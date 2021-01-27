Pandemics and infectious diseases top survey of current risks

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key findings report of the 14th Annual Survey of Emerging Risks released today by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, the Casualty Actuarial Society, and the Society of Actuaries highlights the top risks according to actuaries and other risk managers across the globe.



Looking at top current risks, the survey results reveal a break in trend as pandemics/infectious diseases take top place with 45% of respondents choosing it, followed by the previous first-place climate change dropping to 11% from 16% in 2019. Climate change continued in first place as the top emerging risk (26%), followed by the risk of disruptive technology (15%).

Respondents also provided their thoughts on the global economic outlook, with 20% of respondents expecting 2021 to be good or strong but 25% with poor expectations for the global economy. This could reflect the economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic as well as high debt levels.

Conducted by Max J. Rudolph, Rudolph Financial Consulting LLC, the anonymous survey asked respondents to choose the top current risk, top five emerging risks, top emerging risks, and three sets of two-risk combinations from a list of 23 risks that have been allocated to five categories. The categories include economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal, and technological risks.

The survey results give risk managers a way to network anonymously with peers and share new ways of thinking about and preparing for risk.



