Sol Flower Dispensaries to Begin Recreational Cannabis Sales on Jan. 28th in Arizona

Sol Flower was established in 2019 by Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically-integrated Arizona cannabis company and top wholesaler in the state via Holistic Patient Wellness Group, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona dispensary brand Sol Flower announced today it will begin recreational cannabis sales to adults age 21 and over on Thursday, January 28th. Sol Flower facilities include a mixed-use dispensary with a café and classroom in Sun City, and additional retail locations at Tempe University, Tempe McClintock, and Scottsdale Airpark.



The Arizona Department of Health Services started accepting dual license applications on January 19th from current medical marijuana dispensaries wanting to operate as recreational facilities. Sol Flower was approved along with other license holders on January 22nd. Sol Flower will continue to serve Arizona’s medical marijuana patients.

Sol Flower was established in 2019 by Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically-integrated Arizona cannabis company and top wholesaler in the state via Holistic Patient Wellness Group, Inc.

“Copperstate Farms is proud to have played a role in bringing about legalization. We are excited and ready to provide safe and legal cannabis access to adults in Arizona as the failed policy of prohibition comes to an end,” stated general counsel Ryan Hurley, who also serves on the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA).

The opening of the Arizona cannabis market to consumers and medical marijuana patients follows the historic passage of Prop 207, dubbed Smart & Safe, in November. The bill created a taxed and regulated adult use cannabis market.

“This moment in time is symbolic of the evolution of the Arizona cannabis industry and a future where our market is a pool of both medical marijuana patients and recreational consumers,” stated Copperstate Farms Director of Retail Operations, Dan Hayden.

According to Pankaj Talwar, CEO at Copperstate Farms, the overall cannabis industry in Arizona is projected to grow from $900M to $2.5 billion in two to three years.

“It’s been a fast-paced transition since January when AZDHS made the process available to get approved and operationally compliant for the recreational market. I am very proud of how our Sol Flower team and our human resources department moved expeditiously through this process,” stated Talwar.

Copperstate Farms is home to one of the largest indoor cannabis facilities in North America with 40 acres under glass and is the parent company to products arae concentrates and Good Things Coming edibles. The company has grown exponentially over the past year and now employs over 600 Arizonans at its cultivation sites and Sol Flower dispensaries.

For more information on Sol Flower and its award-winning medical cannabis products, visit LivewithSol.com. For more information on Copperstate Farms, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Sol Flower:

Sol Flower is a mixed-use dispensary concept established in 2019 by Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company. Dedicated to building an inclusive community by empowering wellness for all, Sol Flower is a resource for both medical cannabis patients and the canna-curious. Sol Flower includes a public-facing classroom, café and lounge, and hosts educational courses with trusted, wellness experts. Sol Flower has four locations throughout Arizona including one, Scottsdale, and Sun City, and two in Tempe. For more information, visit LivewithSol.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0116e7cc-a64a-4051-8c60-3b8e58b60835