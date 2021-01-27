Introducing the MoCo Burger Trail

/EIN News/ -- Decatur, Ala., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South has always been known for its down-home cooking but sometimes the best thing in life comes on a bun. Decatur Morgan County Tourism has put together an entire trail dedicated to the quintessential American meal while showcasing the local flavor of Decatur and Morgan County. Whether it’s looking to indulge in a new burger creation or craving a greasy diner burger, the Moco Burger Trail features 16 locally-owned and 21 franchise restaurants. From deep-fried burgers to specialty burgers with creative toppings, burger fans will want to check out these local eateries while in the River City.

At Bank Street Grill located in historic downtown Decatur, all of the burgers are one-half pound Black Angus beef in house ground and grilled to order and come served on a brioche bun. For those in search of something more than a basic burger, try the hot pepper jelly and cream cheese burger or the PB&J bacon burger.

Enjoy a chargrilled, juicy burger while viewing sports memorabilia and catching a game on one of many televisions at B.B. Perrins Sports Grille. The late Benny Perrin played under Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant from 1978 to 1981 where he played in two national championships. He was later a defensive back for the St. Louis Cardinals, playing four seasons from 1982 to 1986.

Bentley’s at the Outhouse located in Hartselle is home of the 2018 Alabama Cattlemen’s Association best burger in North Alabama. For those with larger than life appetites, the Bentley Burger comes with four patties, cheese, bacon, egg, onion rings, Bentley sauce, lettuce, tomato and bacon ranch fries.

One of Decatur’s newest restaurants, Best Taste N Town is family-owned and operated with a focus on breakfast and comfort foods. They also offer a tasty All-American burger with just the right flavor.

A staple in the River City for more than 90 years, C. F. Penn Hamburgers features ground beef mixed with a breadcrumb filler, then flattened into a patty and fried. Only mustard and freshly diced onions top this tasty creation. The deep-fried burger recipe dates back to 1927. Ask any local and they will say no visit to the River City would be complete without a Pennburger.

While they are known for their hand-breaded chicken strips, Dari-Delite in Hartselle also serves a deliciously greasy diner burger that has been satisfying tastebuds for many years.

Diners at the Freight House Restaurant in downtown Hartselle can feast on juicy burgers and housemade potato chips while enjoying views of passing trains and learning about the role of the railroad industry in North Alabama.

Enjoy a burger and brew at the Hard Dock where the main attraction each night is the spectacular sunset on the Tennessee River. Located at the Riverwalk Marina, Hard Dock can be reached by road or river.

Only open for dinner, JW Steakhouse features third pound 100% ground beef burgers, perfectly seasoned, juicy and beefy. The family-owned and operated restaurant is also recognized as a Great Bourbon Bar of the World and is quite popular with the locals for their homemade cheesecakes and banana pudding.

While they are known for their catfish as the name indicates, the burgers are just as tasty in their simplicity at Libby’ s Catfish and Diner in Priceville.

Mister Henry’s Neighborhood Restaurant is also just as its name implies, a neighborhood restaurant with wholesome down home cooking. Burger lovers can choose from a double or single patty.

The secret ingredient to the burgers at Such N Such is brisket. Along with the basic backyard burger, diners can choose from the Heart Attack burger featuring mac n’ cheese on a burger, the Island with cinnamon sugar, bacon and grilled pineapple or the Gamechanger with two grilled cheese sandwiches, pulled pork, smoked sausage and a cheeseburger, just to name a few.

The Brick Deli in downtown Decatur offers a number of delicious and original burgers that will sure excite the tastebuds. Be sure to stop by on Wednesday after 4 p.m. for BOGO burger night.

Located in historic downtown Decatur, the RailYard is the place for those in search of something more than a classic cheeseburger. Check out the Baja, a chimichurri rubbed burger with avocado, Pico de Gallo and poblano slaw, or the Po’boy Burger topped with Cajun Remoulade and a trio of fried shrimp.

Only open for breakfast and lunch, Whisk’D specializes in local, farm to fork seasonal southern fare. A good start to any day would include the Breakfast Burger which features a Wagyu and sausage patty, bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg. Entrees also come with free coffee.

Willie Burgers in Hartselle opened in 1926 and while it has changed ownership and names over the years, the small diner still features slugburgers, a thin, old-fashioned hamburger cooked in deep oil.

Along with these local eats, Decatur and the surrounding area is home to an additional 21 franchise restaurants that offer big juicy burgers including Cheeseburger Bobby’s, Milo’s Hamburgers, Sam’s Sports Grill and Longhorn Steakhouse. For more information, visit https://www.decaturcvb.org/news/moco-burger-trail/ or call the Decatur Morgan County Tourism office at 256-350-2028.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism

Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2019 exceeded $278 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.4 million, an increase of 10.3 % from 2018. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 2,993 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $74 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit www.decaturcvb.org.

###

Attachment

Danielle Gibson Decatur Morgan County Tourism 256-350-2028 dgibson@decaturcvb.org