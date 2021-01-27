Teletrac Navman Announces AI Dual Dashboard Camera as the Latest Addition to Its Hardware Lineup of Fleet Management Solutions

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teletrac Navman , a leading global telematics software-as-a-service provider that leverages the latest location-based technology for managing mobile assets, today announced the release of its AI Dual Dashboard Camera, a powerful AI-enabled smart dashcam with forward- and driver-facing cameras that integrate fully with the company’s TN360 platform. The AI Dual Dashboard Camera is the newest addition to Teletrac Navman’s suite of hardware products that complement and enhance the capabilities of the company’s existing software solutions and provide fleet managers, safety managers and vehicle owners with critical insights into driver behavior and incident recordings.



The AI Dual Dashboard Camera is an advanced vision-based fleet safety platform developed and manufactured by Netradyne that combines both AI and Edge Computing to capture and analyze data in real-time, create alerts to help drivers avoid risky situations and provide causality of events. Because it captures and analyzes 100% of drive time, it removes the guesswork for managers and equips them with the complete safety picture through alerts, straightforward reports, and video on demand. Drivers receive automatic positive driving notifications, visibility into risky driving behavior and performance coaching. The platform also utilizes a driver score which encourages healthy competition between drivers and a structure for rewards.

“We know that safety starts with visibility, and the AI dashboard cameras provide our customers with visibility into their vehicles and drivers, helping them to improve their overall safety and potentially reducing distracted driving events that can lead to accidents,” said Andrew Rossington, chief product officer, Teletrac Navman. “Teletrac Navman chose this camera due to its advanced AI functionality, paired with a built-in coaching program that will help our customers to successfully manage risk and provide a strong return on their investment.”

The AI Dual camera is also equipped with other key features, including high definition 1080P video with both forward and driver-facing visibility, a 9-axis Gyro and Magento accelerometer, real-time audible driver alerts and 4G LTE connectivity. The AI Dual camera joins the previously released AI quad camera, which features four lenses to capture outward, inward and peripheral views. Both the AI dual and quad cameras are available on Teletrac Navman’s TN360 and DIRECTOR platforms.

“As the leader in AI camera innovation, we are thrilled to partner with Teletrac Navman, a demonstrated leader in AI GPS telematics solutions. Together these systems make a complete, integrated, top-of-the-line telematics solution,” said Adam Kahn, president of fleet business, Netradyne. “Teletrac Navman’s TN360 platform is the perfect engine for maximizing this camera’s potential and keeping our roads safe for everyone.”

For more information about the AI Dual Dashboard Camera and to learn how some fleets are using it to manage risk and build a culture focused on driver safety, watch or participate in our “Customer Roundtable – AI Camera” webinar.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne leverages global technology centers in San Diego and Bangalore to push the boundaries of intelligent connectivity. Its world-class team of scientists are developing key Intellectual Property in the areas of computer vision, deep learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics to accelerate the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), driving meaningful advances in the transportation ecosystem. For more information about Driveri® or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.netradyne.com .

