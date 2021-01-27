Reading Plus Announces the Appointment of Raquel Whiting Gilmer to Its Board of Directors

New Appointee Brings Deep Expertise in EdTech as well as Operations and Legal Affairs

/EIN News/ -- WINOOSKI, Vt., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, a research-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced the appointment of Raquel Whiting Gilmer to its board of directors. Gilmer is the executive director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s OrchKids program, which uses music as a vehicle of social change in some of Baltimore’s most under-resourced neighborhoods.



“I am passionate about transforming the lives of students, especially those from marginalized communities, through valuable educational opportunities and services,” said Gilmer. “Reading Plus embodies this through its commitment to literacy and providing opportunities for all children to learn and grow at their own pace. I’m thrilled to join the board and use my expertise to further our shared mission.”

Prior to joining OrchKids in July 2016, Gilmer worked with academic support and enrichment services provider LEARN Behavioral for nearly eight years as chief operating officer and vice president of legal and government affairs. She was also the national director of community and business development for Educate Online, an affiliate of Sylvan Learning. In 2007, Gilmer founded Perfectly Me LLC, a company committed to empowering children to use their “superpowers” to make a difference in their communities. She currently serves as the president and CEO.

“Reading Plus is honored to have Raquel Gilmer join our board,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “Through her work with OrchKids and LEARN, Raquel has a deep understanding of city school districts and their communities. Paired with her background in operations and legal and government affairs, she brings an important perspective that will be invaluable as we strive to enhance the literacy learning experience for students and educators across the country.”

Gilmer joins Reading Plus board members Guttentag; Jason Rosenberg, managing director at Avathon Capital; Mark Taylor, executive chairman of the board and founder of Reading Plus; Peter Davis, senior advisor at the Boston Consulting Group; and Brian Schwartz, principal at Avathon Capital.

Reading Plus develops students’ comprehension, vocabulary, stamina, and motivation. It is the only literacy program that addresses silent reading fluency by strengthening necessary visual skills associated with reading efficiency. Reading Plus rapidly improves students’ reading achievement, which translates into student success across all subjects.

To learn more about Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .

ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is a research-based, online program that provides personalized intervention and instruction for students, improving reading proficiency between 2.0 to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Reading Plus develops comprehension, vocabulary, motivation and stamina, while also going beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It supports students with diverse needs, including English learners, special education, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development and highly-rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping over 1 million students become efficient, confident, lifelong readers. For more information visit www.readingplus.com .



