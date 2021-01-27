Southeastern Illinois College Selects BIO-key's Cloud-Based PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Platform for Enhanced Secure Access to Critical Applications

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J. and HARRISBURG, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced Southeastern Illinois College, located in Harrisburg, IL, has selected BIO-key's PortalGuard® IDaaS platform. The cloud-based access control solution will provide end-users with the same frictionless experience across all their devices connecting to critical institutional applications.



Southeastern Illinois College sought to enhance its existing access management approach by implementing a cloud-based identity solution that could deliver key agility, flexibility, scalability, and time to value benefits. PortalGuard, one of the leading cloud-based identity platforms, supports the rapid implementation of security policies in the most frictionless manner possible. BIO-key - PortalGuard's expertise in delivering successful solutions to the educational vertical was also an important differentiator, given its proven ability to integrate seamlessly with the school's student information system, Jenzabar, and learning management system, Canvas, among other mission-critical applications.

"The formal launch of the IDaaS version of our PortalGuard platform last fall, has accelerated our ability to deliver best-in-class security capabilities on a very efficient, cost-effective basis," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Higher Education institutions are seeking security experts like BIO-key to execute their strategic initiatives and meet increasing end-user demands for access personalization and convenience, while addressing the ever-evolving challenges of cybersecurity threats."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements, as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

