Little Green Pharma selected to supply France’s medical cannabis pilot program

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (FRA: 2LQA) (“Elixxer” or the “company”) is pleased to share the latest achievements of its largest holding Little Green Pharma Ltd. (LGP). LGP has achieved the following major milestone validating our investment:



The French Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) has selected Little Green Pharma as 1 of 4 companies that will supply France’s medical cannabis pilot program. Under the program, participants will be provided with free products to patients that enol in the trial. LGP will be a both a main & substitute supplier for CBD sublingual oils.

Currently Elixxer holds 27.4M shares of LGP and as of January 27, 2021 the closing price was $0.64 per share on the ASX, click link: LGP Share Price

Elixxer will update the investors via press release on further developments from its holdings.

