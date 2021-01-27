Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GOWIN Semiconductor Announces AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade FPGA Availability

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, is pleased to announce the release of its new Automotive Grade FPGAs, targeting applications for telematics, infotainment, and the powertrain.

AEC-Q100 has been in place for over 20 years defining the reliability qualification requirements for Automotive integrated circuits. To get a certificate meeting the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 requirements, a manufacturer is required to submit a product to extreme environmental challenges. GOWIN has submitted and passed all the requirements for their following devices: GW1N-LV4QN88A4, GW2A-LV18QN88A6, GW2A-LV18PG256A6. In addition, GOWIN’s Ultra Low Power GW1NZ-LV1QN48A4 will complete AEC-Q100 qualification in Q3’2021.

GOWIN’s success with mainstream FPGAs is now extended to its Automotive Grade products. Active implementations with these low cost, small size devices include 360-degree surround view, smart cockpit, and vehicle control system.

“We are pleased to bring our low cost, small size, and low power FPGA products to the automotive segment,” said Scott Casper, Director of Sales, GOWIN Semiconductor. “We continue to increase our presence in expanding marketplaces offering easy to use solutions for embedded system designers.”

For more information about GOWIN’s Automotive Grade products or any of their low-power, small size, low-cost FGPA devices, please visit www.gowinsemi.com.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

Copyright 2019 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email info@gowinsemi.com

Media Contact:

Scott Casper

scott@gowinsemi.com 


