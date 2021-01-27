AMARI JETS Launches the SKYWharf Fractional Ownership Program

Amari Jets by Amari Triton, has announced the launch of its SKYWharf Program – a system that allows individuals access to a fractional share ownership in a heavy jet.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amari charters jets on a quarterly-contract basis to ultra-high net worth individuals and corporations.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our very own fractional ownership program, SKYWharf.

Amari has come a long way from its 1998 start, and in recent years we have managed to increase our fleet to 6 brand new heavy jets and 2 additional mid-size aircrafts.

We believe our growth is fuelled by our pursuit to serve the emerging and frontier markets, … markets that have been initially neglected by the big chartering companies.

For the past 2 decades we have cultivated a select group of clients that turn to us every year for their travelling needs.

SKYWharf will allow qualified individuals the access to micro-fractional units (shares) in our new jet, which will be added to our feet this quarter.

We strongly believe that SKYWharf presents immense benefits to its members – and 28 of our chartering clients have already subscribed to the program, becoming the first owners of SKYWharf Fractional Units.”

Mr Jan Manfred Meyer, Associate Director Amari Triton SLP.

Amari has also launched in December 2020 its new Corporate Membership Program for corporations, offering a full suite of flexible travel solutions for businesses and executives around the world.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is redefining the global aviation landscape and accelerating several trends:

All throughout 2020 corporations have radically shifted from commercial flying to private business aviation, moving entire teams to multiple locations around the world in order to ensure business continuity

Amari has seen a surge of 58% in corporate interest globally since the start of the pandemic;

Amari Corporate Program's biggest advantage is the fact that it focuses on servicing emerging, frontier markets, dominating some of these region's business aviation sector.

Demand for commercial airlines is down 50% YOY due to the uncertain and limited scheduling currently offered, while business aviation is flying at 86% levels against 2019;



The demand is driven by technology companies, ;



Over the same period, Amari recorded a rapid growth in demand for long-haul routes: the percentage of flights over 5 hours increased 44% YOY during the last 6 months and 11% of Amari flights have been over 8 hours long; Corporations are rapidly changing their needs, requiring 24/7 accessibility and maximum flexibility in their travel requirements, as well as enhanced safety protocols. To support businesses and organizations around the world to connect and restart the economy amid heightened market insecurity, the new Corporate Membership offers: Speed and flexibility in business travel solutions: membership sign up in one day, option to pay in arrears, unlimited flying hours, guaranteed availability of additional aircraft to request two aircraft at the same time and double fly or have aircraft on standby; Streamlined travel logistics with a dedicated Amari Jets flight manager based in the corporate’s own headquarters;

Reduced COVID-19 exposure with a dedicated Cabin Hostess only flying the company’s trips;

Access to 187 countries.

An integrated carbon reduction and carbon offset option, for fully audited and environmentally sustainable flying. “The impact that COVID-19 is having on the availability of commercial flights is clear to see and business aviation is taking up the urgent demand to connect globally.

With the new Corporate Membership Program, we want to offer companies maximum flexibility with minimum commitment, as we recognize the need for safer and more reliable solutions as companies look to build back their business for the future.”



Mr Jan Manfred Meyer, Associate Director Amari Triton SLP.



Speed and flexibility in business travel solutions: membership sign up in one day, option to pay in arrears, unlimited flying hours, guaranteed availability of additional aircraft to request two aircraft at the same time and double fly or have aircraft on standby; Streamlined travel logistics with a dedicated Amari Jets flight manager based in the corporate's own headquarters;





