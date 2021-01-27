Juva Life Advances Intellectual Property Protection Program and Advises on DTC Eligibility

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a California based life sciences company focused on the research and development, and commercialization of Cannabis products is pleased to offer an update regarding intellectual property protection matters and concurrent capital markets activities.



Juva Life is a life science company focused on the identification and characterization of evidenced based safe cannabis products. The Company has developed a unique platform that enables the identification of products targeting inflammatory conditions. Juva will protect these inventions through holding as trade secret certain discovery technologies and patenting novel compositions of matter and uses. Directing these activities within the Company is Sanjeev Gangwar, Ph.D., Vice President of Chemistry. Dr. Gangwar brings significant experience to this subject matter having served as a Director of Oncology Discovery Chemistry for Bristol-Myers Squibb, and a co-inventor of 45 patents.

In addition, the Company will expand its commercial trademarks. To-date, Juva has filed applications for 24 trademarks across multiple classes and goods including brand identity, brand messaging and products. The filings span multiple jurisdictions including the USA, Canada, the European Union (EUTM), and globally through the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Company Founder and CEO, Doug Chloupek states, “We view the codification of our IP strategy critical to our sustainable competitive advantage which drives our commercialization and partnering plan. Our goal is to generate revenue through commercialization and to deploy revenue to discover and protect valuable and licensable products.”

In related news, the Company is pleased to announce that electronic settlements of its OTCQB-traded shares in the United States have received approval from The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) of New York, NY and are now DTC eligible.

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered “DTC eligible.” This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

“We are incredibly pleased to have secured DTC eligibility to facilitate the trading of our common shares for U.S investors and brokerage firms,” Chloupek stated. “This greatly simplifies the process of trading the Company’s common stock on the OTC marketplace in the United States allowing for faster execution and improved liquidity which will help broaden our investor base."

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of Juva Life also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Frankfurt stock exchange.

