DATA443 ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVENESS OF FORM S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY™, today announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-251752) effective as of January 26, 2021. Such declaration does not imply that the SEC has approved or opined on the merits of the offering or of the Company.



The S-1 registration statement relates to the resale or other disposition by Triton Funds, LP (“Triton”) and its transferees of shares of our Common Stock, comprised of (i) up to 166,666,667 shares of our common stock that may be purchased by Triton; and, (ii) up to 100,000,000 shares of our Common Stock to be issued to Triton upon its exercise of warrants issued to Triton. We will not receive proceeds from the sales, if any, of the shares by Triton. However, the Company will receive up to $1,000,000 from Triton upon its purchase of our Common Stock under the Common Stock Purchase Agreement dated December 11, 2020 between the Company and Triton. The Company will also receive up to $1,000,000 from Triton upon its exercise of warrants pursuant to that certain Common Stock Purchase Warrant dated December 11, 2020 between the Company and Triton.

“This registration statement was filed to comply with the terms of our transaction with Triton, under which Triton agreed to invest up to $2 Million in our Company,” said Jason Remillard, President and founder of Data443. “With the effectiveness of the registration statement, we can now receive proceeds from the investment by Triton, in the discretion of the Company. This gives us the flexibility to manage the disposition of funds towards debt, operations, or other uses that are in the best interests of the Company. This investment by Triton represents a major inflection point in our growth and continued progress toward uplisting to a higher exchange. While we are grateful to our prior convertible note investors for their support and confidence, this Triton investment is a true equity deal, reflective of our maturity as a company and investment opportunity. It is a cost effective and cost-efficient utilization of all financial vehicles available to the Company.

The SEC’s Notice of Effectiveness may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or accessed directly via the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1068689/999999999521000282/xslEFFECTX01/primary_doc.xml

Securities registered pursuant to the registration statement are not required to be sold, and the registration of the securities does not necessarily indicate that any stockholder intends to sell its securities. The registration statement, while effective, permits resale of the securities issuable by the Company and covered by the registration statement, subject to the satisfaction by the seller of the securities with the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is the de facto industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security™, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) DATAEXPRESS®, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (iii) ArcMail™, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iv) ClassiDocs® the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; (v) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (vi) Data443™ Global Privacy Manager™, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vii) Resilient AccessTM, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others; (viii) Data443™ Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (ix) the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; (x) FileFacets®, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; (xi) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users and over 400,000 downloads it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; and (xii) IntellyWP, a leading purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters for the world’s largest content management platform, WordPress. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com .

