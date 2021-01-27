LogicMonitor Debuts Inaugural Dashboard-a-thon Charity Challenge

Challenge highlights innovative uses of dashboards beyond traditional IT infrastructure monitoring

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced that its 2021 Dashboard-a-thon Charity Challenge is open for submissions. The inaugural Charity Challenge highlights how LogicMonitor’s unique dashboards add significant value to users’ lives beyond the out-of-the-box dashboards customers utilize every day, but the challenge also promotes positive community impact in addition to individual innovation and recognition.



LogicMonitor will make a charitable donation on behalf of the top three entrants to the charity of their choice from the following charities focused on opportunities for traditionally underrepresented groups and technology education: Code2College , Girls Who Code , NAACP , OutRight Action International , The Bail Project and The Loveland Foundation . Last month, LogicMonitor also announced that it will be awarding $6,000 to a deserving student for the Fall 2021 semester through its Women in STEM Scholarship .

LogicMonitor’s customizable dashboards allow users to visualize virtually anything, from critical metrics that keep enterprises running smoothly to monitoring Tesla power levels , keeping tabs on glucose levels as part of diabetes management , or making sure office beverage fridges are being kept at the optimal temperature. Whether customers have built dashboards that are critical to business success, innovative beyond traditional metrics, or just plain wacky, LogicMonitor wants its users to share the IT dashboards they have built within the LogicMonitor platform with the world.

To enter the competition, customers should submit an image and brief description of their dashboard via the competition microsite. Three winners will earn a charitable donation made by LogicMonitor on their behalf, along with premium LogicMonitor swag.

“At LogicMonitor, we know how important our dashboard functionality is to our customers, and the Dashboard-a-thon Charity Challenge showcases some of the amazing ways our customers have made dashboards even more integral to their day-to-day lives,” said Christina Kosmowski, president of LogicMonitor. “Our brilliant customers have been using LogicMonitor in innovative ways for years, and we’re excited to uncover their most unique dashboards while also giving back to charity on their behalf.”

The LogicMonitor Dashboard-a-thon Charity Challenge is accepting submissions through March 2, 2021. Full entry details can be found here .

