fourth quarter 2019.

Average earning assets of $1.3 billion for fourth quarter 2020 increased $31.0 million, or 2.5%, versus third quarter 2020, and increased $198.7 million, or 18.9%, versus fourth quarter 2019. Average earning assets for fourth quarter 2020 included average PPP loan balances of $93.4 million, net of deferred fees. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $0.9 billion for fourth quarter 2020 increased $30.1 million, or 3.6%, versus third quarter 2020 and increased $116.9 million, or 15.6%, versus fourth quarter 2019. The increase from fourth quarter 2019 primarily reflected the funding of PPP loans.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2020 was 3.17% compared with 3.29% for the third quarter 2020 and 3.34% for the fourth quarter 2019. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on pages 8-9 of this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.5 million for fourth quarter 2020 decreased $810 thousand compared with third quarter 2020 and increased $57 thousand compared to fourth quarter 2019. Non-interest income for third quarter 2020 included a non-recurring non-taxable BOLI gain of $601 thousand due to the death of a covered former employee.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.1 million were essentially unchanged compared to third quarter 2020 and up slightly from fourth quarter 2019. Assets under administration were $944.3 million as of December 31, 2020 compared with $748.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $777.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Discretionary assets under administration of $555.0 million in fourth quarter 2020 increased from $515.0 million in third quarter 2020 and $498.7 million in fourth quarter 2019. The growth from prior quarters primarily reflected higher market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration were $389.4 million as of fourth quarter 2020 compared with $233.2 million in third quarter 2020 and $278.8 million in fourth quarter 2019. The increase from prior quarters primarily reflected higher valuations and net new business activity. The trust and wealth business records nominal annual fees on non-discretionary assets under administration.

Service charges and fees of $858 thousand for fourth quarter 2020 increased $147 thousand versus third quarter 2020 and decreased $234 thousand versus fourth quarter 2019. The increase from third quarter 2020 was primarily due to the reinstatement of deposit fees in late fourth quarter 2020 whereas the decline from fourth quarter 2019 reflected higher deposit fees in the prior year quarter. To help support the financial needs of our customers and the communities in our markets, the Bank waived approximately $200 thousand and $754 thousand of deposit and transaction fees in the fourth quarter and the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Income from sales and servicing of mortgage loans of $439 thousand in fourth quarter 2020 decreased $297 thousand versus third quarter 2020 and increased $297 thousand from fourth quarter 2019. Mortgage loans of $10.5 million were sold during the fourth quarter 2020 compared with sales of $26.6 million for third quarter 2020 and $3.6 million in fourth quarter 2019.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $8.1 million for fourth quarter 2020 increased $0.8 million versus third quarter 2020 and increased $1.0 million versus fourth quarter 2019. Compensation expense of $4.7 million for fourth quarter 2020 increased $0.6 million from third quarter 2020 and increased $0.7 million versus fourth quarter 2019. The increase from third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019 primarily reflected higher salary expense and incentive compensation as well as higher production accruals, which were driven by increased loan origination volume. Compensation expense for fourth quarter 2019 included a one-time reduction of $328 thousand due to the modification of key terms of agreements related to BOLI policies.

Excluding compensation, other non-interest expenses of $3.3 million for fourth quarter 2020 increased $228 thousand from third quarter 2020 and increased $263 thousand from fourth quarter 2019. The increase from third quarter 2020 primarily reflected higher premises and equipment and professional fees. The increase from fourth quarter 2019 primarily reflected higher professional fees as well as an FDIC assessment credit recorded in the prior year fourth quarter.

The effective income tax rates for fourth quarter 2020, third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019 were 17.5%, 17.3% and 16.1%, respectively. The tax rate in third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019 primarily reflected the non-taxable BOLI proceeds and non-taxable compensation credit related to BOLI recorded in those respective periods.

Full Year Results

Full year 2020 net income available to common shareholders was $11.8 million, or $4.21 per basic common share, compared with $11.0 million, or $3.95 per basic common share for full year 2019. Results for full year 2020 included a loan loss provision of $5.0 million compared with $1.0 million for full year 2019.

Tax equivalent net interest income of $38.8 million for 2020 increased $4.1 million, or 11.9%, from $34.7 million in 2019. Average earning assets of $1.2 billion increased $120.3 million, or 11.4%, from 2019 and average total interest bearing liabilities of $821.1 million increased $51.3 million, or 6.7%, from $769.8 million in 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin for 2020 was 3.28% compared with 3.27% for 2019.

Non-interest income of $10.3 million for 2020 increased $1.0 million from 2019. The increase primarily reflected higher gains on the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and non-recurring BOLI gains, which were offset by waived deposit fees. Mortgage loans of $59.8 million were sold during full year 2020 compared with sales of $6.4 million for full year 2019.

The effective tax rate for 2020 was 17.0% compared with 17.5% for 2019. The tax rate for 2020 and 2019 reflected the non-taxable BOLI proceeds received and the BOLI compensation credit recorded in those respective periods.

Loans

Gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2020 of $1.0 billion included net PPP loans of $84.9 million, which are categorized as commercial & industrial loans in the below table. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans receivable were $956.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $947.0 million at September 30, 2020, and $936.3 million at December 31, 2019. Including PPP loans, the ratio of gross loans to deposits for fourth quarter 2020 was 92.2% compared with 95.4% for third quarter 2020 and 101.8% for fourth quarter 2019. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type Q4 2020     Q3 2020     Q4 2019
Residential Real Estate $ 425,677     $ 429,221     $ 427,441
Commercial Real Estate   342,563       333,412       298,261
Commercial & Industrial   227,148       237,448       169,411
Farm Land   3,198       3,295       3,641
Vacant Land   14,079       13,694       7,893
Municipal   21,512       20,797       21,914
Consumer   7,687       7,686       6,385
Deferred (Fees) Costs   (372 )     (959 )     1,362
Gross Loans Receivable $ 1,041,492     $ 1,044,594     $ 936,308

Asset Quality

In March 2020, Salisbury implemented a loan payment deferral program which allowed residential, commercial and consumer borrowers, who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to defer loan payments for up to three months. Customers may also apply for additional deferments. As of December 31, 2020, loan payments were deferred on 15 commercial loans ($30 million loan balance). There were no outstanding deferrals related to residential and consumer loans as of December 31, 2020.

Non-performing assets increased $1.0 million during fourth quarter 2020 to $5.6 million, or 0.44% of total assets at December 31, 2020, from $4.7 million, or 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and increased $1.7 million from $3.9 million, or 0.35% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. The increase from third quarter 2020 was primarily driven by one commercial loan for which Salisbury is no longer accruing interest.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans increased $3.3 million during the fourth quarter 2020 to $30.1 million, or 2.89% of gross loans receivable, at December 31, 2020 compared to $26.8 million, or 2.55% of gross loans receivable, at September 30, 2020, and increased $8.8 million from $21.3 million, or 2.27% of gross loans receivable, at December 31, 2019. The increase from third quarter 2020 primarily related to one borrower in the hospitality industry whose business has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Salisbury is currently deferring loan payments for this borrower.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due increased $5.2 million during fourth quarter 2020 to $6.9 million, or 0.66% of gross loans receivable, from $1.6 million, or 0.16% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2020, and increased $4.8 million from $2.1 million, or 0.22% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2019. The increase from third quarter 2020 included loans of $2.7 million that matured in fourth quarter 2020, most of which are expected to renew in first quarter 2021.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was $13.8 million compared with $13.0 million at September 30, 2020 and $8.9 million at December 31, 2019. The provision for loan losses expense was $0.8 million for fourth quarter 2020 versus $0.7 million for third quarter 2020, and $0.4 million for fourth quarter 2019. The provision for fourth quarter reflected management’s assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain qualitative and environmental factors and impaired loans. Net loan charge-offs were $87 thousand for the fourth quarter 2020, $56 thousand for third quarter 2020 and $368 thousand for the fourth quarter 2019. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, was 1.32% for the fourth quarter 2020, versus 1.24% for third quarter 2020 and 0.95% for fourth quarter 2019. Excluding PPP loans and deferred net fees, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.44% for fourth quarter 2020 compared with 1.37% for third quarter 2020.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits of $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020 increased $33.9 million from September 30, 2020 and increased $209.6 million from December 31, 2019. Deposits at December 31, 2020 included brokered deposits, including CDARS one-way buys, of $18.0 million compared with $18.0 million at September 30, 2020 and $2.9 million at December 31, 2019. Average total deposits for fourth quarter 2020 were $1.1 billion compared with $1.1 billion at September 30, 2020 and $932.4 million at December 31, 2019. Average total deposits for fourth quarter 2020 included average brokered deposits of $18.0 million compared with $24.9 million for third quarter 2020 and $22.1 million for fourth quarter 2019.

FHLB advances of $12.6 million at December 31, 2020 decreased $31.2 million from September 30, 2020 and decreased $38.2 million from December 31, 2019. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $255 million at December 31, 2020.

Capital

Book value per common share increased $0.89 during the fourth quarter 2020 to $43.88 per share and increased $3.66 from the fourth quarter 2019. Tangible book value per common share increased $0.91 during fourth quarter 2020 to $38.78 and increased $3.80 from the fourth quarter 2019.

Shareholders’ equity increased $2.5 million in fourth quarter 2020 to $124.8 million at December 31, 2020 as net income of $2.8 million, unrealized gains in the Available-For-Sale portfolio of $0.3 million, and the issuance of restricted stock awards of $0.2 million were partly offset by common stock dividends paid of $0.8 million.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 8.90%, 13.57%, and 12.31%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of Salisbury declared a $0.29 per common share quarterly cash dividend at its January 27, 2021 meeting. The dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2021.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended December 31, 2020, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations simultaneously with this Release.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
ASSETS (unaudited)  
Cash and due from banks $ 10,599   $ 7,406  
Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks   82,563     19,479  
Total cash and cash equivalents   93,162     26,885  
Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions   750     750  
Securities    
        Available-for-sale at fair value   98,411     91,801  
        CRA mutual fund at fair value   917     882  
        Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost   1,713     3,242  
Loans held-for-sale   2,735     332  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $13,754 and $8,895)   1,027,738     927,413  
Other real estate owned   -     314  
Bank premises and equipment, net   20,355     17,385  
Goodwill   13,815     13,815  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,206 and $4,884)   674     995  
Accrued interest receivable   6,373     3,415  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies   21,182     20,580  
Deferred taxes   2,412     1,249  
Other assets   3,423     3,155  
                Total Assets $ 1,293,660   $ 1,112,448  
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits    
        Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 310,769   $ 237,852  
        Demand (interest bearing)   218,869     153,314  
        Money market   278,146     239,504  
        Savings and other   189,776     161,112  
        Certificates of deposit   131,514     127,724  
                Total deposits   1,129,074     919,506  
Repurchase agreements   7,116     8,530  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   12,639     50,887  
Subordinated debt   9,883     9,859  
Note payable   208     246  
Finance lease obligations   1,673     1,718  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   8,315     8,047  
                Total Liabilities   1,168,908     998,793  
Shareholders' Equity    
        Common stock - $0.10 per share par value    
                Authorized: 5,000,000    
                Issued: 2,843,292 and 2,825,912    
                Outstanding: 2,843,292 and 2,825,912   284     283  
        Unearned compensation - restricted stock awards   (774 )   (795 )
        Paid-in capital   45,266     44,490  
        Retained earnings   76,972     68,320  
        Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   3,004     1,357  
                Total Shareholders' Equity   124,752     113,655  
                Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,293,660   $ 1,112,448  


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

  Three months ended                      Twelve months ended
Periods ended December 31, (in thousands except share data)   2020     2019     2020   2019
Interest and dividend income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 10,135   $ 9,883   $ 40,796 $ 39,742
Interest on debt securities        
Taxable   411     490     1,671   2,223
Tax exempt   159     190     672   545
Other interest and dividends   65     142     295   903
Total interest and dividend income   10,770     10,705     43,434   43,413
Interest expense        
Deposits   629     1,650     3,890   7,324
Repurchase agreements   3     8     20   24
Finance lease   35     36     141   170
Note payable   3     4     14   16
Subordinated debt   150     156     618   624
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   133     186     605   1,143
Total interest expense   953     2,040     5,288   9,301
Net interest and dividend income   9,817     8,665     38,146   34,112
Provision for loan losses   840     417     5,038   955
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses   8,977     8,248     33,108   33,157
Non-interest income        
Trust and wealth advisory   1,066     1,022     4,194   3,995
Service charges and fees   858     1,092     3,072   4,028
Gains on sales of mortgage loans, net   422     67     1,442   116
Mortgage servicing, net   17     75     179   307
(Losses) gains on CRA mutual fund   (3 )   (4 )   19   25
(Losses) gains on available-for-sale securities, net   (21 )   -     196   263
BOLI income and gains   110     139     1,096   392
Other   27     28     125   124
Total non-interest income   2,476     2,419     10,323   9,250
Non-interest expense        
Salaries   3,453     3,055     11,828   12,048
Employee benefits   1,289     976     4,533   4,384
Premises and equipment   1,122     1,066     4,019   4,016
Data processing   544     581     2,211   2,201
Professional fees   721     523     2,741   2,213
OREO gains, losses and write-downs, net   -     3     -   408
Collections and other real estate owned   111     108     323   436
FDIC insurance   135     (33 )   466   261
Marketing and community support   154     171     573   619
Amortization of intangibles   74     91     321   388
Other   451     539     2,023   1,938
Total non-interest expense   8,054     7,080     29,038   28,912
Income before income taxes   3,399     3,587     14,393   13,495
Income tax provision   596     578                          2,453   2,359
Net income $ 2,803   $ 3,009   $ 11,940 $ 11,136
Net income available to common stock $ 2,764   $ 2,960   $    11,775 $ 10,976
         
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99   $ 1.06   $ 4.21 $ 3.95
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.98   $ 1.06   $ 4.20 $ 3.93
Common dividends per share $ 0.29   $ 0.28   $ 1.16 $ 1.12


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended          
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
Total assets $ 1,293,660   $ 1,292,760   $ 1,287,137   $ 1,145,751   $ 1,112,448  
Loans receivable, net   1,027,738     1,031,593     1,039,524     949,142     927,413  
Total securities   101,043     99,794     93,717     94,966     95,924  
Deposits   1,129,074     1,095,141     1,085,599     965,620     919,506  
FHLBB advances   12,639     43,880     55,118     40,932     50,887  
Shareholders’ equity   124,752     122,240     118,444     116,143     113,655  
Wealth assets under administration   944,349     748,188     704,052     639,457     777,503  
Discretionary wealth assets under administration   554,997     514,988     480,456     425,359     498,737  
Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration   389,352     233,200     223,596     214,098     278,766  
Non-performing loans   5,648     4,681     4,815     3,188     3,621  
Non-performing assets   5,648     4,681     4,815     3,188     3,934  
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days   6,850     1,638     2,656     6,109     2,077  
Net interest and dividend income   9,817     9,925     9,617     8,787     8,665  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent(1)   9,993     10,101     9,786     8,954     8,839  
Provision for loan losses   840     686     1,806     1,706     417  
Non-interest income   2,476     3,286     2,316     2,245     2,419  
Non-interest expense   8,054     7,259     6,789     6,936     7,080  
Income before income taxes   3,399     5,266     3,338     2,390     3,587  
Income tax provision   596     910     604     343     578  
Net income   2,803     4,356     2,734     2,047     3,009  
Net income allocated to common shareholders   2,764     4,288     2,691     2,013     2,960  
           
Per share data          
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99   $ 1.53   $ 0.96   $ 0.72   $ 1.06  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.98     1.53     0.96     0.72     1.06  
Dividends per common share   0.29     0.29     0.29     0.29     0.28  
Book value per common share   43.88     42.99     41.66     41.05     40.22  
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP ⁽2   38.78     37.87     36.51     35.85     34.98  
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)   2,843     2,843     2,843     2,829     2,826  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands)   2,803     2,799     2,796     2,788     2,781  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands)   2,811     2,807     2,803     2,797     2,794  
           
Profitability ratios          
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)   3.17 %   3.29 %   3.31 %   3.35 %   3.34 %
Efficiency ratio (3)   63.88     56.33     56.23     61.36     61.81  
Effective income tax rate   17.52     17.28     18.11     14.35     16.11  
Return on average assets   0.85     1.34     0.89     0.73     1.07  
Return on average common shareholders’ equity   8.97     14.31     9.36     7.07     10.56  
           
Credit quality ratios          
Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross   0.54 %   0.45 %   0.46 %   0.33 %   0.39 %
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross   0.66     0.16     0.25     0.64     0.22  
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross   1.32     1.24     1.18     1.11     0.95  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   243.5     277.8     256.9     333.0     245.64  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.44     0.36     0.37     0.28     0.35  
           
Capital ratios          
Common shareholders' equity to assets   9.64 %   9.46 %   9.20 %   10.14 %   10.22 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP(2)   8.62     8.42     8.16     8.97     9.01  
Tier 1 leverage capital (4)   8.90     8.93     8.95     9.65     9.60  
Total risk-based capital (4)   13.57     13.60     13.15     12.97     12.84  
Common equity tier 1 capital (4)   12.31     12.35     11.90     11.79     11.83  

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.
(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) Calculated as follows: Noninterest expense before OREO expense, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill impairments as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains from securities transactions and litigation expenses.
(4) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended          
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
 Q4 2019
Common Shareholders' Equity $ 124,752   $      122,240   $     118,444   $     116,143   $     113,655  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )
Less: Intangible assets   (674 )   (748 )   (825 )   (908 )   (995 )
Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 110,263   $    107,677   $ 103,804   $ 101,420   $     98,845  
Total Assets $ 1,293,660   $ 1,292,760   $ 1,287,137   $ 1,145,751   $ 1,112,448  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )
Less: Intangible assets   (674 )   (748 )   (825 )   (908 )   (995 )
Tangible Total Assets $ 1,279,171   $ 1,278,197   $ 1,272,497   $ 1,131,028   $ 1,097,638  
Common Shares outstanding   2,843     2,843     2,843     2,829     2,826  
           
Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 43.88   $ 42.99   $ 41.66   $ 41.05   $ 40.22  
Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP   38.78     37.87     36.51     35.85     34.98  
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP   8.62 %   8.42 %   8.16 %   8.97 %   9.01 %
Consolidated:          
Non-interest expense $ 8,054   $ 7,259   $ 6,789   $ 6,936   $ 7,080  
Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (74 )   (78 )   (83 )   (87 )   (91 )
Less: Foreclosed property expense including OREO gains, losses and
Write downs		   -     2     (7 )   13     (27 )
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 7,980   $    7,183   $ 6,699   $ 6,862   $ 6,962  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 9,993   $ 10,101   $ 9,786   $ 8,955   $ 8,839  
Non-interest income   2,476     3,286     2,316     2,245     2,419  
Losses (gains) on securities   24     (34 )   (188 )   (15 )   4  
BOLI proceeds   -     (601 )   -     -     -  
Adjusted revenue $ 12,493   $ 12,752   $ 11,914   $ 11,185   $ 11,262  
Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1   63.88 %   56.33 %   56.23 %   61.36 %   61.81 %
             

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q4 2020: 62.62%; Q3 2020: 54.76%; Q2 2020: 54.29%; Q1 2020: 59.83%; Q4 2019: 60.19%. If Q4 2020 results were normalized to exclude the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue would be adjusted to include waived deposit fees of $196 thousand and exclude PPP loan interest and fee income of $239 thousand and $615 thousand, respectively. The resulting normalized efficiency ratio for Q4 2020 would have been 67.44% or 66.82%, excluding trust & wealth advisory.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019
Loans (a)(d) $    1,043,613 $     1,049,313 $ 928,787 $ 10,257 $ 10,485 $ 9,998 3.90 % 3.97 % 4.31 %
Securities (c)(d)   92,633   89,220   92,626   624   606   739 2.70   2.72   3.19  
FHLBB stock   2,594   3,440   2,695   34   34   44 5.28   3.96   6.53  
Short term funds (b)   112,463   78,306   28,474               31   53   98 0.11   0.27   1.38  
Total earning assets   1,251,303   1,220,279   1,052,582   10,946   11,178   10,879 3.48   3.64   4.13  
Other assets   63,937   64,943   62,458            
Total assets $ 1,315,240 $ 1,285,222 $ 1,115,040            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 212,375 $ 195,253 $ 157,180   110   110   144 0.21   0.22   0.37  
Money market accounts   288,629   258,257   236,335               150   195   601 0.21   0.30   1.02  
Savings and other   188,080   176,963   166,516               59   69   288 0.12   0.15   0.69  
Certificates of deposit   130,809   135,238   144,678   310   390   617 0.94   1.15   1.71  
Total interest-bearing deposits   819,893   765,711   704,709            629   764   1,650 0.31   0.40   0.94  
Repurchase agreements   9,220   12,218   6,246                   3   6   8 0.15   0.20   0.51  
Capital lease   2,897   2,928   3,109   35   35   36 4.81   4.80   4.63  
Note payable   212   221   249   3   3   4 6.10   6.08   6.43  
Subordinated debt (f)   9,879   9,872   9,854               150   156   156 6.06   6.32   6.33  
FHLBB advances   23,491   44,522   24,549               133   113   186 2.21   0.99   3.03  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   865,592   835,472   748,716            953   1,077   2,040 0.44   0.51   1.09  
Demand deposits   318,370   321,392   246,175            
Other liabilities   7,267   7,592   7,109            
Shareholders’ equity   124,011   120,766   113,040            
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,315,240 $ 1,285,222 $ 1,115,040            
Net interest income       $ 9,993 $ 10,101 $ 8,839      
Spread on interest-bearing funds             3.04   3.13   3.04  
Net interest margin (e)             3.17   3.29   3.34  


(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on historical cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $176,000, $176,000 and $174,000, respectively, for Q4 2020, Q3 2020 and Q4 2019 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2020 and 2019.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31, Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2019   2020   2019 2020   2019  
Loans (a)(d) $ 1,019,999 $ 922,906 $ 41,267 $ 40,176            4.02 % 4.35 %
Securities (c)(d)                      89,616   96,150               2,563   2,940              2.86   3.06  
FHLBB stock   3,163   3,287   141   227              4.45   6.91  
Short term funds (b)                      65,935   36,109                  154   675              0.23   1.87  
Total earning assets   1,178,713   1,058,452             44,125   44,018               3.73   4.16  
Other assets                      63,434   58,204        
Total assets $    1,242,147 $ 1,116,656        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $    183,870 $ 155,463                  441   602 0.24   0.39  
Money market accounts   256,402   222,090               1,145   2,333               0.45   1.05  
Savings and other   175,204   175,011               464       1,517 0.26   0.87  
Certificates of deposit   144,489   159,862               1,840   2,872               1.27   1.80  
Total interest-bearing deposits   759,965   712,426               3,890   7,324              0.51   1.03  
Repurchase agreements                        7,986   4,913                    20   24 0.25   0.49  
Capital lease                        2,965   4,010   141   170               4.75   4.24  
Note payable                          226   262   14   16               6.08   6.11  
Subordinated debt (net of issuance costs)   9,870   9,847                  618   624               6.26   6.34  
FHLBB advances   40,093                      38,303               605   1,143               1.49   2.98  
Total interest-bearing liabilities                    821,105   769,761               5,288   9,301               0.64   1.21  
Demand deposits   294,588   231,221        
Other liabilities   6,956   6,699        
Shareholders’ equity   119,498   108,975        
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $            1,242,147 $ 1,116,656        
Net interest income     $ 38,837 $ 34,718    
Spread on interest-bearing funds                       3.09   2.95  
Net interest margin (e)         3.28   3.27  


(a)  Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on historical cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $690,000 and $605,000, respectively for 2020 and 2019 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2020 and 2019.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets

Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Full Year 2020 Results; Declares 29 Cent Dividend

